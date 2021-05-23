Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) produces sparkling water, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks. Its most notable brand is LaCroix which is actually acquired by FIZZ in 2002. Originally, LaCroix was founded in 1981 by Wisconsin's G. Heileman Brewing Company. As a young household name, FIZZ has great potential to be a long-term consumer staple business and deliver huge profits for shareholders. If we ignore the COVID year 2020, FIZZ is doing a great job in 2019 with strong momentum at $1 Billion sales. After the famous short squeeze rally during late Jan 2021, its price is going down to the point that the stock cannot be ignored. Here, I think it is worth considering.

Data by YCharts

A well-run company

Fizz is a high-quality company. The management is executing strongly. It is essentially a family business that was founded by Nick Caporella, who put all his life for FIZZ. His son Joseph G. Caporella is a director of the company who has not sold a share of FIZZ for his last 20 years. So there is no doubt that FIZZ is in good hands. As Warren Buffet said that 'the No.1 risk of any investment is that the company is run by the wrong people, we won't have that issue here.

As a small player in the beverage space, FIZZ has never compromised its profitability to gain market share. As the image below shows, it has higher ROIC than Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) for the last 10 years. Its debt level is also the lowest of the three. The company likes to reward shareholders with special dividends as a $6.00 per share cash dividend just paid on January 29. $1B has been paid to its shareholders over the last 20 years. FIZZ is hyper-focused on the sparkling water space. Although the company size is still small, it already is a huge player in its niche space. So I won't have any doubt about the companies execution and management capabilities. If there are issues with FIZZ, they are very likely coming from external factors such as competition and macro headwinds.

Data by YCharts

Competition is very tough

The beverage sector is packed. It's a profitable business with a long product cycle but a short consumption cycle. People buy your brands very frequently, and the product doesn't have to change much just like Coke and Pepsi. Big companies like KO and PEP are eying sparkling business because the market is projected to grow 12.6% a year to 76.95 billion by 2028. The flavored water business like FIZZ grows even faster. PEP's Bubly and KO's AHA will definitely give FIZZ huge pressure.

However, it looks like FIZZ is fine so far. Under tough competition, the FIZZ Gross Margin still stays high at 39%. The sales of the latest quarter grew 10% which is similar to Bubly's growth indicating that FIZZ can actually hold its market share. For the future, the worst scenario is FIZZ, Bubly, and AHA split the market with similar shares. The better scenario is FIZZ continues to stay at its current 12% market share. I don't think FIZZ will disappear in the sparkling space given its brand and pioneer image on health and authenticity. Remember, KO and PEP is not pure sparkling water maker, it will be hard for them to promote health and also sell Coke.

Data by YCharts

Focusing on consumers is the right strategy

For many millennial and younger consumers, LaCroix is not just a drink, it's also a symbol of their value on health and authenticity. FIZZ understands that today's consumer is demanding recognizable brands that standing on their merits. Innovation is not enough, you must also be quick to meet the urgent time demands from the consumers. In this respect, LaCroix is a very innovative company since they are constantly adjusting their product offerings and able to differentiate subtle flavors for many niches of demands. They currently have the most flavor offerings and just released three new flavors for 2021. I think the next generation consumers are more diversified. Young people like to differentiate themselves instead of all love the same thing. The model of classic COKE which you catch a large market share with just one or two products works great before but may not in the future. FIZZ recognizes the individual variety of their consumer and embraces it. If LaCroix can keep resonating with their consumers like this, they should be able to continue holding their gross margin and market share. KO and PEP have the advantage of name recognition and distribution channels.

Regarding the health image of the brand, LaCroix is currently ranked just behind Perrier for TOTAL PFAS (heavy metal levels) at the second according to Consumer Reports. Bubly has almost double amounts of heavy metal levels.

Source: PFAS (parts per trillion)

With some caution, I think FIZZ still has the most potential to form strong customer captivity through time once the customers formed the habit and familiarity of drinking their products. Since 2018, people started worrying about competition. We are now three years later at 2021, FIZZ is still doing ok and dominating the sparkling water space.

The value estimation

FIZZ is a relatively light capital business with $1B revenue and $0.32B total property, plant, and equipment spending (without depreciation). Its debt level is also low, so we don't think there is bankruptcy risk at this point.

Regarding the replacement cost of FIZZ, the book value $0.453B + 1% of sales $0.01B as startup capital to setup sales - goodwill $0.013B + customer relations $0.15B (we use 1.25% of SG&A) + cost of acquiring labor skills $0.2B (1640 employees $64k average salary)=$0.483B. The current $4B market cap is about 8.3 times of replacement cost.

Regarding current earnings, FIZZ operating income (five year average) $0.15B + tax $0.05B + 10% SG&A $0.18B which we consider for future growth + 5% depreciation and amortization $0.07B which we consider for future manufacturing = $0.218B. Last year retained earnings reached $0.5B. Since 2018 when Bubly launched, FIZZ retained earnings increased $0.4B with annual reinvestment to the business of $0.1B. At current return on invested capital rate of 30%, we can expect another $0.03B income. Using cost of capital rate as 6%, we get $3.8B intrinsic value ((0.218+0.03)/6%).

The stock is currently fairly valued not overvalued. I don't think we can expect any significant returns from the current assets and earnings. The future annual return may be simply based on the sparkling industry growth of 12.6% if FIZZ can sustain its current market share. Or future annual return as 6.3% if FIZZ lost half of its current market share. Either way, the risk is significantly lower and opportunities may start to emerge.