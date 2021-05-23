Photo by damedeeso/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In a series of articles evaluating CEFs (Closed-End Fund), I started by looking at two from Cornerstone with very high yields. I evaluated them looking at their ability in the past to support their very generous distributions and to pay a shareholder a dependable stream of income in the future. I concluded neither fund had been supporting the distribution in "How To Evaluate A CEF: A Look At CLM" and "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at CRF." Both funds are overpaying their distributions and this is the primary cause of the declining NAV and distribution payments.

As an income investor, I want my holdings, including CEFs, to pay me a stable flow of cash. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. Each article in the series looks at a specific CEF and applies that method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I predict whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series here.

The series doesn't just cover funds that I don't think are covering their distributions. I have looked at funds that are covering their distributions. In "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at USA" and "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at DNP" I found two funds that I like that are covering their distributions: Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) and DNP Select Income Fund (DNP). I liked USA so much that I ended up buying shares in the fund. And I recently bought shares in DNP as well based on my research.

This article will take a look at the Cohen&Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF). I like Cohen & Steers as fund managers. I don't tend to like funds that invest in other funds. I don't like the double fees. But let's see how a good manager does with this class of investments. The 7.4% yield seems attractive.

Cohen&Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Let's dive right in and see if FOF is earning the distribution. So how did the portfolio do on a total return basis (that is what total NAV return is)?

Data by YCharts

As I have said (and everyone knows), because of COVID, 2020 was a tough year for any fund. FOF managed to get a total NAV return of just over 2.4%. So how did NAV do over the course of the year?

Data by YCharts

NAV declined 6.4% for the year. Not great, but it could have been worse. Since FOF doesn't use any leverage itself, it avoided having to sell at the bottom to keep leverage within the legal limits. Many funds that did use leverage had to do that. What did the distributions look like during the year?

Source: CEFData

The good news is that FOF didn't cut the distribution. The bad news, particularly with the NAV decline, is that the fund did have to use ROC to pay the distribution.

Distributions for the year totaled $1.044. Based on the average NAV for 2020 of $11.73, the yield on NAV is 8.9%. Using the peak NAV of $13.95, the yield on NAV works out to be 7.48%.

Source: FOF Website

FOF does provide a comparison as to how its portfolio did compare to an index of Closed-End Funds. And based on the data presented, it does seem like management has added value as the portfolio does better than the index over every period reported.

Long-Term Trends

Data by YCharts

This is much better growth than what we saw for just 2020. So how has the NAV done over the last 3 years?

Data by YCharts

Looking at NAV over the last 3 years, I see about 2% growth. So essentially flat. Which since I want an income investment, that means that over the last 3 years the distribution hasn't been eroding the NAV. But also that there isn't a lot of extra coverage either.

FOF has been paying the same distribution since September of 2010 (other than changing from paying quarterly to paying monthly). So for the last 3 years, the distributions total $3.132.

Using the average NAV of $12.68, the yield on NAV (total and not an annualized number) is 24.7%. This is less than the 30.7% total NAV return so the distribution has been covered. Not a lot of room on the coverage, but that is expected given the small growth in NAV.

I like the distribution history as well. FOF has effectively paid the same distribution since September of 2010. They did cut the distribution in 2009, but that cut looks to have happened because they raised it too much in early 2009. They raised it nearly back to the previous high in September of 2010. And they switched to paying monthly in September of 2016 (and due to rounding increased the dividend by 0.4 cents a year).

Data by YCharts

Looking at the 10-year history for NAV, there seems to be some erosion. In part this is misleading as extending the time frame even a little will greatly decrease the amount of erosion, or if extended back to the start of 2010 will even produce a modest increase.

Data by YCharts

Well, it looks like despite trading for a discount for most of the last 10 years, shares are now priced at a premium, although a small one, to NAV. This fund doesn't impress me with its performance and I am even less willing to pay a premium to NAV to get shares.

Future Distribution Coverage

Given the tight distribution coverage, I want to see some indication that the fund is set to outperform its past.

Looking at the types of assets that FOF owns, I am not sure that owning ETFs is a way to outperform. I don't mind paying for good performance, but I am unsure why I need to pay to have someone selecting ETFs.

Source: CEFData

While it's possible this is the year that MLPs perform, I am still expecting to be disappointed. I like many of the CEFs I see here. And the ETFs are doing well. While some of these funds did reset their distributions, this will likely have a bigger impact on NAV than on how much of the distribution is covered by income.

Source: CEFdata

Comparing FOF to its peers, it seems locked into the middle of the pack. I really like Cohen & Steers as a fund manager. And I am unimpressed with the performance of funds. FOF hasn't changed my mind on either.

Conclusion

While tight, FOF does seem to be covering its distribution. The extra fees being a fund of funds, plus the 15% holding of ETFs drags on performance. Yes, the ETFs likely help the NAV, but they just don't produce enough income. The fund doesn't use any leverage, but I am not sure that would help. Given everything, I am not willing to buy this stock at a premium to NAV. I won't say this is a terrible CEF, but there are better ones out there.