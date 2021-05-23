Photo by NatalyaBurova/iStock via Getty Images

Following Dynatrace's (NYSE:DT) solid F4Q21 results, we reiterate our buy rating on the stock and recommend investors to buy shares on any weakness. Dynatrace products and its technology will benefit from the digital transformation that is currently underway. Dynatrace's products are a must for any large enterprise looking to deploy their applications in hybrid cloud architecture and use newer generation information technologies such as containers, serverless computing, etc. The hybrid cloud architectures and the newer technologies such as containers increase the complexity of the IT infrastructure. To tame the complexity, we believe Dynatrace has the best solutions in the market. With the pandemic poised to come to an end sometime later this year, many affected verticals are already looking to purchase solutions from Dynatrace. We are highly confident Dynatrace will remain the leader within large enterprises and will likely outgrow competition. With valuation remaining reasonable, we would stay invested in the stock or put in a new position on weakness. We are highly bullish on Dynatrace's prospects.

Solid quarter across the board

Dynatrace reported stellar F4Q21 results driven by new customer additions and expansions within the existing customer base. Revenue was $196.5 million (+31% Y/Y) and exceeded the consensus estimate of $191.8 million. Subscription revenue was $182.8mn (+35% y/y) and was driven by strong new logo additions (+173 in the quarter vs. +165 last F4Q). Total ARR was $774.1mn (+35% y/y). ARR per customer grew 17% Y/Y to $260k, up from $251k in the prior quarter. The dollar-based net expansion rate again exceeded 120%. The operating margin of 25.2% was driven by leverage across R&D, sales/marketing, and G&A. EPS was $0.19 and was better than the consensus estimate of $0.14. The following chart illustrates the company's results versus our estimates.

More importantly, the Annual Recurring Revenue is up 35% Y/Y and is driven by the addition of new logos and up-sell of more products to its existing customers. New logo additions were 173 and were up 19% Y/Y. ARR per customer is now $260K, up 17% Y/Y. The initial ARR on landing a new customer is $105K and is up 12% Y/Y. Dynatrace believes ARR per customer could be north of $1 million if the company is able to sell more products to its customers and if many of its customers can bring more of their workloads under Dynatrace management. Currently, only 15% of customer workloads are being managed by Dynatrace software. Dynatrace management believes that 30-45% of enterprise workloads will eventually be under its management. The following chart illustrates the drivers of ARR growth.

Source: Dynatrace presentation

With the company mainly selling Application Performance Monitoring tools, we believe the opportunity to sell additional solution sets such as Information Monitoring, Digital Experience Monitoring, and AIOPS remains high. The following chart illustrates the growth of subscription and total revenue during the prior eight quarters.

Source: Dynatrace presentation

Guidance ahead of estimates for the most part, except for EPS

Dynatrace guided FY2022 revenue of $892.5mn (+27% y/y), and ARR guidance of $982.5mn (+27% y/y) at the midpoint was ahead of prior consensus estimates. Dynatrace guided operating margin of 23.5% and EPS of $0.59-0.62, versus previous consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. EPS was soft given the increasing investments in R&D and Sales. In addition, the company expects opex to increase due to an increase in travel post-pandemic. Given our confidence in Dynatrace business and management's capability to execute on its growth opportunities, we model our estimates ahead of consensus estimates. The following chart illustrates our estimates.

The stock underperformed over the last 12-months

Since the company reported bullish F4Q21 results, the stock is up about 9%, versus about 1% for Nasdaq and about .5% for S&P Indices. YTD, Dynatrace stock outperformed both S&P and Nasdaq indices. YTD, Dynatrace is up about 14%, while S&P is up about 11%, and Nasdaq is up about 5%. However, Dynatrace stock underperformed both the indices over the last 12 months. Dynatrace stock is up 34% over the past year, while Nasdaq is up about 44%, and S&P is up about 40%. The following charts illustrate Dynatrace stock performance over the past year and YTD.

We believe the outlook for Dynatrace continues to get better, driven by digital transformation and hybrid cloud architectures. We believe Dynatrace stock is due for a catchup with the indices. Therefore we would urge investors to buy shares now in small increments over time.

What does the Street think?

The sentiment on Dynatrace continues to improve, especially after the company's solid results. A majority of the analysts (91%) on the Street are a buy, with the remaining are a hold rated on the stock. The average and the median price target on the stock is $60, and the Dynatrace is trading around $49 now. We believe the price targets will likely go higher from the current levels as the company continues to execute its growth strategy. The following chart illustrates the street view on Dynatrace stock.

Source: Refinitiv

Compelling valuation

DT is currently trading at 13.2x EV/Sales versus Datadog, trading at 1.7x higher than the DT multiple at 22.2x. Datadog is expected to grow at 34%, while DT is expected to grow 25% during CY2022. We believe multiple expansion for this name is possible. The company continues to execute on new logo addition, maintain its Net Expansion Rate above 120% and continue the beat and guide up for the rest of the year. Given that it is impossible to predict how high the valuation might go, and due to increasing volatility in the markets, a safer way to buy this stock is in small increments and over time. The following charts illustrate the valuation of the SaaS/Subscription peer group and Observability peer group.

Source: Techstockpros & Refinitiv data

What to do with the stock?

We like Dynatrace at current levels, and we recommend investors buy the stock now. We continue to believe the stock is reasonably priced compared to many tech names in our coverage universe. CEO John Van Siclen is bullish on Dynatrace prospects, and he noted, "As digital transformation and cloud-first initiatives continue to accelerate, our unique value proposition combining modern cloud observability with powerful AIOps capabilities continues to resonate with customers. Looking forward to fiscal 2022, we will continue to invest in growth to take advantage of the large and growing market opportunity we have in front of us."

The company also noted that it expects to invest aggressively in R&D to add additional features and functionality and Sales to tap into the demand. We believe DT is the best way to play the digital transformation and Hybrid Cloud trends. DT is the industry leader in Application Performance Management (APM), Observability, and AIOps, and we expect the company to take share from New Relic (NEWR), Splunk (SPLK), and Elastic (ESTC). Given our confidence in DT's product capabilities and its ability to take share, we will remain invested in the name through thick and thin and build a decent position over time. We expect the company to post growth north of 25% for the next three to five years. Therefore, we would urge investors to buy Dynatrace and use any future weakness to accumulate shares.