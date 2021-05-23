Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) has seen a successful public debut. Strong product testimonials and desire for great future brands, which promise better health outcomes for the consumer and less of an impact on the planet, have laid the foundation for this successful public offering. There is much to like about the brand and the potential is certainly there, but perhaps a bit optimistically priced at 22 times sales!

Better Food System, For People And The Planet

The header of this paragraph is the main mission behind Oatly, which believes that a total transformation of the food industry is needed to tackle major challenges related to climate, environment and health. Early adopters among consumer groups recognize this, especially Generation Z and Millennials, as these consumer groups make decisions much more based on health and environmental impact.

Oatly has become a leading brand and force in this segment, being well positioned to lead the transformation in a $600 billion global dairy market, and that is in the retail channel alone. This is not a new start-up riding the wave of consumer trends here as the company has been around for over 25 years, having become the largest oat milk company across the globe, offering milk, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and drinks to be consumed on the go. Besides being better to people, that is at least the claim, emissions can be cut up to 80%, thereby having a real environmental impact as well.

The company has quite established operations as it serves the retail, foodservice and ecommerce channel, with products found in over 60,000 retail doors and over 30,000 coffee shops, including partnerships with leading outlets such as Starbucks, Tesco and Target. In the year 2020, the company generated $421 million in sales, of which nearly two-thirds were in Europe, including a big contribution from its home country Sweden, while being largely reliant on the food retail business. International expansion into China and US in particular have been key drivers behind growth reported in recent years.

The transformation arrived in 2012 when a new management team was brought into place as the focus from the home market expanded to drive this company into becoming a truly global brand with much larger ambitions.

Valuation Thoughts And IPO Discussion

Initially, management and underwriters aimed to sell 84.4 million shares in a preliminary price range between $15 and $17 per share, with the final price set at the high end of the range. Some 64.7 million shares were offered by the company, and the remainder were sold by selling shareholders, which makes that the company will raise gross proceeds of $1.10 billion with this initial public offering.

With just over 592 million shares outstanding, the company supports a $10.1 billion equity valuation at the offer price, a number which rose to $13.0 billion after shares rose to $22 in the wake of the public offering. This valuation is a bit of an overreaction, as I peg pro-forma net cash around $800 million, for a $9.3 billion enterprise valuation at the offer price, or $12.2 billion valuation with shares having gained ground to the $22 per share mark.

The company has seen rapid growth. In the year 2019, Oatly generated $204 million in sales, gross margins in the low thirties, and an operating loss of $30 million. This loss came mostly on the back of selling, general and administrative expenses with R&D efforts limited to a few million.

Sales more than doubled to $421 million over the past year as operating losses rose to $47 million, up in dollar terms, but down a bit on a relative basis, despite a bit of pressure on gross margins. Revenue growth slowed down a bit in the first quarter of the year, but still came in at a respectable 66% with sales up to $140 million, for a run rate of $560 million a year.

Based on that number, the current $12.2 billion valuation translates into a near 22 times annualized revenue multiple! Somewhat disappointing, the operating loss of $28 million in the first quarter of 2021 more than five-folded from the year before. Worse, this really seems to be a ¨real¨ increase in the cost base, not being the result of higher stock-based compensation expense in anticipation of the IPO, or some other one-time costs.

Some Thoughts

The biggest risk for this global better-for-you brand in the making simply seems to be the high valuation here. At 22 times sales, there is quite some to prove, certainly given the losses reported.

Key operational risks appear to be the challenges related to upscaling, sourcing of oats at competitive prices, quality and safety considerations and competition from major dairy companies such as Lactalis, Arla, Dean Foods and Fonterra. Besides these traditional giants, many more companies have started to focus on this emerging segment, creating quite some upcoming competition.

Truth be told is that a 22 times sales multiple is very high for a business in which established peers (Dean Foods in the past) fetched very low sales multiple as milk and dairy largely is a commodity and Oatly is a brand, as the question is how much share gains the oat alternative will grasp. Moreover, the question is how competitive the field will become and if Oatly can maintain its dominant position at that future point in time. The fact that consumers love the brand and product shows adoption is great, and while I have no doubts that the company will thrive in the long run, one has to ask if the same applies for the stock as well given the valuation.

While the better-for-you and the better-for-environment movement has already attracted a name like Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to open the window for other players in this area, recent setbacks in those stocks have shown that after the initial IPO craze, the same traditional economic laws that affect the valuation of listed companies seem to apply to them as well.