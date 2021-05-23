Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

There was a bevy of earnings releases and I will elaborate on Baidu's (NASDAQ:BIDU). Additionally, I argue why investors should not be too hung up on Chinese businesses complying with government requirements and provide my take on the aggressive selling of shares in China's tech giants by the funds of ARK Invest. These topics were brought up in the comments section in my recent weekly updates. I also highlight a shift in the media which seems increasingly favoring Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA).

Weekly review of representative ETFs

In the past week, the representative ETFs of Chinese companies (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) (NYSEARCA:FXI) (NYSEARCA:ASHR) outperformed their respective U.S. counterparts (QQQ) (DIA) (SPY). The latter group can blame inflation worries and concerns over another taper tantrum, albeit a milder one. Market players were also dismissive of AT&T's (T) plan to spin off its WarnerMedia assets, sending the stock down and dragging with it the S&P 500.

Mid-week, the weakness in cryptocurrencies led to some sell-off in related stocks such as MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR), Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), Square, Inc. (SQ), and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL). Other tech stocks were implicated as market players worried about the possible contagion effect.

The superior performance might come as cold comfort for shareholders of the Invesco China Technology ETF and the iShares China Large-Cap ETF as last week's gains of 1.0 percent and 2.1 percent respectively couldn't cover the previous week's losses. The duo had declined by 2.5 percent and 3.9 percent the previous week.

On the other hand, while the relatively weaker Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF gained a mere 0.1 percent last week, it looks better when viewed on a two-week basis where it gained a cumulative 2.3 percent. The price changes for the other mentioned ETFs, whether Chinese or U.S. ones, remained in negative territory even when viewed on a two-week basis.

Looking from a one-year basis, the ASHR ETF also comes up tops with a 42.9 percent appreciation. This slightly edges out the runner-up QQQ ETF which rose 41.3 percent. Of note, its steadier climb reminded me of "The Tortoise and the Hare", one of Aesop's Fables. Although the ASHR ETF had a milder peak of over 60 percent in the past year compared to the over 90 percent jump enjoyed by both the CQQQ ETF and the KWEB ETF, its gain is now ahead of the latter two.

The contrasting performance is attributable to the ASHR ETF having Financials as its top sector (26.6 percent) and the rest of the allocation more spread out. Information Technology (around half of the portfolio) dominates the CQQQ ETF and Consumer Discretionary (around one-third of the portfolio) leads the FXI ETF.

Source: Xtrackers

Media is increasingly favoring Alibaba Group

The Chinese tech space is not binary such that either Camp A led by Alibaba Group or Camp B led by Tencent Holdings will emerge victoriously. However, the media bias appears to be in this manner.

Recall in February, the Wall Street Journal speculated that one of the major reasons for the last-minute scuttling of Alibaba's Ant Group IPO was the Chinese President Xi Jinping's concern that the supposed windfall from the listing would benefit political families representing a potential challenge to his rule. The revelation played no small part in a further deterioration in investor confidence in Alibaba Group due to the fear of a deeper retaliation on Jack Ma and the "uncovered" beneficiaries.

Fast forward to last week, a Financial Times investigation published Tuesday has focused on Alibaba's rivals Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) and JD (JD) instead. According to the article, Liu Tianran, the son of Liu He, China's vice-premier, used to be the chairman of Skycus Capital, a firm with large stakes in several Chinese tech giants including the latter two companies.

Although the junior Liu relinquished his chairmanship before his father was promoted to the Politburo in 2017, he continued to play "a central role in lucrative transactions involving Tencent and JD.com [business] units" at Skycus, better known as Tianyi Ziteng Asset Management in China.

The paper flagged a potential conflict of interest given that the senior Liu helms China's Financial Stability and Development Committee, the government body for financial regulations, and contributes to "more coordinated policies across the monetary, fiscal, and industrial spaces." That implies Tencent and JD fall under the supervision of the vice-premier Liu He.

The senior Liu is regarded as a key lieutenant of Chinese President Xi Jinping. He is also often coined by the media as Xi's go-to economist or Xi's Mr. Fix-It. Hence, the association with the junior Liu for Tencent and JD appears to be highly positive. However, shareholders of the two companies should hold off any celebrations because the unwelcome attention could prove to be detrimental. The duo might be subjected to harsher regulatory treatment if Beijing wants to stave off accusations of favoritism.

In contrast, BABA stock has found itself mentioned in a more positive light. Reuters reported that Ant Group, the fintech arm of Alibaba Group, became China's largest seller of non-money-market mutual funds in the first quarter of this year, beating traditional banks to reach the top. More importantly, this came "despite a regulatory crackdown."

It's not a matter of the use of technology. The fund sales units of its key rivals, Tencent and Baidu, were said to "far lagged Ant." Ant Group's ubiquitous mobile payment platform Alipay was credited as the success factor.

Alipay, together with other Chinese payment apps, also received a confidence boost inadvertently from Bloomberg's disparaging of the digital yuan. Two different newsletters of Bloomberg characterized the world's first major sovereign digital currency as "digital yawn" and "failing to impress". This may go some way to assuage fears that the Chinese central bank-issued digital currency could make Alipay and WeChat Pay obsolete.

Source: Bloomberg

Besides Ant Group receiving positive coverage, parent company Alibaba Group also had a favorable mention. In an interview by Barron's published on Friday, Masayoshi Son, the chief executive officer of SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF), said he's "not interested in selling" Alibaba because "it's a great company, at a low price compared with its fundamentals, so now is not the time to sell."

Baidu's earnings and revenue beats are reinforcing its position as an AI value play

It's hard to believe that Baidu, Inc. has just delivered a solid set of first-quarter 2021 revenue and earnings that surprised on the upside. BIDU stock rose a paltry 1.8 percent, underperforming the Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB), which closed up 2.5 percent for the week.

However, Baidu only has itself to blame. The 20 percent earnings surprise in the positive just matched the same level as the previous quarter and is hardly outstanding in its long string of earnings beats.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Baidu's revenue surprise in Q1 2021 at 3.5 percent is the largest in nine quarters. However, it ranks only third when compared with the past three years of quarterly beats.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

For a stock that is trading at a P/E ratio of less than 20 times on a forward basis and whose revenue is projected to double in five years to $33 billion on a consensus basis, investors do appear to be quite demanding. Perhaps they have forgotten that Baidu is no longer just a search engine platform. Its artificial intelligence and cloud businesses seemingly count for nothing, not to mention its advanced autonomous driving technology.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

Yet, Baidu has delivered concrete progress in several non-search areas. More than seven months after I called Baidu App a game-changer, monthly active users (MAUs) has continued to rise, hitting 558 million in March 2021. Over 75 percent of the MAUs logged in daily.

Baidu's autonomous solution, Apollo Go, is now commercially available at the Shougang Park, a Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics site. Besides getting plenty of glowing coverage for being recognized as China's first fully autonomous ride-hailing service, Baidu would get a comfortable head start in refining the business before others ramp up their offerings.

Baidu's AI Cloud deepens its commercial use cases with a leading Chinese retail bank that implemented its AI PaaS. Five follow-on purchases included an application to automate customer service and consumer loan approval, as well as private cloud services.

According to industry consultancy IDC, Baidu EasyDL was the most used in China among digital tools for businesses to build custom machine learning models without the need for programming skills as of December 2020. Baidu EasyDL has topped the list for the second time, validating its standing in the crowded space.

Amid the intensifying chips battle globally, Baidu's chips venture Kunlun completed its first round of funding at a post-money valuation of $2 billion in April 2021. Kunlun chips are designed to optimize AI workload and improve cloud cost structure.

These developments are just a few highlights listed in the quarterly results press release. Despite the tepid share price reaction, I don't suppose market players are not moved with the progress Baidu has achieved. Rather, investors could be concerned with the chief financial officer's declaration that Baidu would "continue to invest heavily in sales, R&D and operations to support the rapid growth of our AI-powered business."

Looking on the bright side, shareholders should perhaps be glad that Baidu can afford to invest as necessary, given its ever-enlarging net cash (as represented by the growing negative net financial debt in the following chart). "Investing heavily" is oft-mentioned in earnings call recently. Hence, investors should not penalize Baidu for endeavoring to do the same.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Data by YCharts

Chinese businesses shouldn't be faulted for complying with government requirements - their U.S. peers are doing that too

Investments into companies for specific reasons, such as those deemed as practicing good Environmental, Social, and Social Governance [ESG] standards are rising. Investors are also free to choose not to put their money into certain companies because of their beliefs. However, it is unconvincing when different yardsticks are applied when it comes to Chinese stocks.

Comments that investors should not invest in Chinese companies because of the incompatibility to their personal beliefs often distract readers from the fundamentals of the stocks. Issues such as the adherence to Beijing's censorship demands by the businesses are, in fact, also complied by American companies.

A common misconception about China is that foreign search engines do not exist. That impression is largely due to the well-publicized and oft-repeated reason for Google's (GOOGL) (GOOG) exit from China - its refusal to comply with the country's censorship rules. However, Bing, the search engine operated by Microsoft (MSFT), continues to be in use in China years after the departure of Google search.

That, of course, is only possible because Microsoft applies Chinese censorship rules on Bing. Microsoft-owned LinkedIn has also long been known to censor postings on the social media network for professionals. A recent case of LinkedIn freezing an account of a "prominent critic" and the deletion of offending contents renewed the controversy surrounding the networking website. Notably, LinkedIn was alleged to have censored users, including those based outside of China.

It should probably come as no surprise that Apple Inc (AAPL), with a significant portion of its revenue generated in China, is also found guilty of acquiescing Beijing's demands. Besides earning around one-fifth of its global revenue from China, Apple also assembles the majority of its products in the populous country.

The smartphone pioneer has a record of removing apps to comply with Chinese laws, including those of news providers such as Quartz and The New York Times. The latter published last week an exposé on Apple, detailing how it ceded legal ownership of its customers' data to local entities, with computers physically managed by Chinese state employees.

"Apple has become a cog in the censorship machine that presents a government-controlled version of the internet. ... If you look at the behavior of the Chinese government, you don't see any resistance from Apple — no history of standing up for the principles that Apple claims to be so attached to." -- Nicholas Bequelin, Asia director for Amnesty International

These prominent U.S. stocks are major components of various dominant ETFs. It is difficult to shy away completely from investing in "issue-free" companies. Unless someone is capable of doing so, I find it disingenuous for anyone to dissuade others from investing in Chinese companies on the premise of their role in Beijing's censorship.

ARK Invest has been selling off its holdings of Chinese stocks, should we worry?

The ETFs managed by ARK Invest blazingly started the year only to crash from March. Despite the bruising slide in the funds, Cathie Wood, the founder, chief executive officer, and chief investment officer of the tech-focused investment management firm, continues to hold sway in investors' minds.

Consequently, the paring of stakes in several Chinese stocks across the ETFs of ARK Invest is concerning for shareholders for those companies. In particular, the holdings in Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent have fallen precipitously. Some readers feared that Cathie could have found out something nefarious going on and decided to bail out. Others reckoned she might have deemed the risk of delisting to be higher than what she's comfortable with.

However, it's important to realize that ARK Invest has also divested substantially from numerous American firms in the past month, including prominent ones like Apple Inc, Nvidia Corp (NVDA), and Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE). For instance, the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) sold its remaining shares in AAPL on Thursday, after paring its stakes over four prior sessions this month.

Source: Cathie's Ark

Similarly, no one questioned if Cathie uncovered something fishy going at Nvidia when the stock was sold off dramatically across four ETFs [ ARKF, (ARKQ), (ARKW), and (ARKX)] in April.

Source: Cathie's Ark

Since ARK Invest seeks to only reveal what its funds buy and sell daily but not the rationale, one can only guess their intentions. Given the large outflows experienced by the ETFs, I suppose it's only wise that the managers sell out of the more liquid, mature holdings and increase the stakes in tech companies with potentially higher growth which have been seemingly indiscriminately sold off in the past weeks. It doesn't seem to be a matter of whether they are Chinese or American companies.

Furthermore, the paring of stakes may not be a one-way street. After consistently cutting its holdings in Tesla for months, ARK Invest has begun to add the shares of the electric vehicle leader last week. As the rotation to value stocks dies down and ARK Invest's ETFs experience larger inflows, shares of Chinese companies could once again gain favor in the portfolios, providing the catalyst for further price upsides in those stocks.

Meanwhile, judging by the combined holdings of JD by ARK Invest reaching the highest in May, we can safely conclude that Cathie is still confident in Chinese stocks.

Source: Cathie's Ark