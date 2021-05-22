Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 23

Photo by PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) 6/14 7/1 0.38 0.4 5.26% 3.20% 10 Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 6/1 6/16 0.09 0.1 11.11% 3.03% 7 LCI Industries (LCII) 6/3 6/18 0.75 0.9 20.00% 2.55% 6 MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) 5/28 6/15 0.1 0.12 20.00% 1.15% 5 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) 5/28 6/15 0.09 0.11 22.22% 0.39% 8

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday May 24 (Ex-Div 5/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Popular, Inc. (BPOP) 7/1 0.45 81.74 2.20% 7 Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) 6/9 1.55 264.29 2.35% 8

Tuesday May 25 (Ex-Div 5/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) 6/14 0.21 93.97 0.89% 5 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 6/11 0.11 163.13 0.27% 6 Materion Corp. (MTRN) 6/11 0.12 77.13 0.62% 9

Wednesday May 26 (Ex-Div 5/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) 6/11 0.217 69.02 3.77% 9 Cabot Corp. (CBT) 6/11 0.35 62.73 2.23% 9 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 6/15 0.24 28.15 3.41% 9 Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) 6/16 0.26 103.59 1.00% 9 First National Corp. (FXNC) 6/11 0.12 18.41 2.61% 8 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) 6/11 1.14 213.67 2.13% 9 Masco Corp (MAS) 6/14 0.235 60.67 1.55% 8 National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 6/15 0.22 41.17 2.14% 6 Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 6/14 0.22 75.25 1.17% 6 Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 6/15 0.37 43.8 3.38% 5 Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) 6/30 0.13 78.23 0.66% 9 Vulcan Materials (VMC) 6/11 0.37 184.47 0.80% 8 Valvoline Inc. (VVV) 6/15 .125 32.67 1.83% 6

Thursday May 27 (Ex-Div 5/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) 6/15 0.35 72.08 1.94% 5 Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 6/15 0.18 23.18 3.11% 9 Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 6/18 2.5 1772.34 0.56% 6 FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) 6/15 0.06 7.49 3.20% 6 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) 6/15 0.3225 76.8 1.68% 10 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) 6/30 0.57 362.54 0.63% 5 MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) 6/15 0.12 41.78 1.15% 5 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 6/15 0.27 40.72 2.65% 8 Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) 6/15 0.175 43.73 1.60% 5 Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) 6/15 0.15 68.79 0.87% 5 SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) 6/15 0.16 73.81 0.87% 5 Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) 6/15 0.445 80.69 2.21% 9 UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) 6/15 0.15 79.07 0.76% 9 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) 6/15 0.11 112.09 0.39% 8 Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) 6/15 0.26 132.75 0.78% 9

Friday May 28 (Ex-Div 6/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 6/15 0.43 74.18 2.32% 7 Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 6/16 0.1 13.2 3.03% 7 EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) 6/16 0.27 91.61 1.18% 7 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) 6/16 0.2 262.94 0.30% 5

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AGCO Corp. (AGCO) 6/1 4 Special Citigroup Inc (C) 5/28 0.51 2.6% Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) 5/28 0.43 3.6% Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) 5/25 0.22 0.9% Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) 6/1 0.255 2.2% Entergy Corporation (ETR) 6/1 0.95 3.6% Enviva Partners LP (EVA) 5/28 0.785 6.3% 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) 5/28 0.1 1.9% FirstCash Inc. (FCFS) 5/28 0.3 1.5% Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) 5/25 0.115 0.6% Franklin Financial Services Inc. (FRAF) 5/26 0.31 4.0% Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 5/28 0.07 6.1% Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 5/28 0.12 1.8% Global Water Resources Inc. (GWRS) 5/28 0.02434 1.7% Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) 5/27 0.13 4.4% Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 5/28 0.12 1.3% Idacorp Inc. (IDA) 6/1 0.71 2.8% Intel Corp. (INTC) 6/1 0.3475 2.5% Innospec Inc. (IOSP) 5/26 0.57 1.1% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) 5/28 0.2 2.5% Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 5/28 0.045 2.2% Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC) 5/27 0.08 3.3% MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 5/28 0.78 0.7% National Instruments Corp. (NATI) 6/1 0.27 2.7% Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NFBK) 5/26 0.13 3.0% Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) 5/28 0.7 1.9% ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) 6/1 0.58 3.1% Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) 5/28 0.33 1.0% Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) 6/1 0.83 3.9% Phillips 66 (PSX) 6/1 0.9 4.3% SAP SE (SAP) 5/25 2.25989 1.6% Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) 5/28 0.18 1.0% Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) 6/1 0.12 2.8% Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) 6/1 0.25 1.3% Taitron Components Inc. (TAIT) 5/28 0.04 2.8% Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) 5/28 0.21 2.9% Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK) 5/28 0.2 0.7% Unitil Corp. (UTL) 5/28 0.38 2.7% Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) 5/27 0.4714 7.1% Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 6/1 0.25 0.6%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.