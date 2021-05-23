Photo by AlexanderFord/E+ via Getty Images

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) was an inflammatory disease company with a late stage trial in osteoarthritis of the knee or OAK, before COVID-19 set in. Then it changed tack and started a COVID-19 trial. However, I am relieved to see this isn’t another COVID vaccine, because that field is tough, complicated, and competitive. It is, rather, targeting inflammatory conditions like ARDS (Acute Respiratory Disease Syndrome) arising out of COVID-19. This is good because people that have died of the virus have most often died due to respiratory distress, so targeting that area can be productive.

Ampio’s platform is called Ampion. This “is a platform for treating multiple inflammatory conditions and is being studied in a wide range of serious, debilitating and often life-threatening inflammatory diseases in the joints, lungs, kidneys, and other organs.” Ampion is a biologic drug that has a “blood-derived cyclized peptide” and various small molecules targeting multiple innate immune response pathways upstream to inflammatory diseases. Ampion works by suppressing inflammatory cytokines and activating anti-inflammatory proteins so the inflammatory response is interrupted and healing and tissue repair starts. It is being investigated as an injection, as an inhalation, and as an intravenous infusion targeting multiple inflammatory diseases like osteoarthritis, respiratory diseases and so on.

The company’s pipeline looks like this:

Lead indication is OAK but COVID is also a major influence on the stock price so we need to assess both indications here.

Ampion in OAK

Ampion is running a phase 3 trial in OAK. If approved, Ampion will be the first novel biologic for the indication. The molecule has completed multiple studies in OAK, including several phase 3 studies.

In all previous studies, Ampion reached the estimated pain reduction threshold required for statistical significance in the currently ongoing AP-013 study.

The same effect was seen in all previous studies for mean change in function.

The AP-013 study will enroll 1034 patients. It has an SPA or Special Protocol Assessment from the FDA, meaning its endpoints have been agreed upon between the company and the FDA, and if the trial attains these endpoints with stat sig, the FDA is bound to approve. Now, as we have already seen, Ampion did attain levels adequate for this stat sig in every previous trial. The AP-013 study was paused last year due to COVID. In discussions with the FDA in May 2021, the company received flexible guidance on how to proceed with this trial and retain SPA.

A few things to note (thanks to this reader for some of the ideas): OAK is not essentially an autoimmune disease. It is a disease caused by long term wear and tear to the cartilage surrounding the knee, which is then aggravated by an immune response. However, although reducing the immune response inflammation relieves some of the distress, it does nothing to treat the underlying etiology of the disease. Therefore, how well Ampion will work is a question. Note that the time to knee replacement remained unchanged between patients on Ampion and those on saline injection.

Ampion in COVID-19

Ampion is starting phase 2 trials for an inhaled formulation delivered directly into the lungs for respiratory disease associated with COVID-19. In a phase 1 trial, the molecule demonstrated positive results in 40 patients, meeting the primary endpoint. Ampion demonstrated improvement in all-cause mortality for these patients at 5% compared to 24% for standard of care. Patients were hospitalized, an average of 4 days less, compared to SoC. More patients, 89% vs 77% SoC, were stable, with trend in improvement seen as early as day 2. There were no drug related serious adverse events. The phase 2 trial is ready to enroll, with potential for an emergency use authorization or EUA.

Financials

AMPE has a market cap of $381mn and a cash balance of $15mn. The company is spending roughly $4mn in expenses annually, so they have just enough cash to last them a year. There is very little institutional interest in the company; neither have insiders bought or sold the stock in the last 2 years.

A discussion of Ampion’s patent coverage is available on page 14 of their 10-K. It appears that the US composition of matter patent will expire in 2024. I could be wrong; the company does not clarify which patent is granted and which is pending application, however this is what I understood them to mean. They do talk about a 12-year exclusivity period on approval in the US, but they do not provide more clarity, except that this may be granted under the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act of 2009 (“BPCIA”). However, the BPCIA does not provide for marketing exclusivity, so how much of a benefit this will be is open to question.

Bottomline

Ampio Therapeutics have been in existence for more than a decade, and they have run over a dozen trials for this molecule, including 7 phase 3 trials. This doesn’t seem right. And their cash position is precarious. Their only hope seems to be to get an EUA for the COVID-19 respiratory indication. Other than that, I see nothing interesting with this company. I will firmly avoid.