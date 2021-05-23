Photo by mihailomilovanovic/E+ via Getty Images

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) has seen continued pressure on its share price after the company went public (again) last year. My last take on the stock was at the start of the year when shares traded around the $25 mark, as topline sales growth has been solid and a nice deal recently was announced.

Ever since, shares have seen continued pressure, now having fallen to $22 per share, as some operational news flow warrants an update on the investment case.

The Thesis

Dun & Bradstreet is a household name on Wall Street and, early in 2019, private equity partners Black Knight and Thomas H. Lee Partners took the company public in a $6.9 billion deal, at the time paid for a company with $1.72 billion in sales and $569 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Once taken private, the provider of data and analytics, used for risk management, compliance, and other services, should be able to drive growth in private hands as the company still had to make its conversion to a SAAS business model as well. Less than 18 months later, the company was brought public at $22 per share in the summer of 2020, at the time valued at $11 billion already.

This valuation was based on reported sales of $1.60 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $552 million, yet those declines vs. the performance at the time of the 2019 deal is misleading, with deferred revenues up as a result of the transition to the SAAS model. Adjusting for the change in the business model, the company reported sales of $1.76 billion and an even bigger improvement in adjusted EBITDA towards the $700 million mark.

With shares having risen to $27 per share on the first day of trading, a move boosting the valuation to $13 billion, I found the valuations full, with earnings seen around a dollar per share, as leverage ratios were reported around 3 times.

Nice Operational Developments

Since the company went public, the company has seen solid growth. Second quarter sales rose 5.4% on a reported basis to $421 million, with deferred revenue balances up $36 million, which suggests that essentially the company was reporting double-digit revenue growth, with adjusted earnings (of course adjusting for stock-based compensation) reported at $0.26 per share.

Furthermore, Dun & Bradstreet announced a nice $818 million acquisition for Swedish-based Bisnode, a company with whom it has been working for a long time, as $400 million in revenue and $70 million in EBITDA contribution is compelling, at 2 times sales at just around 11.5 times EBITDA.

Third quarter sales rose 8% to $442 million, which again excluded the impact of deferred revenue balances, with adjusted earnings posted at $0.24 per share. Deleveraging moves, continued transformation, and the contribution of Bisnode should really drive earnings past the $1 per share mark, at least that was my belief.

With shares down to $25 at the time, I valued the 416 million shares at $10.4 billion, as the enterprise value stood at $13.4 billion, based on $3.0 billion in net debt, equivalent to 7.7 times sales and 17 times EBITDA. These multiples were reported ahead of the Bisnode deal as the industry was positively rocked by consolidation as well, as late in 2020 S&P Global (SPGI) and IHS Markit (INFO) announced their mega-merger.

Given all of those developments, I concluded to become a buyer around the $23 mark, as we have seen that, in fact, shares are now down to $22 per share, as I have initiated a position here.

Continued Promising Trends

Early in the year, Dun & Bradstreet closed on the Bisnode deal and in February the results for 2020 were released. Fourth quarter sales rose 11% to $480 million, with deferred revenue balances being flat. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.28 per share, for an annual number of $0.95 per share as this set of results has been solid. Net losses came in at two pennies on a GAAP basis, as the vast majority between both earnings metrics stems from amortization charges and only to a smaller extent stock-based compensation expenses, although various other charges and adjustments have been made as well.

Net debt stood at $3.0 billion by year's end, as that is before the Bisnode deal, with adjusted EBITDA for the year coming in at $715 million, for a leverage ratio above 4 times. With full year sales reported at $1.74 billion, the outlook for 2021 is a bit troubling, as adjusted revenues in 2021 are seen at $2.16 billion. This suggests $420 million increase in sales and with the Bisnode deal closed in early in January and its revenue contribution pegged at $400 million, that reveals no real sales growth at all! Of course, an increase in deferred revenues could reveal better organic growth, than the reported numbers.

Adjusted EBITDA is set to rise to roughly $850 million, which is comforting as net debt likely will jump to $3.6 billion following the Bisnode deal, for a 4.2 times leverage ratio. Lack of revenue growth made that adjusted earnings are only set to improve to $1.04 per share in 2021 which at $22 per share works down to a 21 times earnings multiple.

In May, the first quarter results revealed adjusted revenues of $509 million, with organic growth seen at 5.7%. Adjusted earnings for the quarter came in at $0.23 per share which feels a bit soft given the recent deal, as net debt has been reduced to $3.50 billion. While the results feel a bit soft, the company reiterated the guidance for the year. Perhaps too many costs were cut since the 2019 acquisition as the pace of organic revenue growth seems to trail that of its competitors, as the conference call reveals tougher comps following the exit of some lower margin activities.

And Now?

Truth be told is that I was a little underwhelmed with the 2021 guidance as the first quarter results were not particularly strong. That said, valuations have come down quite a bit already, and while a 4.6 times leverage ratio is on the high side, the annualization of Bisnode's EBITDA performance in the coming year will make that leverage will naturally fall below the 4 times mark later this year, without too much absolute deleveraging required.

As a result, I have initiated a position here in anticipation of some re-rating down the road, provided that the company meets its 2021 targets, continues to refinance its debt at lower interest rates and organic growth can be maintained and perhaps complemented by some bolt-on deals over time.