Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) continues to be among the best run companies in the US, as it is not just benefiting from the current conditions related to the pandemic, but has been a very well-led business for years, in fact, decades now. Home Depot's shares have ten-folded over the past decade, currently trading at $315 per share, some ten percent below a momentum induced peak which pushed shares up to a high of $345 per share in recent weeks.

As the pandemic has caused such special conditions, both for the good and bad, depending on the nature of the business activities a business is in, a good starting point for any kind of analysis seems to be the 2019 results. From here, let's explore if there is a reasonable risk-reward for the shares from here.

2019 - A Base Case

Late February 2020, when the pandemic was already in its early inning, at least the impact on the global stock markets, Home Depot reported its 2019 results. The company just ended a resilient year with comparable sales up 3.5% to $110.2 billion. The company is very solidly profitable with operating profits of $15.8 billion and net earnings of $11.2 billion, equivalent to $10.25 per share. Home Depot's shares traded around the $230 mark at the time, for a 22-23 times trailing multiple, accompanied by a roughly $28 billion net debt load - big in absolute numbers, yet very manageable for the company.

Shares initially fell to the $150 mark as an initial response to the pandemic but in May shares had made up all lost ground again as the pandemic was actually spurring huge demand for housing with people moving from the city to urban areas and people redecorating their homes. Shares traded between the $250 and $300 mark since May, and actually still traded at just $250 in March of this year.

The actual operating performance has been solid. First quarter comparable sales rose 6.4%, yet this growth did not result in higher earnings as a result of higher expenses incurred related to the pandemic, with earnings down in the high single digits. The real positive impact was seen in the second quarter, with comparable sales up more than 23% as margins were stable compared to the year before, with operating earnings up a similar percentage on an annual basis. The confidence instilled prompted management into announcing an $8 billion acquisition of HD Supply back in November of last year. Third quarter comparable sales of 24% were largely in line with the second quarter as earnings growth even surpassed top-line sales growth.

It is remarkable how stable the comparable growth numbers have been since the outbreak of the pandemic, with fourth quarter comparable growth up 24%. Following this boom, full year sales were up a fifth to $132.1 billion, as net earnings rose from $11.2 billion to $12.9 billion, with earnings coming in a few pennies below the $12 mark. Despite the $8 billion deal for HD Supply, net debt has been pretty flat at $29 billion.

As it appears the company is seeing operating momentum only accelerate with first quarter comparable sales up 31% as we have to recognize that comparables have already become more challenging, with the first quarter of 2020 already having seen a modest positive impact from the pandemic. Moreover, the company only saw operating expenses up 9% thanks to effective operating leverage on the sales growth and the fact that expenses were elevated because of initial pandemic related measures taken during the first quarter of 2020.

This resulted in an earnings explosion with net earnings up 85% to $3.86 per share, almost $1.80 per share ahead of last year´s performance. Part of the acceleration is not just the housing boom, yet prices for many construction materials have been booming, as much of the growth comes from pricing on top of volumes as well. Anecdotal evidence suggests that some lumber products have quadrupled in terms of price over the past year.

What Now?

Needless to say, everything is in the works for Home Depot to have another record year in 2021, despite the fact that 2020 was a record year already. While the comparables will get more difficult, and much will depend on how the pandemic and pricing will evolve, I see no reason why sales will not hit the $150 billion mark this year. The company reported earnings of essentially $12 per share already last year and while we are some two dollars ahead of last year's performance already in the first quarter, the comparables will get more difficult, yet I certainly see room for earnings of $15 per share this year.

Based on the $315 current share price, Home Depot trades at an estimated 21 times earnings multiple, which I think is attainable this year, as the more normalized run rate outside a pandemic likely comes in around $11-$12 per share to my best estimates, for a 26-28 times earnings multiple.

Valuations have only risen as the quality of the company has consistently become more apparent with the passage of time (I am talking over the past years here). While a 26-28 times normalized earnings multiple and 21 times earnings multiple results in a reasonable roughly 4% earnings yield, valuation multiples have risen over time. This has been the result of superior management, in-store operations, superior online operations and great capital allocation. All these qualities add up over time and more and more this has been recognized by the market with the passage of time.

I furthermore recognize that, while shares are up 25% from the essentially $250 per share pre-pandemic levels, these share price gains have been largely in line with the actual revenue and earnings gains achieved since then. So, despite the boom in earnings, valuation multiples have not increased, which is comforting to hear.

Investing in quality is key in investing, certainly in the long haul, while Home Depot is among the highest quality names out there. Valuations reflect quite some optimism already, although momentum has not been outrageous, certainly after the recent correction. That said, as recent as March, shares traded all the way down to $250 as interest rates spooked the (mortgage) markets to some extent. Given all the developments, and subsequent blowout first quarter numbers, I am looking for an entry point in the $250-$300 range, being a patient buyer on significant dips with a true long-term horizon.