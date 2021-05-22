Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 23
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
- I do much more than just articles at The Dividend Kings: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
C&F Financial Corp.
|
(CFFI)
|
6/14
|
7/1
|
0.38
|
0.4
|
5.26%
|
3.20%
|
10
|
Kearny Financial Corp.
|
(KRNY)
|
6/1
|
6/16
|
0.09
|
0.1
|
11.11%
|
3.03%
|
7
|
LCI Industries
|
(LCII)
|
6/3
|
6/18
|
0.75
|
0.9
|
20.00%
|
2.55%
|
6
|
MVB Financial Corp.
|
(MVBF)
|
5/28
|
6/15
|
0.1
|
0.12
|
20.00%
|
1.15%
|
5
|
Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.
|
(WMS)
|
5/28
|
6/15
|
0.09
|
0.11
|
22.22%
|
0.39%
|
8
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday May 24 (Ex-Div 5/25)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Popular, Inc.
|
(BPOP)
|
7/1
|
0.45
|
81.74
|
2.20%
|
7
|
Everest Re Group Ltd.
|
(RE)
|
6/9
|
1.55
|
264.29
|
2.35%
|
8
Tuesday May 25 (Ex-Div 5/26)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Forward Air Corp.
|
(FWRD)
|
6/14
|
0.21
|
93.97
|
0.89%
|
5
|
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
|
(KNSL)
|
6/11
|
0.11
|
163.13
|
0.27%
|
6
|
Materion Corp.
|
(MTRN)
|
6/11
|
0.12
|
77.13
|
0.62%
|
9
Wednesday May 26 (Ex-Div 5/27)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agree Realty Corp.
|
(ADC)
|
6/11
|
0.217
|
69.02
|
3.77%
|
9
|
Cabot Corp.
|
(CBT)
|
6/11
|
0.35
|
62.73
|
2.23%
|
9
|
Central Pacific Financial Corp.
|
(CPF)
|
6/15
|
0.24
|
28.15
|
3.41%
|
9
|
Fortune Brands Home & Security
|
(FBHS)
|
6/16
|
0.26
|
103.59
|
1.00%
|
9
|
First National Corp.
|
(FXNC)
|
6/11
|
0.12
|
18.41
|
2.61%
|
8
|
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.
|
(HII)
|
6/11
|
1.14
|
213.67
|
2.13%
|
9
|
Masco Corp
|
(MAS)
|
6/14
|
0.235
|
60.67
|
1.55%
|
8
|
National Bank Holdings Corporation
|
(NBHC)
|
6/15
|
0.22
|
41.17
|
2.14%
|
6
|
Nelnet, Inc.
|
(NNI)
|
6/14
|
0.22
|
75.25
|
1.17%
|
6
|
Peoples Financial Services Corp.
|
(PFIS)
|
6/15
|
0.37
|
43.8
|
3.38%
|
5
|
Power Integrations Inc.
|
(POWI)
|
6/30
|
0.13
|
78.23
|
0.66%
|
9
|
Vulcan Materials
|
(VMC)
|
6/11
|
0.37
|
184.47
|
0.80%
|
8
|
Valvoline Inc.
|
(VVV)
|
6/15
|
.125
|
32.67
|
1.83%
|
6
Thursday May 27 (Ex-Div 5/28)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|
(AEM)
|
6/15
|
0.35
|
72.08
|
1.94%
|
5
|
Associated Banc-Corp
|
(ASB)
|
6/15
|
0.18
|
23.18
|
3.11%
|
9
|
Cable One, Inc.
|
(CABO)
|
6/18
|
2.5
|
1772.34
|
0.56%
|
6
|
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNCB)
|
6/15
|
0.06
|
7.49
|
3.20%
|
6
|
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.
|
(HY)
|
6/15
|
0.3225
|
76.8
|
1.68%
|
10
|
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.
|
(MLM)
|
6/30
|
0.57
|
362.54
|
0.63%
|
5
|
MVB Financial Corp.
|
(MVBF)
|
6/15
|
0.12
|
41.78
|
1.15%
|
5
|
NBT Bancorp Inc.
|
(NBTB)
|
6/15
|
0.27
|
40.72
|
2.65%
|
8
|
Progress Software Corporation
|
(PRGS)
|
6/15
|
0.175
|
43.73
|
1.60%
|
5
|
Stifel Financial Corp.
|
(SF)
|
6/15
|
0.15
|
68.79
|
0.87%
|
5
|
SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.
|
(SSNC)
|
6/15
|
0.16
|
73.81
|
0.87%
|
5
|
Tyson Foods Inc.
|
(TSN)
|
6/15
|
0.445
|
80.69
|
2.21%
|
9
|
UFP Industries Inc.
|
(UFPI)
|
6/15
|
0.15
|
79.07
|
0.76%
|
9
|
Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.
|
(WMS)
|
6/15
|
0.11
|
112.09
|
0.39%
|
8
|
Watts Water Technologies Inc.
|
(WTS)
|
6/15
|
0.26
|
132.75
|
0.78%
|
9
Friday May 28 (Ex-Div 6/1)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Houlihan Lokey, Inc.
|
(HLI)
|
6/15
|
0.43
|
74.18
|
2.32%
|
7
|
Kearny Financial Corp.
|
(KRNY)
|
6/16
|
0.1
|
13.2
|
3.03%
|
7
|
EnPro Industries Inc.
|
(NPO)
|
6/16
|
0.27
|
91.61
|
1.18%
|
7
|
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|
(ODFL)
|
6/16
|
0.2
|
262.94
|
0.30%
|
5
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
AGCO Corp.
|
(AGCO)
|
6/1
|
4
|
Special
|
Citigroup Inc
|
(C)
|
5/28
|
0.51
|
2.6%
|
Community Healthcare Trust Inc.
|
(CHCT)
|
5/28
|
0.43
|
3.6%
|
Dolby Laboratories Inc
|
(DLB)
|
5/25
|
0.22
|
0.9%
|
Duke Realty Corporation
|
(DRE)
|
6/1
|
0.255
|
2.2%
|
Entergy Corporation
|
(ETR)
|
6/1
|
0.95
|
3.6%
|
Enviva Partners LP
|
(EVA)
|
5/28
|
0.785
|
6.3%
|
1st Constitution Bancorp
|
(FCCY)
|
5/28
|
0.1
|
1.9%
|
FirstCash Inc.
|
(FCFS)
|
5/28
|
0.3
|
1.5%
|
Comfort Systems USA Inc.
|
(FIX)
|
5/25
|
0.115
|
0.6%
|
Franklin Financial Services Inc.
|
(FRAF)
|
5/26
|
0.31
|
4.0%
|
Gladstone Investment Corp.
|
(GAIN)
|
5/28
|
0.07
|
6.1%
|
Greene County Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GCBC)
|
5/28
|
0.12
|
1.8%
|
Global Water Resources Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
5/28
|
0.02434
|
1.7%
|
Heritage Commerce Corp.
|
(HTBK)
|
5/27
|
0.13
|
4.4%
|
Hilltop Holdings Inc.
|
(HTH)
|
5/28
|
0.12
|
1.3%
|
Idacorp Inc.
|
(IDA)
|
6/1
|
0.71
|
2.8%
|
Intel Corp.
|
(INTC)
|
6/1
|
0.3475
|
2.5%
|
Innospec Inc.
|
(IOSP)
|
5/26
|
0.57
|
1.1%
|
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
|
(JEF)
|
5/28
|
0.2
|
2.5%
|
Gladstone Land Corp.
|
(LAND)
|
5/28
|
0.045
|
2.2%
|
Macatawa Bank Corp.
|
(MCBC)
|
5/27
|
0.08
|
3.3%
|
MSCI Inc.
|
(MSCI)
|
5/28
|
0.78
|
0.7%
|
National Instruments Corp.
|
(NATI)
|
6/1
|
0.27
|
2.7%
|
Northfield Bancorp Inc.
|
(NFBK)
|
5/26
|
0.13
|
3.0%
|
Nexstar Media Group Inc.
|
(NXST)
|
5/28
|
0.7
|
1.9%
|
ONE Gas Inc.
|
(OGS)
|
6/1
|
0.58
|
3.1%
|
Oshkosh Corp.
|
(OSK)
|
5/28
|
0.33
|
1.0%
|
Pinnacle West Capital Corp.
|
(PNW)
|
6/1
|
0.83
|
3.9%
|
Phillips 66
|
(PSX)
|
6/1
|
0.9
|
4.3%
|
SAP SE
|
(SAP)
|
5/25
|
2.25989
|
1.6%
|
Charles Schwab Corporation
|
(SCHW)
|
5/28
|
0.18
|
1.0%
|
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
|
(SHBI)
|
6/1
|
0.12
|
2.8%
|
Selective Insurance Group Inc.
|
(SIGI)
|
6/1
|
0.25
|
1.3%
|
Taitron Components Inc.
|
(TAIT)
|
5/28
|
0.04
|
2.8%
|
Timberland Bancorp Inc.
|
(TSBK)
|
5/28
|
0.21
|
2.9%
|
Tetra Tech Inc.
|
(TTEK)
|
5/28
|
0.2
|
0.7%
|
Unitil Corp.
|
(UTL)
|
5/28
|
0.38
|
2.7%
|
Westlake Chemical Partners LP
|
(WLKP)
|
5/27
|
0.4714
|
7.1%
|
Zoetis Inc.
|
(ZTS)
|
6/1
|
0.25
|
0.6%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.