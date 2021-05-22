Photo by MEDITERRANEAN/E+ via Getty Images

If you shop for your food at Whole Foods, or one of the many other healthy eating stores across the US or parts of Canada, chances are that you have had a product distributed by United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) on your plate at some point. The company has built its business around distributing a variety of healthy products to grocery stores and other sellers across North America. Based on the data provided, the business continues to expand year after year. And while growth this year is slated to be slower than it was in 2020, shares of the enterprise looked to be trading at fairly cheap levels. Not only that, management has done well to reduce leverage, and that trend should also continue. All of this combined makes United Natural Foods a truly great prospect for long term, value-oriented investors.

A look at United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods is a rather large business. According to management, the company engages in the distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery, as well as certain non-food products throughout the US and Canada. It also has some retail services and operations of its own. Thanks in large part to its 2018 acquisition of Supervalu, United Natural Foods operates around 29 million square feet of warehouse space. It also distributes over 275 thousand items under 6 product lines from this space.

The company's largest customer, by far, is Whole Foods Market. Though management has been working to diversify its operations away from exposure to that brand, it still generated 18% of revenue from business with Whole Foods in 2020. This compares to 37% seen in 2018. This is not to say, however, that management is uninterested in working with Whole Foods as much as possible. In fact, just this March, United Natural Foods struck a deal with Whole Foods to extend their distribution partnership with it another two years into September of 2027. It also provides wholesale services and logistics operations to countless other clients. Examples include The Fresh Market and Vitamin Cottage.

While the company's wholesale operations accounted for 96.2% of its overall revenue in 2020, United Natural Foods does also have a retail segment. This segment involves the ownership, at least as of the end of its 2020 fiscal year, of 71 Cub Foods and Shoppers stores that it picked up from its Supervalu acquisition. These stores generally range from between 50,000 and 70,000 square feet and they involve the sale of between 17,000 and 21,000 core SKUs (stock-keeping units) apiece.

Over the past few years, United Natural Foods has done well to grow its operations. In 2016, for instance, the company generated revenue of $8.47 billion. This has grown to $26.51 billion by 2020. Admittedly, a sizable portion of that growth came from its 2018 acquisition of Supervalu in exchange for $2.3 billion, plus the assumption of debt that was on that company's books. However, growth has still remained attractive. From 2019 to 2020, revenue expanded by 18.9%. And if management's guidance for this year is any indication, revenue should expand further $27.4 billion at the midpoint. So far this year, the firm appears to be off to a good start. In the first two quarters of 2021, revenue totaled $13.56 billion. That implies an increase of 6.5% over the $12.73 billion seeing the same period a year earlier. While wholesale revenue expanded by 6.2%, retail revenue was up 15.4%.

While the path for revenue has been pretty clear, the company's bottom line has been more on the opaque side. After seeing revenue rise from $125.24 million in 2016 to $162.78 million in 2018, it plunged into the negative territories for 2019 and 2020. In 2020, for instance, the company lost $254.01 million. However, a sizable portion of this was due to impairments, while another contributor was a rise in interest expense caused by the debt that it took on. The path, when we use operating cash flow as our basis of profitability, looks much clearer. Though it did decline from 2016 through 2018, it rose from $109.04 million in 2018 to $452.37 million in 2020. If we adjust for changes in working capital, operating cashflow in 2020 was even higher at $508.74 million. EBITDA has followed a similar trajectory, rising from a five-year low of $110.07 million in 2017 to $672.92 million in 2020.

Once again, this year is expected to be robust. Using midpoint figures, United Natural Foods is expected to generate earnings per share of around $3.30. And EBITDA should be around $710 million. Given these rosy expectations, it should come as no surprise, again, when bottom line results are better this year than they were last year. In the first two quarters of its 2020 fiscal year, the company generated a net loss $414.64 million. So far this year, it has posted a gain of $57.92 million. Operating cash flow grew from $39.08 million in the first two quarters of last year to about $207 million this year. Adjusted for changes in working capital, operating cash flow rose from $188.27 million last year to $239.67 million this year. And EBITDA has grown from $252.80 million to $365.25 million. In addition to discussing the bottom line, we should discuss, briefly, the debt situation of the business. According to management, at the end of the second quarter of the company's 2020 fiscal year, its net leverage ratio stood at 5.2. This year, the company is forecasting the net debt should drop by $250 million. Already though, the firm has made some good progress, with its net leverage ratio as of the end of its latest quarter totaling 3.2.

So far, everything seems to be working up for United Natural Foods. Clearly, the company has proven itself to be a solid operator that is capable of growth. You might think that this would mean that shares would be trading at a lofty level, but that is currently not the case. Using estimates for its 2021 fiscal year, shares are trading at a price to earnings ratio of 11. Stripping out annualized interest expense from its EBITDA as a proxy for operating cash flow, we find that the company is trading at a forward price to operating cash flow multiple of 4.2. End of debt continues to fall, the company should be trading at a forward EV to EBITDA multiple of 6.1.

Takeaway

Based on all of the data provided, United Natural Foods appears to be a quality company that is trading at a very low price. Leverage has been a problem in the past, but that picture is improving drastically. Growth continues despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and the overall cash flow of the enterprise is encouraging. In all, it is hard to see how this is not a robust prospect for long-term, value-oriented investors.