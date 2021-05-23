Photo by Alessandro Biascioli/iStock via Getty Images

Time in the market is better than timing the market, and this adage is especially true for durable high-yielding companies. Such I find the case to be with the BDC industry stalwart, Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC). Investors who bought into the weakness last year have done well, as the stock has appreciated by 33% over the past 12 months. In this article, I examine what makes ARCC a worthy stock to hold onto and why it remains a buy, so let's get started.

What Makes This BDC Bellwether A Buy

Ares Capital is the largest BDC by net assets and market capitalization, and is externally managed by the well-respected asset manager Ares Management (ARES). At present, ARCC's investment consists of 350 portfolio companies, with a fair value of $15.4B comprised of debt and equity. ARCC's size and stature helps to make it a 'one-stop shop' source of financing for larger middle-market companies, as defined by those companies with greater than $50M in annual EBITDA.

79% of ARCC's investment portfolio is comprised of senior secured loans (first and second lien) and loans in the senior direct lending program, which is a joint venture between ARCC and Varagon Capital Partners. The remaining 21% is comprised of senior subordinated loans, and preferred and common equity.

This helps to provide a good mix of both safety of principal and upside potential on equity investments. Unlike private equity firms, ARCC benefits from a permanent equity base, and is therefore not constrained by any set payback timelines. This results in potentially attractive capital returns on equity investments that are not capped.

ARCC's portfolio is also diversified by segment, with top 15 investments representing just 28.5% of the portfolio value. As seen below the durable and growing software and healthcare services segments are ARCC's two biggest segments, representing 30% of its portfolio value. Plus, ARCC has low exposure to the more cyclical energy, retail, and automotive segments, and no exposure to travel & hospitality.

(Source: Q1'21 Investor Presentation)

One of the measures by which I use to judge BDC management quality is book/value per share performance over time. ARCC passes this test by not just preserving book value, but growing it over time, all while paying out a high-yielding dividend.

As seen below, ARCC's book value (also referred to as NAV) has fully recovered from the lows seen last year, and is now sitting above its pre-pandemic high. Over the past 10 years, ARCC has grown its book value/share by 15%, and is now sitting at a record high of $17.46. A BDC's ability to preserve and/or grow its book value is important, as this results in shareholders being confident in buying shares at premium to NAV. This creates a virtuous cycle by enabling the BDC to raise equity capital in an accretive manner, thereby further growing its NAV/share.

(Source: YCharts)

Looking forward, I see ARCC continuing on its growth trajectory, as it made $1.8B in new investment commitments during Q1'21, including 21 new portfolio companies and add-on investments to 18 existing portfolio companies. Management also appears to be guiding the portfolio towards safety, as 78% of the commitments were first lien secured loans, which is higher than the 47% portfolio average, The remaining 15% and 7% is in 2nd-lien senior secured and subordinated debt/equity, respectively.

In addition, ARCC is seeing a favorable deal pipeline environment, and continues to be highly selective in choosing which deals to fund, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

In the first quarter of this year, we saw a 14% increase in the number of transaction opportunities, a 25% increase in the average EBITDA of the companies that we reviewed and a 40% increase in the estimated aggregate dollar amount of deal activity when compared to the first quarter average for the past five-years. The growing breadth of our pipeline allows us to see a larger and more diverse set of investment opportunities, which ultimately allows us to be highly selective. We continue to finance less than 5% of the deals that we review. This selectivity and our focus on high free cash flow businesses with market leadership positions ultimately result in a differentiated and attractively positioned portfolio.

Meanwhile, ARCC's portfolio companies remain overall healthy, with a weighted average portfolio grade of 3.0 (on a scale from 1-4), which remains unchanged from the end of 2020.

(Source: Q1'21 Investor Presentation)

ARCC also maintains a strong balance sheet, with debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06x as of the end of March, which sits below 1.26x from the prior year period, and below the 1.5x level that I prefer to see for BDCs. ARCC also appears to be taking advantage of the low-interest rate environment by issuing $1B in unsecured notes maturing in 2026, at the record low interest rate of 2.15% for any BDC.

I see ARCC as being well-positioned to capitalize on this investment spread, as it has a weighted average portfolio yield of 8.9% (unchanged YoY). Plus, 82% of ARCC's debt investments are floating rate, thereby putting it in good position to capitalize on potential Fed rate increases due to inflation concerns.

Admittedly, ARCC is no longer a bargain. However, I continue to see value in it at the current price of $19.24, with a price to book ratio of 1.1x. As seen below, this is towards the high end of ARCC's historical valuation range. However, I find it to be reasonable considering management's strong record of growing the NAV/share over time and the overall quality of the enterprise. Analysts currently have a consensus Buy rating on ARCC with an average price target of $20.38.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points are worth considering:

As with any BDC, ARCC has a rather tight dividend coverage, with a payout ratio of 95%. This may fluctuate up and down, depending on the timing of investment exits. I see the high 8.3% dividend yield as being sufficient in compensating for this risk, but investors who prefer more of a buffer may consider this to be a risk.

ARCC's non-accruals represent 2.2% of the portfolio fair value, which is higher than the 0.9% at the end of 2019 (pre-pandemic). The non-accruals may take time to resolve as ARCC seeks to either recover its principal or work with the portfolio companies.

As with any externally-managed BDC, the external adviser may have a conflict of interest, as it receives compensation as a percentage of assets under management. Having said that, I do see ARCC as being a shareholder-friendly BDC, considering the track record of NAV/share growth and with the external manager charging just a 1.5% base management fee, which is on the low end compared to other externally-managed BDCs.

Investor Takeaway

Ares Capital is the largest BDC and has a respectable track record of growing its NAV/share over an extended period of time. It's seen a strong rebound over the past 12 months, and is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory given its strong balance sheet and the attractive deal pipeline. I continue to see value in ARCC at the current price, and find the 8.3% dividend yield to be attractive, especially in the current low yield and interest rate environment.