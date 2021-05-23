Photo by dzika_mrowka/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I last covered DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) over 1 year ago, when the company's stock price had collapsed from a then all-time peak of $290 to $191, during the market selloff in response to the onset of the pandemic in March '20.

I urged investors to be greedy and "buy the dip", based on the fundamental strength of DexCom's value proposition, a strategy that would have worked out well given that the company's shares currently trade at $342, up 79%.

DexCom stock rose to a peak of $440 in August 2020, and traded at $425 immediately prior to the company's posting of its Q1'21 earnings on April 29th, which saw revenue grow by 25% versus Q120, to $505m - its 7th consecutive quarter of >$100m annual quarterly revenue growth - and management raise revenue forecasts for FY21 to $2.26 - $2.36bn, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23%.

DexCom designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring ("CGM") technology, launching its first product in 2006, its latest model - the G6 integrated Continuous Glucose Monitoring System ("iCGM") - in 2018, and currently preparing for the launch of its G7 device, which uses a combined sensor (inserted under the skin using a proprietary applicator) and transmitter (sending data to a handheld smart device) that is less than half the size of the G6 sensor (about the size of a quarter), longer-lasting and fully disposable, with a shorter warm-up time.

CGM and iCGM technology has been developed for Type 1 and 2 diabetes patients to enable them to monitor their glucose levels and avoid episodes of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar levels which can cause dizziness, seizures and blackouts), and hyperglycemia (high blood sugar levels which can lead to loss of vision or limb amputation in extreme cases).

Using an iCGM such as DexCom's can help diabetics increase their "time in range" ("TiR") when compared to using fingersticks 4-10 times per day - the current standard of care - and enables users to combine with digitally connected automated insulin pumps, such as Tandem Diabetes Care's (TNDM) t:slim X2, and the Omnipod DASH system from Insulet (PODD), to create an integrated monitoring and delivery system often referred to as an "artificial pancreas".

As such, there is a paradigm shift in the diabetes treatment space from fingersticking and self-injection to automated delivery, with 3 companies at the forefront - DexCom, Abbott Technologies (ABT), and Medtronic (MDT) - targeting a market which is estimated to reach >$14.5bn by 2024, with the number of diagnosed diabetics reaching ~450m in 2019, and expected to hit 700m by 2045, DexCom management has forecast.

Whilst Abbott and Medtronic operate diabetes medical device segments which account for ~10% and ~8% of total company revenues respectively, DexCom is "all in" on iCGMs, with no alternate product lines, which helps to explain its volatile share price, which is more attuned to e.g. Tandem - focused purely on insulin pump development and commercialization, and partnered with DexCom.

DXCM, PODD, ABT, MDT share price performance vs S&P 500 - past 12 months. Source: TradingView.

As we can see in the chart above, whilst Abbott and Medtronic's share prices have risen alongside the S&P 500 (+41%) over the past 12 months, DexCom's share price has declined by -20%, and its performance is characterized by substantial peaks and troughs - usually in response to its latest earnings releases, as we can see below.

DexCom price movements in response to earnings releases. Source: TradingView.

Based on its FY20 results of $1.93bn of revenues and net income of $494m, DexCom has a high PE ratio of 69x, and price to sales ratio of 17x, based on ~$19 revenue per share, and an EBITDA multiple of 90x. For context, Abbott's respective PE, P/S, and EBITDA multiples are 37x and 58x, 6x and 5.8x, and 22x and 25x.

In other words, analysts and the market have placed a high premium on DexCom shares relative to current performance, and therefore, even in quarters where DexCom meets expectations, its share price tends to fall - only strong outperformance each quarter is sufficient to sustain such high expectations.

It is almost as if as each new earnings quarter arrives, analysts and the market are gripped by a fear that DexCom's value proposition is fading, either due to a loss of market share, pricing pressures, competition, technical or safety issues, or some other combination of headwinds.

Each time, however, management appears to placate those fears and DexCom's share price eventually ends up trading higher, before the next earnings season arrives and the cycle repeats itself.

That presents an opportunity for patient investors who are sold on DexCom's long-term value proposition to keep buying the dip and keep making gains. After April 29th, when Q1'21 earnings were released, the share price fell 24%, from $425 to $323, but is already back on an uptrend, trading at $342 at the time of writing, reflecting a market cap of $33bn.

Can management drive the price back above $440, and market cap beyond $50bn once again? I believe they can, based on the size of the market opportunity - which may expand far beyond the current intensively managed Type 1 diabetes sector focus into Type 2 diabetics, or general health monitoring, as well as into international markets - the desirability of the technology, and DexCom's ability to compete long-term with its better resourced, but less focused rivals.

In the rest of this note, I will review DexCom's recent performance in more detail, discuss its long-term growth strategy, and provide a basic discounted cash flow analysis model to justify a share price target of $430 - $450 - which is a little lower than the consensus analyst share price target of $463, with a high of $500 and low of $364.

Recent Performance

DexCom Q121 performance vs past 4 quarters. Source: DexCom earnings presentation.

As we can see above, DexCom had a more than respectable quarter sales-wise, with revenues climbing 25% year-on-year, albeit falling sequentially, which I would put down to seasonality - clearly, the company's sales tend to peak in Q4 - and should not be a concern based on the updated forward guidance management has provided for FY21 of $2.26 - $2.36bn - up from the $2.21-$2.31bn issued when FY20 results were announced.

Management reported sales volume growth of 40% across the quarter, which both suggests that more and more diabetics are using DexCom's products and that DexCom is lowering its prices, and taking a margin hit due to an increased number of sales via the pharmacy channel, which involves rebates, discounts, etc.

Whilst a drop in profit per unit sold may be slightly concerning, management was able to point to an annual increase in gross margin - from 64% to 68%, to alleviate any concerns.

Operating expenses rose to $297.5m - a 38% year-on-year increase - as a result of a doubling of DexCom's sales force, and an increased spend on DTC marketing - e.g. the company's Super Bowl commercial featuring Nick Jonas, who is a diabetic - which cost the company >$5m to make and broadcast.

R&D expenses also increased from $73m to $109m, year-on-year, reflecting the cost of clinical trials of the new G7 system, which is part of the process of submitting for FDA approval and is expected to complete this quarter, suggesting R&D costs will decrease in the second half of the year. This ought to be the case for G&A expenses also, management believes, which climbed by ~$40m year-on-year, thanks to the establishment of a dedicated global business services facility in Lithuania, which came online in Q1'21.

With adjusted EBITDA margin falling slightly, to 18.7%, owing to the additional expenses offset by the higher gross margin, DexCom will be under pressure to show that it can steadily improve its fundamentals across the rest of the year, as it did across FY20. The company may well improve on last year's performance, given that quarters 2 and 3 in FY20 were heavily impacted by pandemic headwinds, management has advised.

This, plus a favorable currency benefit, and a strong near-term cash position of $2.63bn, versus $1.7bn of outstanding convertible notes, appears to set DexCom up nicely for a strong year ahead, but as we know, only outperformance will be enough to satisfy a demanding market.

Looking Ahead - Strategy For Growth

As far as manufacturing is concerned, DexCom also seems to be in a good place, with 2 facilities in the US - in San Diego and Mesa, Arizona - and a third planned for construction in Malaysia, where work has recently begun.

One of the key elements of DexCom's strategy for growth is to develop its international sales, which accounted for 25% of revenues in Q1'21. This will be challenging as the company will need to secure reimbursement deals with insurers across all target regions, with every territory having its own specific requirements.

To accelerate the process, DexCom has opened offices in Austria, Canada, Germany, the Philippines, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. In Q1'20, prior to the onset of the pandemic, management says that international revenue grew by 61%. During the Q1'21 earnings call, Chief Operating Officer Quen Blackford commented:

I'm confident you're going to see terrific results coming out of that international business over time. And with some of these decisions that we've made, we're now opening up access to the patient volumes that are five or six times larger than what we were really addressing historically. So I think all of that sets up very well for a very strong international business here into the future.

In its December investor day commercial presentation, DexCom identified a market of ~6m patients requiring Intensive Insulin Therapy ("IIT"), and 25% market penetration, which the company hopes to grow to a ~13m population, with ~10% penetration. Strategies for growth include direct-to-consumer ("DTC") marketing, e-commerce, ad campaigns, and building a body of evidence to support reimbursement efforts as key drivers of growth.

Besides attempting to expand its access to IIT patients in the US - where the company has increased US pharmacy access by 80% since 2018, successfully advocated for Medicare reimbursement in 17 additional states, and expanded into the Type 2 diabetes population - and internationally, DexCom is eyeing the Type 2 non-intensive market, which it expects will contribute at least 5% to growth CAGR through 2025.

Management estimates that penetration in this market is ~15%, compared to 25% in the US IIT market and 40% in Type 1, and has conducted research which suggests that 30% of Type 2 non-intensive patients "Probably Will" try a DexCom product, and a further 37% "Might or Might Not".

Another smart move on the company's part is to have partnered with 3 telehealth companies in Livongo - now part of Teladoc (TDOC) which has a base of ~450k diabetic users, WellDoc and Onduo.

Above all, however, DexCom believes that generally increasing awareness is the key to unlocking growth - hence the Super Bowl ad. Management is of the opinion that many people who could benefit from its devices both in the US and abroad are simply not aware that the product exists - including people who are using rival products such as Abbott's Freestyle Libre device, or Medtronic's Guardian Connect - and many physicians aren't either.

DexCom CEO Kevin Sayer had this anecdote to tell on the recent earnings call:

There's a great story we heard from down in Texas. One of our reps called on a physician or -- and talked to them about our product and the doctor said, I know nothing about your product. I've put people on your competitors' product, because they come and ask me for it. So again, using the sample program that Quentin described with Hello DexCom, we put this patient on the system, introduced the physician to it, and now he's prescribing DexCom all the time. Because of the experience that patient had.

Doubtless, both Abbott and Medtronic could tell similar stories where the opposite was true, but it is probably fair to say, of the three devices, DexCom's is thought to be the superior offering. Management's research suggests that the net promoter score for the G6 device of 83 is higher than Abbott's Libre, with a score of 67, and Guardian Connect, which earned a score of just 7.

Market & Competitive Threats

In FY20, Abbott reported sales of $3.27bn from its diabetes care division, whilst Medtronic reported $2.37bn of sales in its fiscal year ended June 2020. Combined with DexCom's sales of $1.93bn, that makes ~$7.7bn of global sales.

$7.7bn of sales falls substantially short of the forecast market size for CGM devices. I quoted a figure of $14bn earlier, suggesting that the market is only half penetrated, and DexCom's stated ambition is to achieve $4 - $4.5bn of revenues by FY25, at a CAGR of 15-20%, with an EBITDA margin of 30%.

That is not much more than a 30% total market share, which certainly seems achievable when we consider DexCom's favorable reputation, although this growth is unlikely to be substantial enough to support the company's current market cap valuation of $33bn, let alone a market cap in excess of $50bn, to support a target price >$400.

However, another way to evaluate the market opportunity would be to look at the number of diagnosed diabetes patients globally - ~500m, and a market penetration of 25% - 125m - and multiply this by the cost of the cheapest device - Abbott's no-frills Freestyle Libre, which costs ~$1,750 per annum, to get a potential market size of $220bn.

That's a considerable jump, but as DexCom suggested to ~100m viewers during its SuperBowl ad, why would a diabetic persevere with finger sticking when there is an automated alternative available that is more accurate, more convenient, and offers a host of auxiliary services?

The obvious answer is cost. Not everyone can afford the devices, especially when there is no reimbursement available - and particularly not the ~$5,700 annual cost of a DexCom (based on a $1,200 transmitter cost, $4,200 cost of a year's supply of sensors, and $320 optional cost of a smart device) or Medtronic device.

The corollary to the cost argument is to look at the smartphone market - these expensive pieces of equipment are owned by ~3.6bn people worldwide, according to Statista. Alternatively, we could halve the market penetration, to eliminate people unlikely to be able to afford the cost of a device, and halve it again, just to be sure, and still have a potential total addressable market ("TAM") of >$50bn.

As such, my feeling is that even DexCom management's sales forecasts are conservative and that in the long-term, the company could be targeting 2-3x its figure of $4-$4.5bn by FY26.

With that said, many observers may feel that Abbott will run away with the market, since its stripped down Libre device is just one-third of the price of a G6 or G7 device. Abbott has stolen a march over DexCom both internationally, where the company drove sales of ~$2.4bn, or ~73% of its sales in FY20, and by obtaining a CE mark in Europe to market its second-generation device in Europe, which has also been approved in the US already.

Again, if we look at the smartphone market, it was the more expensive and better-equipped devices that eventually won out over cost-competitive products, and in the case of healthcare, quality over cost is significantly more important. Libre's latest device, for example, is not compatible with an insulin pump - a major drawback.

My feeling is that the 2 companies may end up meeting somewhere in the middle, with DexCom lowering its prices as its manufacturing scale increases, and Abbott attempting to upgrade its Libre device to bring it up to speed.

DexCom Valuation

A large part of DexCom's 342% share price gains over the past 5 years have come from the company's ability to smash analysts' expectations on sales growth (most of its losses have occurred when failing to do so), and it has to be said that there are few more attractive markets in healthcare than the CGM market, based on the benefits the technology can bring - and not just for diabetics, but potentially for a number of other chronic conditions, or for an increasingly health-conscious population becoming switched on to health monitoring.

I calculate that in order to justify a present-day share price value of $430 - $450 - which has been achieved before and I believe will be achieved again - DexCom would need to grow revenues at ~35% per annum after 2021, to reach ~$10.3bn of sales by FY26.

I also require that the company reduces its operating expenses as a percentage of revenues from its current 59%, in Q121, or 51% in FY20, down to 30% by FY26 - with COGS remaining at ~33% of revenues, so that operating margin in FY26 is ~30% and net income $3.2bn. Were that to be the case, my DCF analysis calculation would break down as follows.

DexCom company and share price valuation based on optimistic forecast. Source - my table and assumptions, based on company historical financials.

I concede that $3.2bn of net income is a very large number - probably beyond even management's wildest expectations - and I have used a relatively low weighted average cost of capital, based on a beta of 0.75 (calculated by Google Finance).

Perhaps a better way to look at the forecasting would be to extrapolate out sales for a few more years and look at a 10-year horizon, and $15-20bn of annual sales. Again, these are big numbers, but not when we consider that the number of diabetics worldwide has been estimated to increase to 700m by 2045, or when we consider that global expenditure of diabetes healthcare in 2019 was $760bn, according to figures from the International Diabetes Federation, quoted by DexCom in its presentations.

Conclusion

As I argued in my intro, it is almost as if the market needs persuading again of the value proposition in relation to DexCom each time the company reports revenues.

Analysts study the numbers, listen to the incremental progress being made, and decide to slash the company's valuation, before another quarter of $100m annual revenue growth arrives, and the share price goes roaring back up again.

I think it is difficult to dispassionately analyze a quarterly earnings report and evaluate incremental progress without losing sight of the vast markets that are steadily opening up to DexCom, Abbott, and Medtronic, and other companies that are further back in the development cycle.

Even writing this article, I have felt the need to constantly check and recheck the markets in play, growth required, etc. in order to justify a valuation of $430 - $450. Helpfully, DexCom has outlined some of the biggest obstacles to its growth in a summary in its most recent 10Q submission.

DexCom management outlines key obstacles to growth. Source: company 10Q submission Q121.

I would summarize them as the necessity to secure global reimbursement deals, the requirement to ensure all products are innovative, effective, and most importantly, safe, the requirement to manufacture at scale and attempt to reduce the overall cost of the device, ensuring that its IP is protected, and fending off existing and new competitors.

Personally, I do not see any of these potential issues as insurmountable, however. DexCom has a substantial first-mover advantage in a market with high barriers to entry, and management's focus on continuously making incremental improvements to its technology, marketing, and manufacturing has seen the company achieve sensational revenue growth - from $402m of revenues in FY15 to $1.93bn in FY20 - at a CAGR of ~50%.

I have laid out my forecasts to try to show readers what is expected of DexCom to justify its peak share price of $450. Those who feel that they are achievable may consider DexCom's current trading price of $342 a highly attractive entry point, whilst those who think they are overblown may feel that DexCom is fairly, or even overpriced at ~$350.

It may take a leap of faith to believe DexCom could one day generate >$10bn of revenues from a single device, but equally, it would only take a CAGR of 35%, or a longer-term CAGR of 15-20%, as management has forecast.

Considering the vast size of the market, the unmet need for a better solution to glucose monitoring and insulin injection, and DexCom's growing ability to meet that demand, I expect to see DexCom shares back above $430 in the next 6-12 months, with the downward corrections eventually becoming less frequent.