Photo by PictureLake/E+ via Getty Images

Three IPOs are scheduled to raise $794 million in the week ahead, joined by one direct listing.

Set to begin trading Wednesday, job marketplace ZipRecruiter (ZIP) plans to complete a direct listing on the NYSE, with an estimated market value at listing of more than $3 billion. ZipRecruiter operates an online job marketplace that matches employers and job seekers. Despite having a large reach with over 90 million job postings and 36 million job seekers in 2020, the company faces high competition from large companies such as LinkedIn and Facebook.

Healthcare apparel brand FIGS (FIGS) plans to raise $394 million at a $3.4 billion market cap. This apparel company designs, markets, and sells scrubs and other related clothing for healthcare professionals. FIGS is fast-growing and profitable, though its use of more expensive air freight to meet customer demand weighed on gross margin in the 1Q21.

Payment processor Flywire (FLYW) plans to raise $200 million at a $2.6 billion market cap. Flywire provides a global payments platform for the education, healthcare, and travel verticals. The company operates in large underserved markets and has a sticky customer base. Organic growth slowed in 2020 due to the pandemic, and investments in S&M and R&D will weigh on margins in the near term.

Electronic billing platform Paymentus (PAY) plans to raise $200 million at a $2.4 billion market cap. Paymentus provides cloud-based bill payment technology for more than 1,300 business clients. The company has demonstrated growth and profitability, though increased investments in opex will hurt margins and profitability in the near term.

U.S. IPO Calendar IssuerBusiness Deal SizeMarket Cap Price RangeShares Filed TopBookrunners Flywire (FLYW) Boston, MA $200M$2,642M $22 - $248,700,000 Goldman JPMorgan Provides payment processing software to education, healthcare, travel, and B2B firms. Paymentus (PAY) Redmond, WA $200M$2,438M $19 - $2110,000,000 Goldman JPMorgan Electronic billing platform provider. FIGS (FIGS) Santa Monica, CA $394M$3,448M $16 - $1922,500,000 Goldman Morgan Stanley Premium medical scrubs and healthcare apparel brand. ZipRecruiter (ZIP) Santa Monica, CA $2,168M$3,263M $25.0486,598,896 Operates an online job marketplace.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 5/20/21, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 9.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 10.7%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Zoom Video (ZM) and Uber (UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 2.3% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 8.2%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Nexi and Kuaishou Technology.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.