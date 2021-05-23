Photo by primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

This is the second review of my portfolio, which was created in late 2019. (Hence, in the first review, I called myself a "rookie investor".) As the title revealed, the portfolio has performed decently well in 2020, with the market value exceeding the nest egg by nearly 3x after one year, even as I continued to substantially expand the portfolio throughout the year. Perhaps somewhat due to luck, all positions I initiated in the first half have all become multi-baggers. However, I would also attribute part of the performance to my approach, which has remained fairly consistent.

For one, I do not buy (random) stocks on the stock market, as perhaps some others do. Neither do I trade. Instead, I recognize that it is not a "stock market"; it is rather a market to buy individual businesses. Hence, I buy companies with bright prospects. Generally, these are tech companies. Generally, they report solid growth and have a further runway for long-term growth because they are active in emerging opportunities.

Secondly, valuation always plays a role, even when it seems it doesn't. So generally, I do not buy when a stock is at or near its all-time high. In some cases, such as The Trade Desk (TTD), this makes me perhaps miss out on opportunities. In general, though, if a business has the right characteristics (as described in previous paragraph), it should readily return to new highs, and then perhaps even higher. I would not necessarily consider this value investing, as the metric I mostly look at is P/S, not P/E. I also look at market cap, which is why I have not picked up the likes of Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), etc.

Recap

A brief recap of the portfolio. I started with two big bets and a few smaller bets. The expectation was that as the portfolio grew, I could add to positions, such that the smaller ones also become "big bets" perhaps. Or I could add other small bets. A big bet is generally characterized as being a (high) conviction stock.

The two big bets were Pinterest (PINS) and Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR). The PINS opportunity seemed fairly obvious given for example Facebook's (FB) performance ever since its IPO. So far, Pinterest has executed on that opportunity in 2020. IIPR was the only dividend/dividend growth company and remains the only non-tech company. I made it a big bet (even though some would consider it a quite risky investment) with the expectation that it would become a relatively small portion of the portfolio as the nest egg would continue to increase over time (I would not further add to IIPR).

The four smaller positions were in NIO (NIO), Slack (WORK), DocuSign (DOCU), and Twilio (TWLO). Subsequently, through H1'20, I also held iRobot (IRBT) for some time as a value play, as well as LK (LK). Towards the end of the first half, I added to Pinterest and initiated positions in two more growth companies: Roku (ROKU) and Smartsheet (SMAR).

H2 2020

In the first review, I noted that I was generally averse to diversification. In fact, looking back, I could have invested everything in just Pinterest, and that alternative "portfolio" would be just fine. Nevertheless, of course, there are numerous companies with each their own prospects, so it does make sense to look at more stocks.

Additionally, given that even after just six months, due to the COVID-19 rally, many positions had rallied to new heights, further adding to existing positions did not seem to be the best way to proceed.

Hence, instead, it turned out that I added quite a few mostly "small bets" to the portfolio as the opportunities presented themselves. Here is the list of the positions I initiated:

MongoDB (MDB)

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

Intel (INTC)

Beyond Meat (BYND)

Teladoc Health (TDOC)

Fastly (FSLY)

Alteryx (AYX)

Splunk (SPLK)

Lemonade (LMND)

Palantir (PLTR)

Amwell Health (AMWL)

Sea (SE)

Asana (ASAN)

JFrog (FROG)

Sumo Logic (SUMO)

I also added to these, prior positions:

NIO

Slack

Smartsheet

While the portfolio (as measured in number of stocks) has grown quite substantially, multiple of these positions are quite small. For example, only Teladoc Health and Fastly would classify as new "big bets". In other words, I added quite a few "small bets".

The size of Fastly was mostly a coincidence since, as discussed in an article, I kept adding as the stock further dropped. I had actually intended for Lemonade to become a "big bet" instead, but contrary to my expectation of further downside, the stock rebounded and more than doubled in value, despite revenue dropping by 50% sequentially.

To allow readers to make more sense out of the portfolio, these are the five largest nest eggs (in random order):

Pinterest

Innovative Industrial Properties

NIO

Teladoc Health

Fastly

The five smallest, negligible positions:

CrowdStrike

Splunk

Sea

JFrog

Sumo Logic

Other minor positions are Palantir and Intel. I did not foresee the Palantir rally, which seems to have been caused by the amount of hype the stock received only after its direct listing. Once these rallies start, they often seem to tend to overextend.

Performance

The chart below shows the portfolio's performance throughout 2021. On each day, the current value of portfolio is divided by the total investment.

The portfolio started quite well, until the COVID-19 collapse. It took several months to recover, but momentum further continued unabated in the second half. In fact, momentum even increased as both NIO and PINS saw huge rallies.

While the highest return late in 2020 was ~2.8x, in early January 2021 the portfolio did cross the 3x mark (briefly).

Investment Theses

While the number of positions in the portfolio has expanded beyond expectations, I reckon they still each have to have a sound investment thesis. I would consider only Splunk and Amwell Health to have been added to the portfolio with too little research, and those stocks have performed about the worst in the portfolio.

For brevity, I will only discuss a few of the stocks.

Amwell Health

Together with Teladoc Health (TDOC), this could be considered one investment in the telehealth market, which is a massive beneficiary from COVID-19. Its benefits compared to Teladoc are its smaller size and partnership with Google.

Still, I regard Teladoc as the definite leader in this space, so Amwell likely won't become a substantial position. In fact, Amwell's performance so far in 2021 has actually put some question marks around this stock. Despite what seems like a 10x increase in customer count, the company seems unable to appropriately monetize this opportunity, contrary to Teladoc.

Asana

Although I purchased it before Slack's acquisition, Asana could be considered a replacement in the portfolio for Slack. Together with Smartsheet, it is an investment in the emerging and growing space for e-collaboration. Asana is small and growing quickly, and its valuation is reasonable (although I just missed out on the opportunity to buy in the low $20s), so I intend to continue to add to this stock.

Intel

I had not originally intended to purchase Intel, but I took the opportunity after the July drop. The stock dropped ever further in Q3. In the long-term, though, I expect Intel to claim its rightful spot as a $1T company, even if it was just for Mobileye. Trends in AI, 5G, cloud, and automotive all played out as expected in 2020, with the exceptions of IoT and 3D NAND due to COVID-19.

Given Intel's broad portfolio and exposure to semiconductors, I see it as viable alternative to TSMC (TSM), especially when also taking valuation into consideration.

Learnings

Some general findings. In mid-2020, my general expectation was that stocks such as DocuSign and Twilio, which had rallied considerably, might underperform. This held true for DocuSign, but not for Twilio (as well as Pinterest, CrowdStrike, etc.), which continued to rally even further.

Nevertheless, as noted above, some rallies seem to overextend, which may (likely) be followed by a prolonged period of weaker results, which indeed remains the case for DocuSign.

Since I generally do not intend to trade, it only matters to achieve a reasonable entry point. So while I won't sell necessarily sell after a rally - as long as the investment thesis and growth opportunity remains - neither of course will I add.

Perhaps the biggest learning: while in general I avoid adding during a rally, in some cases I have not been as patient as I could have been to wait for the price to drop to "right" price. For example, just a few hours after I considered picking up Amwell at ~$25, it suddenly rallied to $30. However, as perhaps could have been expected, eventually the stock did drop back to a lower price.

In general, after over a year of experience, it seems that during markets, rallies can take a stock higher than expected, while the converse is true during bear markets.

Missed opportunities

Although the portfolio contains several multi-baggers, I still did miss out on several opportunities. In the first review, I highlighted following stocks:

Beyond Meat (BYND) at ~$70.

Zoom (ZM) at ~$70.

Tesla (TSLA) at ~$200 (pre-split).

Livongo Health (LVGO) was already on my radar pre-COVID-19.

NIO was intended to become a "big bet" as well.

Several others that could be noted in the second half of the year.

Palantir: had intended to add more at ~$10

Asana: just missed the opportunity at ~$21

Sumo Logic: just missed the opportunity at ~$16

Lemonade: had intended to add more below $50

Fiverr (FVRR): a ~10-bagger in one year

Sea: 4-5-bagger came too late on my radar

Cloudflare (NET): was on my radar during the Q3 sell-off when it dropped to ~$35

The Trade Desk: my interpretation is that the CEO gave a convincing Q2 earnings call, otherwise this stock could have dropped like a rock

Amazon (AMZN): seemed like an obvious opportunity when it was near $1600 during COVID-19

MercadoLibre (MELI): also already on my radar pre-COVID-19, and missed the opportunity to pick it up during the Q3 sell-off to ~$1,000

CrowdStrike, initiating a fuller position at ~$100

MongoDB: intended to add more around ~$200

Roku: intended to add below ~$160, but suddenly it started rallying higher

Smartsheet: didn't add when it dropped to ~$40

Slack: got acquired while I was adding around ~$26

Alteryx: I could have obtained a lower cost basis by being more patient

Outlook

I came into 2020 with a goal of achieving a 10-20% return, and instead, I exited 2020 with more like a 100-200% return. Nevertheless, I do not see foresee NIO to grow another 10x. If anything, it may decline. Pinterest and others that have rallied may also decline.

Hence, the goal remains to grow the portfolio by 10-20% or so. To achieve 20% growth would be possible, for example, by a company growing 40% while declining its P/S multiple by 20%.

While the portfolio contains multiple multi-baggers, a decent fraction of the portfolio, including Fastly and Teladoc Health, has returned less than 40%.

On the other hand, the tech slump in February and March 2021 has showed that sell-offs (at least initially) impact all stocks. It also validates the view that some stocks may have rallied far too high. While this will affect the performance of the portfolio for 2021, it isn't really a surprise given the performance in 2020 as discussed.

Takeaway

The performance of the portfolio has been largely driven by the very first stocks in the portfolio: PINS, NIO, IIPR, TWLO, and DOCU, which have all become multi-baggers. These stocks also still represent the general idea behind the portfolio, which is to invest primarily in growth and tech stocks. While I do not expect this performance to repeat in 2021, the investment theses behind these companies remain sound.

Meanwhile, multiple further additions in the second half of 2020, such as Teladoc Health, may also contribute to the portfolio going forward. While the portfolio has diversified more than expected to almost two dozen companies, multiple positions are insignificant in size. Additionally, while I do not intend to sell, neither am I likely to add to a further half a dozen or so stocks.

Looking out, my highest conviction pick for 2021 (and beyond) is Asana, as a replacement for Slack more or less. I further expect strong earnings results from Teladoc (combined with Livongo) to cause its P/S multiple to drop "like a soufflé under a sledgehammer".