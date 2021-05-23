Evaluating CEFs: FOF - Extra Level Of Fees Drags On Performance
Summary
- FOF has a 7.4% yield. Attractive if the distribution is well supported.
- I continue my series where I look at CEFs beyond the yield.
- Tight distribution coverage and the extra level of fees make me unwilling to pay a premium for FOF.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Introduction
In a series of articles evaluating CEFs (Closed-End Fund), I started by looking at two from Cornerstone with very high yields. I evaluated them looking at their ability in the past to support their very generous distributions and to pay a shareholder a dependable stream of income in the future. I concluded neither fund had been supporting the distribution in "How To Evaluate A CEF: A Look At CLM" and "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at CRF." Both funds are overpaying their distributions and this is the primary cause of the declining NAV and distribution payments.
As an income investor, I want my holdings, including CEFs, to pay me a stable flow of cash. I have developed a method of determining whether a specific CEF could provide a reliable stream of income. I developed my method after reading this article. Each article in the series looks at a specific CEF and applies that method to determine if the fund has been supporting the distribution. Then based on current holdings and past performance, I predict whether or not the fund will be able to support the distribution in the future. You can read an explanation of my method and get links to the other articles in the series here.
The series doesn't just cover funds that I don't think are covering their distributions. I have looked at funds that are covering their distributions. In "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at USA" and "Evaluating CEFs: A Look at DNP" I found two funds that I like that are covering their distributions: Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) and DNP Select Income Fund (DNP). I liked USA so much that I ended up buying shares in the fund. And I recently bought shares in DNP as well based on my research.
This article will take a look at the Cohen&Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF). I like Cohen & Steers as fund managers. I don't tend to like funds that invest in other funds. I don't like the double fees. But let's see how a good manager does with this class of investments. The 7.4% yield seems attractive.
Cohen&Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Let's dive right in and see if FOF is earning the distribution. So how did the portfolio do on a total return basis (that is what total NAV return is)?
As I have said (and everyone knows), because of COVID, 2020 was a tough year for any fund. FOF managed to get a total NAV return of just over 2.4%. So how did NAV do over the course of the year?
NAV declined 6.4% for the year. Not great, but it could have been worse. Since FOF doesn't use any leverage itself, it avoided having to sell at the bottom to keep leverage within the legal limits. Many funds that did use leverage had to do that. What did the distributions look like during the year?
Source: CEFData
The good news is that FOF didn't cut the distribution. The bad news, particularly with the NAV decline, is that the fund did have to use ROC to pay the distribution.
Distributions for the year totaled $1.044. Based on the average NAV for 2020 of $11.73, the yield on NAV is 8.9%. Using the peak NAV of $13.95, the yield on NAV works out to be 7.48%.
Source: FOF Website
FOF does provide a comparison as to how its portfolio did compare to an index of Closed-End Funds. And based on the data presented, it does seem like management has added value as the portfolio does better than the index over every period reported.
Long-Term Trends
This is much better growth than what we saw for just 2020. So how has the NAV done over the last 3 years?
Looking at NAV over the last 3 years, I see about 2% growth. So essentially flat. Which since I want an income investment, that means that over the last 3 years the distribution hasn't been eroding the NAV. But also that there isn't a lot of extra coverage either.
FOF has been paying the same distribution since September of 2010 (other than changing from paying quarterly to paying monthly). So for the last 3 years, the distributions total $3.132.
Using the average NAV of $12.68, the yield on NAV (total and not an annualized number) is 24.7%. This is less than the 30.7% total NAV return so the distribution has been covered. Not a lot of room on the coverage, but that is expected given the small growth in NAV.
I like the distribution history as well. FOF has effectively paid the same distribution since September of 2010. They did cut the distribution in 2009, but that cut looks to have happened because they raised it too much in early 2009. They raised it nearly back to the previous high in September of 2010. And they switched to paying monthly in September of 2016 (and due to rounding increased the dividend by 0.4 cents a year).
Looking at the 10-year history for NAV, there seems to be some erosion. In part this is misleading as extending the time frame even a little will greatly decrease the amount of erosion, or if extended back to the start of 2010 will even produce a modest increase.
Well, it looks like despite trading for a discount for most of the last 10 years, shares are now priced at a premium, although a small one, to NAV. This fund doesn't impress me with its performance and I am even less willing to pay a premium to NAV to get shares.
Future Distribution Coverage
Given the tight distribution coverage, I want to see some indication that the fund is set to outperform its past.
Looking at the types of assets that FOF owns, I am not sure that owning ETFs is a way to outperform. I don't mind paying for good performance, but I am unsure why I need to pay to have someone selecting ETFs.
Source: CEFData
While it's possible this is the year that MLPs perform, I am still expecting to be disappointed. I like many of the CEFs I see here. And the ETFs are doing well. While some of these funds did reset their distributions, this will likely have a bigger impact on NAV than on how much of the distribution is covered by income.
Source: CEFdata
Comparing FOF to its peers, it seems locked into the middle of the pack. I really like Cohen & Steers as a fund manager. And I am unimpressed with the performance of funds. FOF hasn't changed my mind on either.
Conclusion
While tight, FOF does seem to be covering its distribution. The extra fees being a fund of funds, plus the 15% holding of ETFs drags on performance. Yes, the ETFs likely help the NAV, but they just don't produce enough income. The fund doesn't use any leverage, but I am not sure that would help. Given everything, I am not willing to buy this stock at a premium to NAV. I won't say this is a terrible CEF, but there are better ones out there.
High Dividend Opportunities Asks, Are You Feeling Lucky?
You don't need luck to see success, but being part of the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees vastly improves your chances. Our Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing simple, straightforward, and less stressful!
Invest with the Best! Join us for instant access to our model portfolio targeting +9% yield, our bond and preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!
This article was written by
Beginning on October of 2018 I began working with Rida Morwa and his team at HDO. I both write articles in collaboration with the HDO team and on my own. Contributing authors, if any, will be listed after the bullet points at the start of articles.
My profile picture is an actual picture of me and 4 of my siblings from 1971. I am 9, and the one in the greenish shirt saluting (to keep the sun out of my eyes). My siblings are 8 (brother at far right), 7 (blond sister), 6 (sister in the red shirt) and 3. My grandfather is holding my youngest brother. In this picture, my grandfather is about 4 years older than I currently am.
I have been a software engineer developing applications in various fields for over 30 years. I began investing in mutual funds for my 401(k) back in 1988.I started investing outside of my retirement account a little over 17 years ago. I used to follow a value oriented strategy, but after I saw how that worked less well than I liked during the financial crisis, I began to switch over to a more income based approach.I had always thought that dividends were important but didn't have a systematic way to evaluate stocks that paid them until I found SA and DGI. Starting around 2010, I have switched my portfolio to a DGI strategy.
One of my most profitable picks turned out to be Freddie Mac, which I originally chose because I liked the dividend and because I once worked there. When it first ran into problems I increased my holdings because it still looked like a good value to me. I eventually managed to buy several thousand shares at a cost of $0.50 (I knew that was a good value) and eventually exited the stock at a price that was $5 a share above my average share cost.
My biggest miss was when I sold out my 100 shares of Apple shortly after Steve Jobs returned but before he had done much to improve the companies outlook. You can see my holdings here :
https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/5663201-pendragony/5279959-dividend-growth-portfolio-summary-page
I am currently contributing articles to Rida Morwa's service High Dividend Opportunities.
Disclosure: I am/we are long USA, DNP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.