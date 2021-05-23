Photo by anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) struggled during FY12/2020 but Q1 FY12/2021 has started on a more positive note with better key performance indicators. FY12/2021 sales growth outlook of 10% YoY is not that inspiring, resulting in a reasonable Price to Sales multiple of 7.4x. We see no major hurry in investing today, but on valuation grounds, raise our rating to neutral from bearish.

Quick primer

Ping Identity is an IT security company providing identity and access management solutions via on-premise software, hybrid cloud, and SaaS. Its largest shareholder is private equity firm Vista Equity Partners Management LLC with a 39.9% stake.

Q1 FY12/2021 sales by segment

Q1 FY12/2021 sales growth YoY by segment

Our objectives

In this piece, we want to assess Q1 FY12/2021 results for the following:

look at key performance indicators to see whether the company is experiencing an upturn in business activities.

implications for the medium-term outlook.

We will take each one in turn.

Q1 results still fairly mixed

Ping Identity described Q1 FY12/2021 as a fast start to the year, highlighting annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth at 16% YoY. We would not call this as a particularly fast pace, more or less a continuation of the trend seen in H2 FY12/2020. CFO Raj Dani explained that the re-acceleration in demand came from North American enterprise demand, particularly for SaaS.

ARR quarterly trend

Our go-to indicator for existing customer success for SaaS users (excluding new customer additions) is net revenue retention (NRR), taking into account revenues less churn (caused by departing or downgrading customers) and revenue expansion from upgrades, cross-sells or upsells. The company saw an upturn in NRR QoQ in Q1 FY12/2021, rising to 109% from 108% in Q4 FY12/2021. It is positive to see a halt to the declining trend over the last 4 quarters, but we would like to see a couple more of quarters to see whether this becomes a sustainable trend. We still think 109% is on the low end, as enterprise class SaaS NRR should be at around 120% to dictate solid success.

NRR quarterly trend

Gross revenue retention (GRR) was said to remain strong for SaaS customers, which should signify that existing client churn is low although there was no disclosed figure. However, we did note that management gave no indication of customer numbers growth for Q1 FY12/2021 (Q4 FY12/2020 was 4% YoY). With multi-year license sales falling slightly YoY, we speculate that efforts to transition customers from multi-year licenses to SaaS are not going as well as planned which would explain low growth witnessed for maintenance and services (included with SaaS revenues) in Subscription (rateable) sales. Overall customer churn may be high, which is why growth in the SaaS business is so important.

Perhaps the most positive metric we have seen for Q1 FY12/2021 is deferred revenues, essentially customer advances that Ping Identity would receive for its annual licenses and annual SaaS subscriptions - the balance grew 30.6% YoY, showing that there is earnings visibility here, although it also reflects a continuing change in the sales mix.

Deferred revenue - current

Next, we assess the medium-term outlook.

Some positive indicators

The company uses both direct and indirect sales channels and during Q1 FY12/2021 there was notable success with the latter. The channel strategy is to access more Global 3000 clients and a new partner certification scheme is being introduced. This could influence stronger topline growth into H2 FY12/2021, although it will increase commission and promotional costs.

Post-pandemic we expect enterprises to renew capex and invest in digital transformation. This should be a tailwind for all identity access management (IAM) players including Ping Identity. The business case for IAM should be clearer now, and implementation should speed up both for use by customers as well as by company workforce.

Revised guidance from the company point to 10% FY12/2021 revenue growth (up from 7% YoY previously, and versus 0.3% actual growth YoY in FY12/2020), and ARR growth at midpoint of 16% YoY (up from 15% YoY) - the same rate seen in Q1 FY12/2021. There is a definite improvement in outlook YoY, with SaaS making a larger contribution to the sales mix.

What remains somewhat of a mystery is Ping Identity's relatively low NRR for its SaaS business. With peer Okta (OKTA) consistently at 120% or thereabouts, we find this difference perplexing as both are inherently offering the same solution. Okta may cater to relatively more smaller enterprises, but that should mean NRR should be lower as user churn tends to be higher. With limited disclosure, we can only explain the delta as Ping Identity's customers have a greater tendency to churn and/or to downgrade.

We surmise that the outlook for the business in terms of topline visibility has improved since our last note. We now look at valuations to see whether the shares are reasonably priced.

Valuations

On consensus forecasts the shares are trading on FY12/2021 Price to Sales of 7.4x on 10% sales growth YoY, and a free cash flow yield of 0.9%. For FY12/2022 Price to Sales is at 6.5x on 14% sales growth YoY.

It is interesting to note the acceleration in sales growth into FY12/2022 - this makes sense as the sales mix change becomes more SaaS pronounced, being able to offset the slowdown in multi-year license sales more effectively.

Whilst the forecast sales growth rates do not warrant a major premium to valuations, current valuation metrics appear fairly valued.

Risks

Upside risk comes from a continuation of improving performance metrics, particularly for ARR growth and NRR. Both point to growth in the SaaS business, and if this continues at pace, the company should demonstrate a better growth profile and better economics with higher visibility and profitability.

There may be an opportunity for Ping Identity to be seen as a M&A target. With digital transformation, some IT service providers will want to provide a whole suite of IT security controls including IAM, tied in with increasing requirements from compliance over access and personal data handling.

Downside risk comes primarily from competition and limited market share. Digital transformation is being driven on the most part by SaaS, and Ping Identity is arguably playing catch-up as a legacy on-prem player compared to peers such as Okta, One Login, VMWare (VMW), and IBM (IBM).

Conclusion

We believe Ping Identity struggled during FY12/2020, highlighting that perhaps its products or go-to-market strategy were in need of review. Q1 FY12/2021 results showed that some improvements have been experienced, but we still do not assess the business as a stand-out success or outperforming its peer group. We would get greater comfort over their outlook with a few more quarters of sustained improvements.

From a valuation viewpoint, we believe the shares are looking fairly priced. Consensus sales growth forecast of 10% YoY for FY12/2021 is not particularly appealing, but into FY12/2022 optics should improve with the continuing shift in the sales mix to SaaS. We see no major hurry in investing today, but on valuation grounds, raise our rating to neutral from bearish.