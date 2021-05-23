Photo by Chunumunu/iStock via Getty Images

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) has gone public through a so-called direct listing which took place at $50 and after an initial move lower, the company has seen its share price revert to the reference price. At these valuations, the company seems to be trading in line with its major peers and while the sales multiples seem reasonable given the pace of growth, I fear the risk-reward here. Even after some setbacks in the valuation due to the recent reversal of momentum in internet names, I am not very optimistic here as potential for a great investment case.

Supporting Creativity

Squarespace has a goal to help people with their creative ideas, so they can stand out and succeed. The company helps individuals to build their brand and transact with customers through its integrated platform which keeps data and brands consistent through digital channels.

Founded in 2004, the company attracted some VC financing in 2010, and in the decade which followed has shown rapid growth. The company was built out of frustration of lack of simple tools available to build a website as this has resulted in focus on simplicity and design, allowing users to develop websites without specific background knowledge in design or program languages.

Given this positioning the company is benefiting from a few long-term and large secular trends including the continued rise of online shopping, increasing importance of direct to consumer relationships, and preference for DIY solutions. Challenges for often smaller shops and businesses to succeed only become bigger, hence they desperately need world-class infrastructure on all the fronts of e-commerce to make them succeed.

Besides the core business, the company closed on a substantial acquisition just ahead of the direct listing. In March, the company acquired Tock in a $415 million deal, getting grips on the hospitality platform and application systems, for among others restaurants.

Valuation & Direct Listing Discussion

Management and shareholders directly listed 40.4 million shares, not in an initial public offering, but through a so-called direct listing in which the reference price was set at $50 per share. That means that none of the proceeds will benefit the company, yet hereby the company´s shares get a flotation and can be sold by selling shareholders.

With 130 million shares outstanding, the company is awarded a $6.5 billion equity valuation at the reference price, although this valuation excludes roughly $350 million in net debt, for a $6.85 billion enterprise valuation.

This valuation should be seen in the light of the actual performance which has been relatively sound. The company generated $485 million in sales in 2019 as is apparent in the S1-Filing, a considerable sum, but moreover, it generated cold hard GAAP operating profits of $61 million that year. Revenues were up 28% in 2020 to $621 million, yet operating profits fell to $40 million, on the back of relatively higher R&D and marketing efforts.

The profitability is a big plus as the valuation at the reference price comes in around 11 times sales reported last year, and of course, a very high earnings multiple which is not that meaningful here. Despite the huge impact of the pandemic, growth was pretty stable year-over-year during all the pandemic quarters. That might be somewhat of a surprise as perhaps it would be logical to expect some kind of growth acceleration in this environment, or perhaps this has happened, but it was masked by slower organic growth.

The first quarter results were pretty steady with sales up more than 30% to nearly $180 million, for a nearly three-quarter of a billion revenue run rate. A quarterly operating loss should not be read into that much as marketing and sales efforts are typically geared very much to the first quarter. An operating loss of $7 million and change in the first quarter is actually down quite a bit from the plus $12 million loss in the first quarter of 2020 as I see no reason why margins could not be maintained or expanded in the coming year.

Hence, a $750 million revenue number should easily be in the works, and with shares trading at the reference price, this works down to a 9 times sales multiple based on roughly 30% growth. I think that operating margins might come in the high-single-digit margins, resulting in a very high earnings multiple around 100 times earnings, while sales multiples look reasonable given the growth and profitable operations.

Some Thoughts

The timing of this direct listing is a bit unfortunate given the turmoil in the technology names. A 9 times sales multiple and 30% growth rate looks decent, but it does work down to 100 times earnings, always leaving some kind of valuation risk of course if growth does not continue.

The competitive field is a major cause of concern, with multiple providers offering similar services as well. Debt is only a moderate concern given the profitable and rapidly growing operations. Another interesting and indirect risk is that of search engine algorithms potentially changing because many of its end customers rely on traffic generated by mostly Google of course. Changes in the algorithm or continued move of traffic directly to the large e-commerce platforms might diverge traffic and thus business away from SMEs, often the clients of the company.

Other peers in this area include Wix.com (WIX) and Shopify (SHOP) although the latter is a kind of different animal of course. Wix grew first quarter sales at 41%, some 10 points quicker than Squarespace. This larger peer is valued around $14 billion at levels close to the $250 mark, which with a $1.2 billion current run rate works down to roughly 11-12 times sales. In that send the valuation looks reasonable as 9 times sales is a bit cheaper, albeit with 10% lower growth rates, yet Wix.com posts large losses while Squarespace is solidly profitable.

Nonetheless, the entire space looks rich as the more ¨simple¨ competitors face a huge competitive challenge here and require continued heavy marketing and sales efforts to drive sales, thereby limiting margins to some extent. I mostly fear Shopify in all of this, as the entire space looks a bit shaky to me in terms of valuations, with huge platforms set to become dominant players as unfortunately, I fail to see the very special competitive offering of the company here in a very competitive space, at this premium valuation.