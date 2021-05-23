Photo by JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Amazon's (AMZN) acquisition of ecommerce company Selz was seen as a move to compete against Shopify (NYSE:SHOP). Other, smaller rivals to Shopify also abound. Lists like “The Top Shopify Competitors to Consider in 2021” are not hard to find with a casual search. This list identifies the top competitors for small companies, large companies, and free alternatives to Shopify:

Another list is the “Top 10 Absolute Best Shopify Alternatives Compared”. This has most of the same names above, but adds both LemonStand and 3dcart to the mix.

Note that Shopify is the acknowledged leader in the sector in both these lists. As the “Alternatives” article states:

Shopify is super popular for a reason. It works.

Software that just works tends to do well. It is difficult to produce quality software.

Also, note that neither Amazon nor Selz has any mention in these lists.

Amazon and Selz

Amazon shut down its Amazon Webstore, a similar service to Shopify, in 2015. Reports have since been circulating that Amazon executives have discussed launching a competing service.

Then four months ago, a little company in Australia called Selz posted a modest announcement that they had been acquired by Amazon. Amazon itself kept the deal quiet, but a spokeswoman confirmed the acquisition. News services have reported the discussions and the acquisition together, but have stopped short of saying one is the result of the other.

Selz is an Australian company. This might be more important than has been understood to date. Australia is a different country than the United States, on a different continent. Australians of course speak English, but they format phone numbers and postal codes differently than other countries. While such differences from country to country cause headaches for software developers, issues like that can be overcome. The state of ecommerce in Australia is a different matter.

Amazon Australia does not have the market share or mind share in Australia that Amazon does in the United States. A fair amount of the listings in Australia are U.S. listings, many of them with expensive shipping costs. While living overseas, I had little success finding anything to buy there on Amazon's site. I had a little better success finding things to buy on eBay Australia, but I still could not find contact lens solution even there. I finally did a general search to see what Australian pharmacies might carry what I needed.

Consider the implications of this anecdote. Amazon’s approach in Australia has not gained the same traction as it has in the U.S., nor has eBay’s. If products are to be found, they are found on the websites of individual companies. In short, to compete in Australia, Amazon needed an Australian ecommerce company like Shopify.

It may be that Amazon will grow Selz to be a competitor against Shopify. Amazon has the resources to do that. Even so, developing software takes time. Paraphrasing a comment by Brooks in the classic software book The Mythical Man-Month, a pregnancy takes nine months; finding eight more pregnant women will not reduce the amount of time down to one month to produce the first baby. It is possible that Amazon is simply trying to find a way to gain more market share in Australia at present. For now, at least, Amazon and Selz are not likely a threat.

A Word about WordPress and WooCommerce

WordPress is a general-purpose content management system, or CMS, which is broader than ecommerce. WordPress is meant to put together a website of any kind. A person can start up a free blog on the WordPress website fairly quickly, and WordPress software can be used on an individual’s website as well. It is open source software, so anyone can access it at no cost, but it still takes some software savvy for more advanced usages. Ecommerce is an advanced use of WordPress.

For specific purposes such as ecommerce, WordPress needs small, specialized blocks of code called “plugins” that can plug in to the base WordPress code.

WooCommerce, one of the competitors in the list above, is a WordPress plugin designed specifically for ecommerce. It describes itself as the “world’s most popular open-source eCommerce solution”. Considering that “open-source” is included in the claim, this is probably an accurate statement. WordPress reports 5+ million active installations.

Businesses using WooCommerce get the benefit of WordPress, and free plans are available, but the premium plugins come for a one-time payment or in annual subscriptions. Software expertise will be needed to put the website together, host it, and troubleshoot problems.

For those companies with access to the technical help, WooCommerce may be the be best solution. Shopify addresses a different market; it was developed for those without such technical help, or who do not want to tangle with software and hosting.

Ecommerce Market Share

Various charts show WordPress having more than 40% of the market share of content management systems. However, this includes all uses of WordPress, not just ecommerce. A better comparison for ecommerce sites would be to show all WordPress sites using WooCommerce, but such figures have not been found to date outside of WooCommerce’s report.

The market share of ecommerce content management systems, as of May 22nd 2021, is graphed below. Big Cartel, LemonStand, Shift4Shop, Square Online, and WooCommerce were not listed in W3Techs table, and so are not represented in the pie chart:

Source: author's graph of ecommerce software usage derived from W3Techs.

Shopify has slightly more market share than Wix and SquareSpace combined, and more than a third of the total ecommerce market.

Public Competitors

Both Wix and BigCommerce are public companies, and SquareSpace went public last week. Wix is the first on both lists cited above. It is targeted toward the small business market. BigCommerce is unsurprisingly aimed at large businesses. Square Online offers its first tier for free.

Shopify triples the amount of revenue to its nearest competitor Wix, and is growing faster.

Shopify is the only company that is turning a profit. The others have been burning cash, and Wix is burning it more quickly.

It is to be expected, then, that Shopify has a better return on assets.

It should then come as no surprise that Shopify commands a higher valuation.

Shopify's competitors are burning cash, but can less afford to do so. Shopify has enough cash to operate for years to come.

Conclusion

Shopify remains the undisputed leader of the sector, with the greatest market share. It is distinctive in that it produces software that works well.

Shopify is the only profitable company among the public ecommerce companies, and it has enough cash to stay in business for years to come. Its competitors, in contrast, are burning cash. Amazon may become a threat with Selz or some other means, but it is not one now. If Amazon does indeed become a threat someday, the two companies will essentially form an oligopoly.

The only reason for not buying Shopify at this time is its valuation. It is an expensive stock by any metric. It is a quintessential story stock, with both bulls looking forward to the future and bears looking at current numbers.

In my previous article, I gave Shopify a bullish rating. I still like the stock a great deal, and it clearly has promise for a solid future. But given its current valuation, I am pulling back to a neutral position. I hope to change that outlook back to bullish in the near future.