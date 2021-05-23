Photo by chee gin tan/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had a great run during the coronavirus pandemic, both fundamentally as a business and seeing its stock price surging. However, now that life is starting to return to normal, investors have turned away from Chewy and other pandemic plays, sending the share price falling rapidly and settling at only about double what it was pre-pandemic. Given strong secular tailwinds and sticky customers gained during coronavirus, we believe Chewy's current stock price is more attractive and nearly justified, but not necessarily at a point that we can go in on.

Chewy's Story So Far

Chewy is a leading online pet food, hardgoods, and pharmaceuticals retailer. The company went public in 2019 and since then has expanded its customer base, revenues, and addressable market at an explosive rate, partially due to benefits afforded to it by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, Chewy had some big events recently: it expanded into telehealth services, broke off from parent PetSmart, and saw its revenues surge 47% in 2020. Management believes its addressable market is $98 billion in 2020, meaning they've captured 7% of total market size. However, they also believe the addressable market is expanding quickly as more customers accept online shopping as the norm for pet goods.

The company has somewhat of a cult following and a lot of that can be attributed to Chewy's abnormally thoughtful approach to customer service. They have been known to do things like send custom pet portraits to pet parents and send letters to people that have recently lost their furry friend.

Recently Chewy has looked to patch on value-added services like free telehealth calls for autoship customers. Management believes strongly in the bond between pet and pet parent and it's telling that their strategy to gain market share has been to bolt on low-price or free services to impress pet parents. Time will tell if this ends up costing the company more in the long run or if it can be offset through increasing important metrics like lifetime value to customer acquisition cost.

Autoship Sales Slipping in 2020: Concerning or Not?

As noted by an analyst on the Q4 earnings call, autoship sales as a percentage of total active customer sales slipped slightly. Also concerning is that it was the third quarter in a row that this percentage slipped. Seeing as Chewy is primarily concerned with growing through sticky customers buying again and again, autoship metrics are something to be aware of and track as they are indicative of future customer retention and buying habits. For reference, in 2020 autoship sales as a percentage of total sales was 68.4% compared to 69.4% in 2019. This is a modest decline; however, investors generally want to see this increase over time, especially since there was close to a 4% increase from 2018 to 2019, and because the company is still in rapid growth mode.

Believe it or not, we actually see this as a good sign though, since so many other customer metrics improved in 2020 for Chewy. Net sales per active customers jumped 3% in 2020, an admirable albeit modest increase. However, the big increase we want to focus on here is the increase in active customers between 2020 and 2019. This number jumped 42.7%. What we draw from this is that new customers joined the platform so quickly in 2020, and most customers take some time to convert to autoship since they want to test the service first, that it skewed the autoship percentage downward unfairly. Autoship sales as a percentage of total sales should normalize in later periods and continue its ascent as these new customers convert to autoship.

How Is Chewy Doing Against Competitors?

It's difficult to benchmark Chewy against competitors in a few different areas given that Chewy is newer on the scene and its metrics will improve over time as they benefit from customers sticking with them throughout the years. The metrics like lifetime values and customer acquisition costs will naturally improve over time as customer retention benefits these metrics. However, we can still take a high-level overview, so we apologize if this slants a little too subjective in this territory. For a more detailed discussion of benchmarking Chewy against peers, please see our previous post on Chewy.

Many companies have been compared to Chewy as primary competitors, like BarkBox (BARK). However, we feel a lot of these operate differently or are more gimmicky than Chewy, and therefore not directly comparable. We feel the closest competitor to Chewy is Amazon (AMZN), given that the way they conduct business is similar when it comes to selling and distributing pet goods. They both offer autoship, are generally competitive on price, and offer similar discounts to attract customers.

One point to note about Amazon is that they benefit from economies of scale so if they were to focus on this niche with the intention of beating out Chewy, they may be able to lower prices long enough to take enough market share from Chewy that it would materially hurt them. We don't see much that Chewy would be able to do to fight back in a scenario like this besides relying on customer loyalty.

We don't see the above scenario as likely, however, given the large total addressable market and how little this segment means to Amazon in the short term. Because there's such a large and growing shift to online sales in the pet food category and the addressable market is growing with it, we believe there is room for more than one large player to profit greatly without resorting to price wars, and we think Chewy is poised well to be one of these players now and in the long term.

A point we give to Chewy in this category is its niche focus. When a customer goes to Chewy's website, they know it is all about pets and only pets. They may see comparable products with Amazon or competitors, but Chewy has been great at cultivating the feeling that they care about your pets, an intangible benefit that will undoubtedly lead to high long-term customer metrics. We plan on continuing to monitor how Chewy stacks up against competitors in objective ways in future posts as this narrative is something to be aware of and track. We hope to continue to give more objective metrics as Chewy and their competitors make them available publicly for benchmarking, and as Chewy's business matures much of the metrics will be more meaningful for comparison.

What's Causing Chewy's Improving Margins?

One of the most encouraging metrics an investor in Chewy has likely been noticing is their improving gross margin over the past few years. As they grow and benefit from repeated customer sales, we naturally expect gross margin to improve over time, especially since they operated on such thin margins looking back a few years ago. Gross margin has improved from 17% in 2017 to 25% in 2020.

This is encouraging on the surface as it would appear that the company is simply operating more efficiently as time goes on. A look under the hood tells us there are a few factors in play here though; obviously, the company is benefiting from increased operational efficiency, but they've also seen a shift to higher-margin products, most notably pharmaceuticals for pets. A strong product mix all related around the consumers' pet has driven two things that both help to strengthen shareholder value: explosive overall sales revenue growth rates and increased margins. There have been attempts to attribute Chewy's improvements on efficiencies exclusively to the benefits of operating through the pandemic and the benefits that shifting to online shopping has given them; however, we can see much of this shift to high margin products was planned and we should give credit to management where due.

One potential drawback we note here, however, is expensive value-added services. Chewy has recently added on free telehealth services for autoship customers. While not much in the way of how much this is costing them or how much it has benefitted them has been revealed yet as it was implemented in the back half of 2020, we have a few concerns that offering these services to customers can get expensive and will eventually have to be passed off to consumers in the form of higher prices in the future which could lead to higher customer churn. We feel this is important to watch and could materialize in the form of lower margins in future periods if it backfires.

Valuation Analysis - Base Case

Trying to forecast for Chewy immediately following the explosive revenue growth they saw during the pandemic has proved challenging. Revenue grew 47% over the last year, but management expects this growth rate to reflect closer to historical rates for 2021 and after. Even these growth rates, however, are still high. We chose to grow revenues at 30% CAGR for our forecast period in our base case. We feel, while high, given the increasing adoption of ordering pet goods online and the large addressable market, this is a realistic and sustainable growth rate for the foreseeable future.

Next, we slowly improved gross margins given our discussion earlier. SG&A as a percentage of sales stayed close to historical percentages and management has discussed their desire to keep advertising at 7% of sales so we kept this at 7%. One of the main problems we ran into was forecasting capital expenditures. The numbers we entered were attempting to show the fulfillment centers the company wants to build out the following two years and then we entered a high maintenance capex the years after that. However, without guidance from management these numbers are fairly arbitrary.

Using these inputs, we get a somewhat disappointing value for Chewy's stock of $61 and an IRR of 4%.

We encourage you to try our financial model to enter your own assumptions and check them against ours here: CHWY_Financial_Model.xlsx

Valuation Analysis - Bull Case

For our bull case valuation we chose to grow revenues at a consistent 35% CAGR. We feel that this is still within the realm of possibility given historical rates and a long runway in claiming an expanding addressable market and current low penetration. In this scenario we also have gross margins being improved slightly faster than the base case. Most other assumptions we kept in line with our base case assumptions, including SG&A and advertising.

We then used the same perpetual growth rate and discount rate as in our base case and in this scenario we have a very impressive net present value of $126 and our IRR is 21%.

Valuation Analysis - Bear Case

Looking at a potential bear case, we see weaker yet still very strong sales growth at 25% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Even this may not be sustainable by the end of the 5-year forecast period, but we thought it important to show it anyway to be fair given that it is still within the likely range. We have margins staying somewhat flat throughout the forecast in this scenario to show that perhaps value-added services cut into gross margins despite higher margin and higher-end products becoming a larger part of Chewy's product mix. The rest of the expenses we kept in line at similar percentages to prior periods as we believe management has been capable of keeping expenses in check as a percentage of revenues.

In this scenario, we have a present value of Chewy's stock at $23 and an IRR of -17%.

Again, we encourage you to try your own assumptions in the model to determine your own value of Chewy. Everyone will have different opinions on appropriate discount rates or perhaps you feel Chewy will have higher growth in future periods and a higher perpetual growth rate is warranted.

Key Takeaways

Chewy has had an amazing run in 2020 and most of the customers gained will likely be sticky and should help with increasing customer metrics over time. Even with competitors entering the field, Chewy has managed to hone in on its niche and wow pet parents enough that they should continue seeing rapid growth in a quickly expanding online market. While we believe Chewy will be a solid long-term hold for most, we do not feel warranted buying in at these prices and would want the value to fall further before entering a position.