Photo by Monty Rakusen/Cultura via Getty Images

According to the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), industrial companies now equate to only 17.1% of the DJIA index and are eclipsed by its weighting in both the IT and healthcare sectors. Indeed, the top two holdings in the DIA ETF are UnitedHealth (UNH) and Goldman Sachs (GS), neither of which qualify as "industrial" companies. That being the case, investors who want to make a direct allocation into the industrial sector need to look elsewhere and the Vanguard Industrial ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) is a good place to start. Like most Vanguard funds, it is a cost-efficient fund (0.10% expense ratio) and it has an excellent long-term performance track record. As a result, the ETF should do well over the coming years if the Biden administration is successful in pushing a long-overdue and sorely needed infrastructure bill through Congress. And, perhaps, even if it isn't.

Investment Rationale

As most of you know, the Biden administration is working hard to push through a long-overdue and much-needed infrastructure plan through Congress. See the crack in the bridge above that not only shut down car and truck traffic over the bridge but transport barge traffic on the Mississippi River below it.

Biden's infrastructure plan is actually called the "American Jobs Plan" and you can find details of the initial proposal on the White House FactSheet webpage. The proposal includes, among other initiatives:

$621 billion for transportation infrastructure (roads, bridges, ports, EVs charging stations and batteries, public transit, airports, etc.).

$111 billion for water systems (replace lead pipes, upgrade drinking water systems, support for clean water systems).

$100 billion to bring affordable and reliable high-speed broadband to every American.

$100 billion to build a more efficient and reliable electric grid which will modernize electric generation and includes investments in clean and green energy electricity production.

$213 billion to build more sustainable homes and buildings, including modernizing schools and upgrading VA hospitals and federal buildings.

Most all of these projects will require industrial engineering skills, equipment, and materials. From the sheer amount of federal spending in the infrastructure bill as proposed, combined with the growth expectations due to the post-pandemic crisis economic re-opening, the rationale for investing in the industrial sector is both clear and compelling.

So let's take a closer look at the Vanguard Industrial ETF to see how it could reward investors.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings in the VIS ETF are shown below and equate to a relatively un-concentrated and well-diversified 30.7% of the portfolio:

Source: Vanguard VIS Webpage

The #1 holding is diversified technology manufacturer Honeywell (HON). Honeywell is big in aerospace, building controls and technology, performance materials, and safety and productivity solutions. The company also makes specialized and energy-efficient climate control systems. Honeywell currently yields 1.7%, trades with a forward P/E=27.8x, and would likely be a big beneficiary if an infrastructure plan that focuses on more sustainable buildings is passed by Congress.

Railway company Union Pacific (UNP) is the #2 holding with a 3.6% weighting. Earlier this month, UNP raised its quarterly dividend by 10% to $1.07/share and now yields 1.9%. While the Q1 EPS report was somewhat of a disappointment on both the top and bottom lines, the economic reopening thesis is fully in play with the rail companies. UNP is up 34% over the past year and its rail cars will transport much of the raw materials and industrial products needed as the economy recovers and to meet the demands of the infrastructure plan.

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) is one of the largest aerospace and defense contractors and is the #4 holding. The company owns airplane engine maker Pratt & Whitney and also provides aftermarket services for aircraft manufacturers and airlines. It should benefit from an increase in air travel as the vaccine rollout continues and infections continue to trend downward (at least here in the U.S. and in the EU).

The #6 holding is Caterpillar (CAT) with a 3% weighting. Caterpillar makes earthmoving and other heavy equipment for the mining and construction industries. CAT also makes industrial gas turbines, electric locomotives, asphalt pavers, graders, and pipelayers - all of which should see increased demand should a significant infrastructure plan make it through Congress.

Leading aerospace companies Boeing (BA) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) are well represented in the top-10 with an aggregate weighting of 5.4%.

Performance

As shown by the graphic below, many of VIS's top-10 holdings have done very well over the past few years, and have bounced back strongly from the pandemic induced sell-off last March:

Data by YCharts

As can be seen, Deere (DE) and United Parcel Service (UPS) have been stand-out performers.

As for VIS itself, the ETF has a solid long-term performance track record:

Source: Vanguard VIS Webpage

The last 1-year performance should be taken with a grain-of-salt considering that it is based off the March sell-off lows from last year. That said, the 5-year annual performance of 15% still looks quite attractive.

The following graphic compares the returns of the VIS ETF with the broad S&P500, DJIA, and Nasdaq-100 indexes as represented by the (SPY), (DIA), and (QQQ) ETFs, respectively, as well as to direct peers the Fidelity MSCI Industrial ETF (FIDU), the SPDR Industrial Select ETF (XLI), and the iShares Industrial ETF (IYJ):

Data by YCharts

As can be seen, the VIS and FIDU ETFs are not only leaders of the Industrial pack but have also significantly outperformed the broad market averages over the past year.

ETF Basics

The following metrics on the VIS ETF came from the Vanguard VIS Webpage:

Expense Ratio: 0.10%

AUM: $5.6 billion

# Holdings: 358

SEC 30-day Yield: 1.0%

P/E Ratio: 29.7x

Price-to-Book Ratio: 4.8x

As can be seen, the fund is very affordable and with AUM of $5.6 billion is what I would consider a medium-sized fund (the SPDR Industrial XLI ETF has over $20 billion in assets).

Despite investing in a sector in which investors might expect a decent dividend yield, the fact is the price appreciation of the stocks held in the VIS ETF (note the near 30x P/E) has pushed the yield down to only 1.0%. As a result, VIS is not currently ideal for income but is much more an investment for capital appreciation.

Risks

Over the past year, the industrial stocks have bounced back strongly from the pandemic-induced lows of the March sell-off, and then some. The industrial stocks have continued to rally this year not only because of the market rotation out of growth/tech and into "value", but also from expectations that the Biden administration will - finally - get a meaningful (i.e. "big") infrastructure plan pushed through Congress. The result is that the industrial sector is fairly highly valued on a historical basis, both from a P/E and Price-to-Book valuation perspective.

If the republicans are successful in their goal of blocking a meaningful infrastructure bill, these industrial stocks - and the market in general - will likely fall, perhaps dramatically.

Summary & Conclusion

My readers know I advise investors to build a well-diversified portfolio for the long-term to hold thru thick-n-thin. The industrial companies are a very important sector, yet - as pointed out in this article - the Dow Jones Industrial Average is no longer focused on "Industrial" companies. But here are several good Industrial ETFs, and VIS is one of them. FIDU appears to be another excellent choice as well.

The industrial sector has already undergone significant price appreciation. That being the case, I advise investors who are light in their allocation to industrial stock exposure to ease in slowly over a number of weeks or even months - while trying to take advantage of occasional market pull-backs to buy shares below recent highs.

I'll end with a 10-year price chart comparing VIS to FIDU, which shows VIS wins by a nose (so either one is fine):