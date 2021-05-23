Photo by kentoh/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) has fallen about 55% from its Feb 21 highs. The company's competitive position has been strongly boosted following the SpotX's acquisition. The current price level offers an attractive entry point for aggressive investors, while more conservative investors may prefer to wait for another pullback near to the key support level first.

SpotX's CTV "Transformative" Acquisition. What To Look Out For?

Following the completion of the acquisition of SpotX on 30 Apr 21, Magnite believes that it's now the world's largest independent Supply Side Platform (SSP) for programmatic ad-supported CTV in a highly fragmented SSP market.

The company believes that the SpotX acquisition is "transformative" as it broadens the company's offerings and scale, and provides MGNI with immediate access to customers such as "Roku (ROKU), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), ViacomCBS (VIAC), NBC (CMCSA), Discovery-Scripps (DISCA), fuboTV (FUBO), Pluto, VIZIO (VZIO) and others". (Source: MGNI Q1'21 earnings transcript)

MGNI's revenue segments. Source: MGNI Q1'21

SpotX's revenue. Source: MGNI Q1'21 results

Considering MGNI's pre-acquisition CTV revenue of $12M in Q1'21, which represented about 20% of total revenue, and SpotX's acquisition which would have brought along $19.7M in CTV revenue, MGNI's CTV total revenue would have been about $29.7M, accounting for 37% of the company's Q1'21 revenue.

CTV spending in the US was estimated to have grown by 40.6% YoY in 2020, exceeding $9B and expected to reach $13.41B this year. In addition, CTV spend is also expected to exceed $26B by 2025. Therefore, it makes MGNI's acquisition of SpotX very important in order to broaden their access to more key customers and tap the huge secular growth drivers in CTV ad-spending.

MGNI's Q2'21 guidance. Source: MGNI Q1'21 results

Clearly, MGNI expects the acquisition to propel Q2'21's revenue growth as the company guided its organic CTV (without SpotX) contribution to be around $30M to $34M in Q2'21, which would represent more than 150% QoQ growth.

It must be noted however that MGNI's Q1'21 revenue growth for its own CTV was relatively modest as it had grown this segment by "only" 32% YoY, while YoY growth would go up by 53% if SpotX's CTV revenue growth was added in. Therefore, MGNI's organic CTV growth didn't actually perform quite as well in Q1'21 as compared with SpotX's, an observation that was also noted by the management as they considered "March was a bit of a disappointment for us at Magnite." (Source MGNI Q1'21 earnings transcript)

As a result, MGNI strongly believes that the SpotX acquisition added strong capabilities that the company didn't previously have, which is SpotX's well-positioned managed service business that is able to strongly "capture linear-TV ad dollars".

With the company's enhanced offerings and capabilities in the SSP CTV market, investors should continue to monitor MGNI's progress in this space, which is expected to be the key revenue driver moving forward.

With that being said, the acquisition was still a very expensive one. Investors should be reminded that the acquisition price of $1.136B (MGNI's LTM revenue was $246M) was financed mostly through long-term debt and stock issuance. The company added $360M in long-term debt and issued about 12.37M shares for this purpose. (Source: MGNI 10-Q)

MGNI's shares outstanding. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

MGNI's shares outstanding has since increased by about 11.5% since the completion of the acquisition on 30 Apr 21. In addition, the 3Y CAGR of shares outstanding is 31.7%, which is on the high side. Investors have therefore been significantly diluted over the last 3 years.

MGNI's Balance Sheet. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Moreover, the debt issuance of $360M in long-term debt adds on further to the company's long-term debt position as at the 31 Mar 21 quarter when they had already added on about $389M of convertible senior notes. Therefore, MGNI's long debt burden increased by almost $777M in 2 months.

It seems very clear that the company places a very huge importance on the SpotX's CTV acquisition to drive MGNI's CTV growth strategies. Whether it turns out to be a good value acquisition remains to be seen at this time, but I believe MGNI felt it needed to quickly establish itself as the leading SSP CTV ad player by acquiring SpotX, to strongly leverage on the huge secular tailwind driving the growth of CTV ad spending. MGNI has also mentioned that they may provide a "far deeper dive into SpotX's business model at the next earnings call", one which I highly encourage investors to tune in. (Source: MGNI Q1'21 earnings transcript)

Financials Review and What To Look Out For

MGNI's LTM Revenue Trend. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Magnite has been consistently growing its revenue, even before the SpotX's acquisition. Its LTM revenue of $246M represented a YoY growth of 53.5%.

MGNI's LTM Revenue YoY Growth Trend. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

When we zoom into the company's revenue growth trend, it's also clear that the secular tailwinds driving digital ad spending have also strongly benefited Magnite, coupled with its CTV boost, may likely continue to experience strong growth ahead.

MGNI's Revenue Segments. Source: MGNI 10-Q

Since the CTV segment is expected to grow 90% YoY in Q2'21 (including SpotX's revenue), we would likely see CTV playing a hugely important role in the company's operations. As explained earlier, when including SpotX's Q1'21 CTV revenue, MGNI's CTV revenue would have accounted for about 37% of total Q1'21 revenue. Investors should continue to monitor the progress of MGNI's CTV revenue growth moving forward.

Investors should also be expecting lower contribution from the company's Desktop segment in the future as the industry growth is expected to slow.

On a longer-term basis, MGNI raised its long-term revenue growth rate to 25%, and a long-term adjusted EBITDA margin target of 35%. However, I tend to pay less attention to adjusted EBITDA as a long-term cash flow measure since the adjustments may not necessarily reflect the company's core operating performances accurately.

MGNI's Income Statement. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Of particular concern is the lack of operating efficiencies even as MGNI recorded remarkable revenue growth, even though the gross margin profile looks reasonable. The inability to scale its operating efficiencies has affected MGNI's ability to turn an operating profit.

MGNI's CFO Margin & FCF Margin. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Given the lack of an operating profit, investors should delve deeper to evaluate its cash flow health in order to analyse for any underlying weakness. Quite clearly, MGNI's FCF margins and CFO margins have been quite inconsistent, and don't offer useful insights for investors to project its future cash flows predictably.

MGNI's EBITDA and CapEx. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Due to the inconsistency of the company's FCF and CFO profile, it would be useful to use the (EBITDA less CapEX) margin profile as an alternative to evaluate the health of the company's cash flow, which would eliminate the working capital fluctuations. Quite clearly, MGNI has improved considerably even though its LTM (EBITDA less CapEx) margin was -2.6%. Forward EBITDA and CapEx forecasts expect MGNI's EBITDA to improve considerably while maintaining its CapEx margins consistently over time. I'm of the opinion that the company should be able to execute its CTV strategy well over time to capture the huge growth potential afforded by the cord-cutting secular growth drivers and potentially turn MGNI into a huge cash flow machine.

MGNI's EBITDA Forecast Mean Consensus. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Considering SpotX's total purchase price of $1.136B (valued at 30 April), it would probably take at least 10 years before the company would be able to cover the purchase with its accumulated EBITDA, without factoring for CapEx and other operating costs. Therefore, it would be of paramount importance for MGNI to execute its CTV strategy very well, as I strongly believe that company has staked a large part of its financial future on it.

Magnite guided for FY 22 revenue to be over $500M while adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the 30s. (Source: MGNI Q1'21 earnings transcript).

MGNI's revenue growth forecast mean consensus. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Wall Street mean estimates largely concur with the company's guidance for FY 22; however, it also projected much of the growth to come in FY 21, while projecting a discernible slowdown in FY 22's growth rate. Although this is in line with the company's long-term growth rate target of 25%, I would expect the company to continue growing faster than that in the near term and believe Wall Street may have taken into account the company's conservative guidance. It would be useful for investors to monitor the revisions to the company's guidance moving forward to gauge for any potential improvements.

Key Growth Drivers

For the CTV segment, Magnite focuses its growth strategy to drive its automated agent platform for the buying and selling of programmatic digital ads away from manual agent-driven buy and sell processes. Magnite takes a fee based on a percentage of the advertising spend. This first part has always been Magnite's organic CTV strategy.

Secondly, with the acquisition of SpotX, the company is broadening its growth strategies against the linear TV space, to leverage on the shift of linear TV ads to programmatic ads. These are the two key growth drivers that the company is banking on to drive its revenue growth moving forward. Investors should continue to monitor the impact from SpotX's contribution to evaluate the revenue visibility that the acquisition provides for Magnite.

One of the key benefits of bringing SpotX on board would be gaining access to Roku's premium inventory from a SSP perspective. Although Roku has its OneView DSP platform, Magnite highlighted that:

the premium content channels on Roku that we have relationships with really desire aggregating that inventory along with their Amazon inventory, along with all sorts of other distributed inventory on Vizio or Samsung and try to bring it in one location to make it easy for buyers to buy all of that inventory.

In essence, with the acquisition making Magnite the largest independent SSP player, Magnite strongly believes that it offers tremendous value to publishers who intend to use Magnite as the sole interface to reach out to the different platforms, including Roku to sell their ad inventory.

Magnite's access to first party data through its platform also actually serves to protect itself against the deprecation of thirty party tracking cookies support such as in Chrome in the foreseeable future. In fact, the removal of cookies is expected to rapidly drive revenue growth for MGNI from FY 22 and beyond.

Risks and Valuations

As Magnite's business is tied closely to the economic cycle and as we saw last year during the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue in the first half of FY 20 went up by only 12% YoY as many advertisers paused their ad spend. As compared with Magnite's much larger competitors in the digital ad market such as Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Roku, which have more diversified businesses that are driven by secular themes less affected by the economic cycle. Investors should therefore be aware of the cyclical nature of Magnite's business.

Magnite's thesis largely depends on the growth of CTV-driven ad spending, within a larger digital ad space that is well dominated by much larger players such as Google and Facebook among others. As this space is also constantly evolving, MGNI's sole reliance on CTV for growth may also be its single biggest risk factor that investors would need to take into account. Although the company has other sizable segments, they are not expected to drive the kind of growth that CTV is expected to bring to the table. Therefore the growth thesis hinges very much on the success of the combined CTV operations of Magnite and SpotX. Investors are highly encouraged to continue monitoring the development in this space.

EV / Fwd Revenue. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

When we look across MGNI's larger digital ad peers: GOOGL, CMCSA, FB, ROKU, many of whom have well-diversified businesses, MGNI certainly trades at a premium. It's still way cheaper than ROKU though, but Roku's business model allows it to leverage on both the sell-side and the buy-side at the same time. However, if MGNI is able to execute its growth strategies well, we could see huge upside to its valuation and that could bring down the multiple further. On this aspect, I do not think that MGNI trades at a significant premium, and considering its business model and its potential for high cash flow generation, it seems fairly valued now.

Price Action and Technical Analysis

Source: TradingView

MGNI went on a massive run in Sept 20 with the bull trap set at around $64 in Feb 21. Since then, although the short and medium-term trend looks damaged, the stock is sitting on the 50-period MA of its longer-term trend, which is also aligned with the key support level at $23. Buying interest has returned to support the stock at this level, and I find a price nearer to $23 as attractive entry points. For aggressive investors who do not mind waiting for a better entry point may also consider the current price as attractive. Although it may be useful to avoid buying at the near-term resistance level of $33, which was a previous support level, I am of the opinion that it looked like a move to shake out the weak hands before a subsequent move higher.

Conclusion

Since the acquisition of SpotX, Magnite is now the leading player in the SSP CTV programmatic ad space. Secular themes driving CTV growth in the years ahead should continue propelling the business forward. Aggressive investors should not find the current price expensive, while more conservative investors may want to wait for a retracement of this volatile stock to initiate or add further.