Photo by Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Financial markets have been one of the more unexpected winners amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Normally, we'd assume that an economic recession and societal uncertainty would be a negative for financial businesses. But, in this case, exactly the opposite happened. Turns out, if people are stuck at home and have stimulus funds sent to them, it sets off a frenzy.

At one point earlier in May, the top two applications on the Apple (AAPL) app store were Robinhood and Coinbase (COIN). Trading is everywhere now. It's simply amazing how much finance has penetrated the mainstream culture. Look at the excitement around Elon Musk's recent Saturday Night Live appearance, for example.

While brokers are the most obvious winners of a trading frenzy, the stock exchanges also benefit from increased activity. I most recently covered Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) at the end of 2019, saying that the Nasdaq Will Keep On Winning In The 2020s. That's been a good call so far, as shares are up more than 50% to start the new decade.

Zooming out, over the past three years, Nasdaq shares have appreciated 86%, outpacing both the S&P 500 and many major financial markets peers:

Data by YCharts

However, there were already valuation concerns around NDAQ stock even a few years ago. Now, with shares up a lot and at fresh new all-time highs, has Nasdaq gotten ahead of itself?

Nasdaq: Hidden Tech-boom Winner

So why has Nasdaq done so well? Simply put, the company is enjoying windfall business from the general boom in the stock market in general and tech shares in particular. It starts on the top line, where revenues have inflected upward since the pandemic hit:

Data by YCharts

Nasdaq is a high-quality business that scales revenues well. That is to say that it is able to translate growing revenues straight into earnings:

Data by YCharts

Excluding one-offs in 2019, Nasdaq's earnings have grown steadily over the past decade. That said, things clearly accelerated in 2017 and have continued to surge after the pandemic. Earnings per share have now more than doubled since 2017. Against that backdrop, it's hardly surprising that Nasdaq stock has delivered big returns in recent years as well.

As my original thesis highlighted, NDAQ stock is a way to play a boom in the tech stock market without taking nearly as much risk. If the bears are right and we're heading for a Dot-Com style crash, Nasdaq would suffer much less than the speculative firms that are trading at 20x sales. And if the party keeps going awhile, Nasdaq sees its earnings move up dramatically, yet the stock was going for as low as 19x earnings in recent years.

Nasdaq gets around 40% of its revenues from trading and market-making services. So a boom in trading volumes isn't quite the revenue driver that you might think at first glance. Still, when trading activities double across the board, that's going to move the needle regardless.

Also, the trading operations serve as a sort of foundation for many of Nasdaq's other products and services. Things such as corporate services and data and information sales naturally have a tailwind when the market is rising and the overall pie is growing. More money in the ecosystem tends to lead to more activity for Nasdaq's ancillary services.

Nasdaq Stock Outlook

On a pure valuation basis, Nasdaq doesn't seem that expensive, even after its big run in recent years. Analysts seek the stock at 24x this year's earnings with steady growth going forward:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Up until now, Nasdaq has been able to back up its rising valuation with sharply increasing earnings. The unprecedented retail trading boom that kicked off over the past year certainly helped matters as well.

If current market conditions persist, there's no reason why Nasdaq can't continue to outperform. Nasdaq has also made some notable achievements in terms of poaching listings from other markets. For example, Honeywell (HON), the industrial giant, just announced a move from the New York Stock Exchange (ICE) to the Nasdaq. That said, Nasdaq's commercial success is clearly linked to how hot market conditions have been for tech companies.

If the recent slump in SPACs, EV stocks, and SaaS software names continue, it would likely slow down deal-flow, and thus impede Nasdaq's earnings growth.

The government stimulus payments and people being stuck at home also led to unprecedented activity levels on platforms such as Robinhood. This may not persist in the future.

If Nasdaq can keep up double-digit top-line and earnings growth, then the stock would still perform well from here. However, it seems overly optimistic to assume that all the tailwinds the exchange enjoyed in 2020 will continue too much longer. At some point, when the retail trading boom and tech stock mania fizzle, Nasdaq's earnings growth will stall.

On that point, analysts see Nasdaq's 2022 earnings growth coming in at just 4%. Four percent growth after such a boom would hardly be a disaster. That said, with Nasdaq set to earn around $7 per share next year, people might say its 23x forward P/E seems a little high. After all, NDAQ stock was available more than occasionally for under 20x earnings in recent years and that was when the path to above-trend earnings upside was more clearly apparent.

So what am I doing? I'm still holding my Nasdaq position in my widely diversified portfolio. There, I hold shares unless my thesis breaks or a stock reaches extreme overvaluation. Nasdaq shares aren't a bargain here but they're not significantly overvalued.

On the other hand, I haven't put any new money to work in Nasdaq shares in awhile either.

Rather, I've been focused on CBOE (CBOE), which has trailed peers due to traders who are preoccupied with short-term gyrations in its volatility and index options businesses. Also, the Mexican stock exchange (OTC:BOMXF) (Mexico:BOLSAA) is appealing at 17x forward earnings and just 11x EBITDA, given that it should have higher growth rates in forward years than developed market exchanges. Lower starting valuation combined with faster growth tends to lead to good things.

Just as different sectors and themes tend to be cyclical, so will the stock exchange companies. Right now, Nasdaq has won this cycle thanks to retail trading and record interest in start-ups and speculative listings. At some point, Nasdaq will cool off and more money flows will find products listed on other exchanges.

For long-term holders, it makes sense to own multiple exchanges and let diversification handle the rest. For short-term traders, however, this might be a good time to sell some Nasdaq and rotate into the exchange companies that haven't hit new all-time highs yet.