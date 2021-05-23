Photo by MF3d/E+ via Getty Images

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) attracted my interest when the company went public late in April, as I concluded that a security culture did not automatically translate into a secure investment. In less than a month, shares have sold off nearly a quarter amidst a correction in technology names, impacting KnowBe4 as well, as the first quarter results for 2021 provide quite some comfort.

All of this makes that appeal is on the increase, and while I like the dedicated human security play a bit more at these levels, it is just not enough to start pulling the trigger yet.

Human Cybersecurity Play

KnowBe4 claims to build the last line of defense as it helps employees to make smarter security decisions. Since its founding in 2010, the company has trained more than 37,000 customers to become more aware and secure with assessment, phishing testing, training, analysis, password analysis, user behavior, risk and audit, among other tasks and services provided.

A focus on an integrated approach to security with a heavy focus on human behavior and a secure culture are drivers behind the company's philosophy as humans, after all, pose the biggest security risk.

The company went public at $16 per share and with a share count of 167 million shares, and a net cash position of around $200 million, I pegged the operating asset valuation at $2.5 billion at the offer price. That valuation jumped to $3.7 billion on the first day of trading, as shares had risen to $23 per share.

If we look at the financial performance we see a company which generated $71 million in sales in 2018, on which an operating loss of $10 million was reported. Revenues rose 69% in 2019 to $120 million, as a very large operating loss was largely driven by some one-time items. Sales were up another 45% to $175 million in 2020 as the company essentially broke even.

With fourth quarter sales up 36% to $49 million, an effective $200 million run rate valued operations at 12 times sales at the offer price, and over 18 times sales after shares rose to $23 on their first day of trading.

That valuation seemed too rich for me at 18 times sales, as peers like Proofpoint (PFPT) and Mimecast (MIME) traded at roughly 7 and 5 times sales, respectively. Growth rates of these names were less convincing, yet still came in at double-digit percentages. As it happened to be, Proofpoint was acquired pretty much at the same time as the IPO of KnowBe4 in a huge $12.3 billion deal. This arguably was a poorly timed acquisition given the reverse momentum seen in the wider technology and recent IPO sector in recent weeks.

Quite Some News

Since late April, shares have fallen victim to a reversal in momentum and technology names, with shares down nearly a quarter to just below the $18 mark here. This values the business at around $3 billion currently, down substantially from the valuation when shares were still trading around the $23 mark.

After shares had seen most of their slide during May already, the company announced its first quarter results for 2021, and coincidentally the first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. First quarter sales rose by nearly 37% to $53 million and change. After reporting a small profit in the fourth quarter of 2020, the company managed to report a GAAP operating profit number of $2.7 million and, while this is just equal to a penny per share, profitability has been achieved.

With a run rate reported at $212 million, it is furthermore nice to know that the company guided for 2021 sales of $230 million, which likely suggests a run rate of $250 million towards the end of the year. Amidst this, the current valuation works down to 11 times sales amidst >30% annual growth and profitability being achieved.

This starts to look more compelling again as I am impressed with continuation of growth, the fact that profitability is obtained already and valuations have come down a bit already. While the entire sector has seen a kind of re-rating in recent weeks, the same applies to the company as well, while on the operational front growth continues. This growth is comforting, together with the differentiated nature of the company, focusing solely on the human aspect of cybersecurity, a key segment of this huge market.

At these levels I see appeal improving, just not enough yet to start initiating a position at these levels, although further dips towards the IPO price will be used to start nibbling and slowly initiate a position.