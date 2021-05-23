Photo by utah778/iStock via Getty Images

This article gives a review of the 2021 first-quarter earnings and 2021 YTD performance of The Good Business Portfolio (My IRA portfolio). So far, this year is a great year, up 11%, as the COVID virus has started to be controlled by the vaccines. Good companies are coming back as their workforce returns. Earnings data for some of the top positions in the portfolio and recent changes to the portfolio are included in the earnings and company comments section.

Guidelines (Company selection)

The Good Business Portfolio guidelines are used to create a portfolio that is a large-cap balanced portfolio between the different styles of investing. Income investors take too much risk to get their high yields. Bottom-fishing investors get catfish. Value investors have to have the foresight to see the future. Over many years, I have codified 11 guidelines for company selection. These are guidelines and are not rules. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article, "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, March 2020". They are meant to be used as filters to get to a few companies on which further analysis is done before adding them to the portfolio. So, it's all right to break a guideline if the other guidelines indicate a Good Company Business. I'm sure this eliminates some really good companies, but it gets me a shortlist to review. There are too many companies to even look at 10% of them.

You see from the portfolio below that I want a defensive portfolio that provides income and does not take significant risks. I limit the portfolio to 25 companies, as more than this is almost impossible to follow. I have 23 companies in the portfolio, so the portfolio has two open slots.

Portfolio Performance

The performance of the portfolio created by the guidelines has, in most years, beat the Dow average for over 29 years, giving me steady retirement income and growth. The table below shows the portfolio performance for 2012 through 2020 and 2021 YTD. The chart data is after the close on May 14, 2021.

Year DOW Gain/Loss Good Business Beat Difference Portfolio 2,012 8.70% 16.92% 8.22% 2,013 27.00% 39.70% 12.70% 2,014 6.04% 8.67% 2.63% 2,015 -2.29% 5.68% 7.97% 2,016 13.38% 8.68% -4.70% 2,017 25.10% 21.28% -3.82% 2,018 -5.63% -4.33% 1.30% 2,019 22.33% 24.19% 1.86% 2,020 7.25% 10.72% 3.47% 2021 YTD 9.07% 11.24% 2.17%

In a great year like 2013, the portfolio did fantastically. In a normal year like 2014, it beat the Dow by a fair amount. So far this year, the portfolio is ahead of the Dow by 2.17% total return above the Dow average gain of 9.07%, for a total portfolio gain of +11.24%, which is good, with seven months to go in the year. Boeing (BA) and General Electric (GE) have begun to recover some as the 737 Max is flying again; these two companies have been holding back the portfolio. The other good business companies are doing well, beating company earnings estimates with HD, JNJ, and EOS leading the pack. Fundamentals will continue to shine this year and for years to come for the portfolio of good businesses returning to normal as the COVID virus is controlled this summer.

Companies in the Portfolio

The 23 companies and their percentage in the portfolio and total return over a 65-month test (starting January 1, 2016, to 2021 YTD) period are shown in the table below. This time frame was chosen since it included the great years of 2017, 2019, and the average year of 2020 with other years that had a fair and bad performance. The Dow baseline for this period is 86.01%, and 18 of the positions beat that baseline. There are five companies that did not beat the Dow baseline but are still great businesses and will come back as the United States economy grows and the COVID virus is controlled. I limit the portfolio to 25 companies and generally let the winners grow until they reach 8%-9% of the portfolio, and then I trim the position. The three companies in trim position are Home Depot at 10.90% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II at 8.46% of the portfolio, and Johnson & Johnson at 8.14% of the portfolio.

DOW Baseline 86.01% Company Total Return Difference Percentage of Portfolio Cumulative Total 65 Months From Baseline Percentage of Portfolio Home Depot (HD) 168.78% 82.77% 10.96% 10.96% Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) 108.50% 22.49% 8.46% 19.42% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 88.77% 2.76% 8.14% 27.57% Walt Disney (DIS) 91.47% 5.46% 7.97% 35.54% Omega Health Inv. (OHI) 37.71% -48.30% 6.59% 42.13% Texas Instruments (TXN) 273.13% 187.12% 7.44% 49.57% Boeing (BA) 106.04% 20.03% 6.79% 56.36% Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 171.87% 85.85% 6.53% 62.88% Trane (TT) 1256.64% 1170.62% 6.83% 69.72% McDonald's Corp. (MCD) 122.15% 36.14% 6.20% 75.91% Altria Group Inc. (MO) 20.12% -65.89% 4.36% 84.21% Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 38.65% -47.36% 4.33% 88.55% Digital Realty Trust (DLR) 121.03% 35.01% 3.94% 79.85% Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) 567.53% 481.51% 3.43% 91.98% General Electric (GE) -54.43% -140.45% 1.67% 96.09% Danaher Corp. (DHR) 278.89% 192.88% 1.34% 94.42% Simulations Plus (SLP) * 450.90% 364.88% 1.10% 93.08% American Tower (AMT) 184.18% 98.16% 0.87% 96.96% Realty Income (O) 52.00% -34.01% 0.57% 97.53% Lockheed Martin (LMT) 106.58% 20.57% 0.69% 98.22% Visa (V) 207.87% 121.85% 0.40% 98.62% PepsiCo. (PEP) 70.90% -15.12% 0.57% 99.20% Sherwin-Williams (SHW) 90.83% 4.82% 0.51% 99.70% * Not in average Average Above 56.91% Dow

Therefore EOS, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in a trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies and defensive in this current environment. I start the companies at a base percentage of the portfolio of close to 1% and add to the position if they perform well during the next six months. At 4% of the portfolio, I stop buying and let the company percentage of the portfolio grow until it hits 8%, then it is time to consider trimming (reduce position by 1% of the portfolio) the position.

The graphic below shows the Dow average for the past five years, a good chart with nice gains as the United States economy is growing again with better-increasing growth to come as the COVID Virus is controlled this summer.

Data by YCharts

The above is the full list of my 23 Good Business positions. I have written individual articles on all these businesses.

Earnings and Company Comments

For the first-quarter earnings season, the 23 portfolio companies did very well, considering the conditions created by the virus. Twenty-one companies beat earnings estimates, one matching estimates (EOS), and one below estimates (BA). The other good businesses are holding up well, and many have increased target prices. Now on to some of the companies that beat earnings and one that missed earnings.

On 5/18/2021, Home Depot earnings were expected at $2.95 and came in at $3.86 and compared to last year at $2.08, a great quarter Y/Y. Revenue beat compared with expected by $3.01 billion. Total revenue was $37.5 billion, up 32.7% Y/Y. HD had a great report, showing growth even in this pandemic environment. HD will be pushed to 11% of the portfolio then trimmed down to 10%. HD is a great business, but it must start to expand its foreign business to get good growth going forward. They held up well during the COVID-19 virus slow down, and the company is a solid investment long term. Home Depot is a buy. HD recently started a new $20 billion stock buyback program.

On 4/20/21, Johnson & Johnson's earnings were above expected at $2.59 compared to last year at $2.30 and expected at $2.33. Revenue beat expected revenue by $860 million, with total revenue up 8.4% at $21.48 billion. The dollar is helping JNJ, and they are still growing and have plenty of cash to buy companies and continue their growth. JNJ will be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because they're so defensive in this Covid-19 virus world. The JNJ's one-shot vaccine is shipping across the United States and foreign countries. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever a SWAN. If you want a hold forever top-notch medical supply company with a growing 2.5% dividend (59 years of increases), JNJ is a buy.

One company position that did not meet expected earnings is Boeing. They have had their share of problems with the 737 MAX and then the pandemic, but they are still a great business. It was just announced that in late 2022 Boeing will increase production of the 737 Max to 42 planes/month. They are on their way to recovery, but it will take time, maybe two years. My cost basis is very low, about $40, and I did sell some BA at $440, so I will hold my position and let Boeing recover. They also have a military backlog of $6.6 billion. On April 28, Boeing announced earnings of $-1.52 compared to expected of $-1.16. Revenue was $15.22 billion, down 10% y/y, and beat total revenue by $140 million. Not a good report, but the commercial aircraft business is recovering, and plane shipments are increasing. I am holding my position on this good business.

In the portfolio, one company is losing money over the 65-month test period, General Electric. As I have said before, my first job out of college was with GE testing the Lunar Excursion Module (LEM) at Grumman. So, my love for the company has had me holding the position much too long when I should have sold. GE has a much-hidden value, and at the present price, it is a buy for the value investor. The portfolio position is losing money and is behind the Dow over the test period of 65 months. The fundamentals are getting better with the FAA approval of the 737-Max with slow engine sales starting. On 4/27/2021, General Electric's earnings were at $0.03, compared to the expected at $0.017 and last year at $0.05. Total revenue was $17.12 billion, down 12.2% year over year, and total revenue was missed by $360 million. This was not a good report, but it shows the start of the comeback; I am holding my position. They are almost all industrial now and have great products. The Covid-19 virus did not help this recovering industrial company with an impact on the jet engine business, but the vaccines are here now. By this summer, we should almost be back to normal with people starting to travel again.

I have started a new position in SHW at 0.51% of the portfolio. Home Depot has been a big hit this year, and I saw SHW as an international paint and industrial product company in the United States and foreign countries with 42 years of dividend growth to provide more international exposure. SHW has a good balance of income and growth, which is the kind of business I want. On April 27, 2021, SHW reported earnings of $2.06 compared to expected of $1.63 and the previous year at $1.36, a good increase. By Q3, the COVID virus should be well under control in the United States with the workforce back to normal, but the rest of the world will still be fighting COVID to keep revenues and earnings of Sherwin-Williams volatile.

Portfolio Management Comments

I did not sell during the COVID decline and watched the market recover as the United States economy started to grow again. The good businesses in my portfolio have gone up with the latest increase in the economy and excellent reported earnings of the portfolio companies, and I expect it to continue for the rest of the year 2021. The market has recovered from the COVID-19 virus dip, with the future looking good with people returning to work and school. We now have three vaccines that allow the United States to have a vaccine shot for all who want it. As herd immunity starts, the spread of the virus will strongly decrease, allowing workers to go back to work and schools to fully open. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance like this article. Become a follower, and you will get each quarter's performance and portfolio companies after the next earnings season is over.

Conclusion

The 11 guidelines referenced in the article give me a balanced portfolio of good companies that are large-cap and can grow their revenues, earnings, and dividends for years. They have the staying power to fix whatever goes wrong. In each case, the company has the size and good management to fix the problem. The portfolio has growth companies, defensive companies, income companies, and companies with international exposure, giving it what I call balance. Of the 23 companies in the portfolio, five are underperforming the Dow average in total return by more than 10%. Four companies are being hurt by the dollar since they are multinational and have a portion of their income coming from foreign operations. OHI took a direct hit being in the nursing home business from the pandemic but has recovered well and is receiving 99% of the rent that is due.

The portfolio is 2.17% ahead of the Dow average YTD, with increases in earnings expected in the second quarter for almost all the portfolio companies. I intend to continue writing separate comparison articles on individual companies. I have written articles on all of the companies in the portfolio and others, and you can read them in my list of previous articles if you are interested. If you would like me to do a review of a company you like, please comment, and I will try to do it.