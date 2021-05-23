Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Last August, we covered Home Depot (NYSE:HD), concluding that while a pullback would make the stock more attractive, its total return potential remained robust. Shares have rallied by around 18% since, with the company delivering unstoppable growth while hiking its capital returns, richly rewarding shareholders. Source: Google Finance

Amid Home Depot's excellent Q1 results, we are revisiting the stock and its investment case to examine whether there is further upside ahead, despite the prolonged rally over the past quarter.

Q1 - An excellent quarter

As Home Depot continues to greatly benefit from COVID-19's boost in demand for home improvement goods and renovation materials, the company once again posted fantastic sales growth. Revenues grew by 32.7% to $37.5B. In fact, Home Depot enjoys an unparalleled momentum, which has results in double-digit growth in its most significant metrics across the board. Comparable store sales expanded by 31%. For its U.S. stores, that figure stood at 29%, despite it being the company's most mature market.

Higher sales were not only attributable to higher volumes but also higher consumer purchasing power. The number of customer transactions grew by 19% to 447.2M. This equates to around $83.8 per transaction. vs. $75.4 during the comparable period last year. We believe that the favorable trend in both increased sales volumes and higher spending will last in the short/medium term, following growing demand for home improvement, renovations, as well as Americans moving. Specifically, suburbs and some smaller cities have seen net gains in new population flowing into them vs. major U.S. metro areas, which have seen a net decrease during the same time.

In the meantime, the company keeps on expanding its footprint at a steady rate, capturing a larger array of potential customers. Store count grew by 5 locations to 2,298 for the period (+2 new locations in Q1.)

As the company achieves increased economies of scale over time, we expect net income margins to continue expanding going forward, though at a slow and gradual rate. Sales utilizing HD's digital platform increased approximately 27% versus Q1-2020, 55% of which were fulfilled through a store.

Management mentioned that they are enhancing HD's capabilities around online sales, such as the roll-out of a mixed cart selling from a store that removes friction for customers and staff. The company should be able to handle higher sales volumes with increased efficiencies, boosting the bottom line's margin over time.

Capital returns

Since our last report, Home Depot has continued with its aggressive capital return policy, spoiling investors with richer capital returns. The company's latest dividend increase was once again in the double-digits, raising its quarterly payout by 10% to $1.65. Home Depot's rapid profitability growth over the past few years is evident in its payout ratio remaining at around half its underlying net income despite the company featuring a 7-year DPS CAGR of 20.78%.

Further, Home Depot has a long history of strong stock buybacks. Over the past 22 years, the company has bought back around 54.5% of its shares outstanding.

While repurchases were on pause during the past few quarters in order for the company to increase its liquidity to navigate the pandemic more comfortably, a new $20B program was just announced, further boosting Home Depot's capital returns. Based on the company's past buyback rates, we won't be surprised if the program is exhausted within a couple of years, which should notably boost EPS. Even at its current market cap of $339.5B, which reflects a forward P/E of around 22.7 (above the stock's historical average), the buyback program could retire around 5.8% of the company's common stock. While one could argue that at the stock's current valuation, a potentially more substantial dividend increase could be more beneficial than stock buybacks, we believe that 1) management has a prolonged experience of timely buybacks, and 2) this could indicate management's expectations for even higher profitability levels in the short-term, better justifying the large buyback program. In any case, Home Depot's commitment to keeping its shareholders happy and well-rewarded is quite remarkable.

Valuation

Speaking of the stock's valuation, it's true that Home Depot has traded at more attractive multiples over the past few years than its current one, which may discourage potential investors from buying at current levels while also reducing the effectiveness of future buybacks as mentioned.

However, we believe that the company's momentum not only justifies the current valuation, but the stock is also subject to a decent short-term upside based on its current growth and free cash flow prospects.

The best way to illustrate this, in our view, is by discounting the company's future free cash flow generation in the medium-term while assuming prudent metrics.

As you can see, we are forecasting sales growth of 15% next year, which is slightly lower than consensus estimates. We have also assumed a declining sales growth rate going forward to be prudent and price in the likelihood of the current momentum fading out in the medium term. We have also assumed an operating margin of just over 14%, in line with the company's historical average. The terminal growth rate has been set at 2.5%.

Source: Alpha Spread

We have also assumed CAPEX as 1.5% of future annual revenues and have employed a discount rate of 6.93%, equal to the stock's WACC.

Source: Alpha Spread

Plugging everything together, we come out with an intrinsic value per share of $362.84, suggesting an upside of 15.06% from the stock's current price of $315.36.

From a rearranged perspective, the closest revenue growth break-even point (i.e., at what revenue growth the stock's current price would fairly reflect future free cash flows ceteris paribus) is 10%. However, this implies a severe slowdown, which is very improbable judging from the past few quarters and ongoing sales momentum.

Source: Alpha Spread

Shareholder returns

In terms of shareholder returns, we can see the stock delivering gains equal to the upside we just calculated as investors gradually buy last week's dip in the form of capital gains in the short term. From an annualized return perspective, however, which includes the stock's dividends and buybacks, we have to make the following assumptions:

Next year's EPS at $13.95, equal to consensus estimates (which the company historically beats 90%+ of the time)

Medium-term EPS growth of 12%, powered by sales growth, potentially higher margins, and stock buybacks

Medium-term DPS growth of 10%, which the company can easily afford. It also implies a considerably lower rate than its historical average

Plugging everything together, along with the current stock price and a reasonable range of future valuation multiples, we get the following results:

As you can see, assuming shares settle at a P/E of around 20 in the medium term (i.e., undergo a potential valuation compression), investors are likely to enjoy annualized returns of around double-digit returns in the medium term, despite our cautious estimates. Source: Author

Consequently, we continue to find Home Depot an attractive stock that has the potential to deliver satisfactory returns, despite the admittedly richer valuation multiple. The stock should accommodate dividend growth investors quite nicely. That being said, shares lack the extraordinary return potential we are usually looking for in stock before pulling the "Buy" trigger.