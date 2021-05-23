Photo by mkurtbas/iStock via Getty Images

In November 2020, I published my first article about Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) and was rather neutral about the stock as I considered the company more or less fairly valued. And although I didn’t ascribe the stock much upside potential, it still increased almost 15% since then – in line with the overall market.

In the following article, I will provide an update and try to answer the question of what to expect for the business in the years to come. I will look at the last quarterly results, which were extremely good. But I will also describe why investors should not expect similar growth rates in the years to come and why Morningstar is a great business, nevertheless. Finally, I will provide an updated intrinsic value calculation.

Quarterly Results

On April 28, 2021, Morningstar reported quite impressive results. In the first quarter of 2021, revenue increased 21.2% to $392.8 million YoY with organic revenue increasing 13.0% while 8.2% growth was the impact of merger & acquisitions as well as currency effects. Operating income increased from $44.5 million to $67.2 million – 51.0% YoY growth.

While these growth rates were already impressive, diluted earnings per share increased 130.9% from $0.55 in the same quarter last year to $1.27 this quarter – resulting in 130.9% YoY growth. And finally, free cash flow increased 23.5% to $41.5 million.

We can also look at the different segments. DBRS Morningstar (the segment offering the ratings) could grow its revenue 27.0% YoY (23.5% YoY on an organic basis). PitchBook could grow its revenue even 36.0% YoY and licenses even 38.5% YoY resulting from growth in new users and the expansion of existing client relationships. Morningstar Indexes could increase its revenue by 21.1% YoY (and 20.0% on an organic basis) resulting from continued momentum across products and regions. Other products also contributed to revenue growth, but not as much: Advisor Workstation revenue grew 4.6%, revenue from Morningstar Direct increased 9.9% YoY and Investment Management had even to report a declining revenue (3.6% YoY).

When looking at the three different types of revenue, asset-based revenue increased only 7.3% from $57.2 million to $61.4 million. License-based revenue (which is responsible for about 2/3 of total revenue) increased 23.2% from $216 million to $266.1 million and transaction-based revenue increased from $50.8 million to $65.3 million, reflecting 28.5% YoY growth.

Fear The Bear…

Without any doubt, Morningstar is performing well right now and the current market environment is a huge tailwind for Morningstar. Morningstar is offering asset management, investor services, and ratings and usually, all three are profiting from a bull market and increasing stock prices. It is therefore not surprising that Morningstar can report high growth rates in the last few quarters.

But we already have to question what will come next and how it will affect Morningstar’s business. If you are familiar with my writings, you know that I don’t believe in a bull market, that it is lasting till eternity (and we are also not going to the moon). And assuming that a bear market (a real one, not just a few weeks like in 2020) will come, we have to think about the consequences for Morningstar’s business. For most other companies, we focus on recessions as a problem for the business. Morningstar as a financial services firm is also dependent on the performance of the stock market. In bull markets (especially in the last phase of a bull market, during the euphoria stage), a lot of people are drawn to the stock market that usually don’t care about stocks or investing. And quite naturally, Morningstar is profiting from these trends: higher assets under management, more people needing investment tools, people using Morningstar’s data and/or indexes.

But during the following bear markets, many of these new investors are disappointed and stop investing as quickly as they started investing, which is not good for Morningstar. But we have to differentiate between individuals and businesses. If it is rather businesses using Morningstar’s services, we can expect more or less stability (of course, these companies might also go bankrupt or have less employees meaning less subscriptions for Morningstar). However, individual investors are using mostly Morningstar.com and are using paid Premium Membership, and these are not the main sources of revenue for Morningstar. But Morningstar is also generating about 16% of its revenue asset-based and if individual investors start to withdraw funds in case of a bear market, it will have a negative effect on Morningstar’s revenue.

Of course, Morningstar could also grow its revenue in the years after the Great Financial Crisis, but we see a clear pattern in my opinion: in the early stages of the bull market, we rather saw single-digit revenue increases, while in the last four years (since 2017) revenue increased in the double digits – of course, this is distorted a bit by acquisitions like the acquisition of DBRS in 2019.

When this bull market and extreme euphoria are coming to an end, I expect definitely lower growth rates for Morningstar, and we might also see declining revenue and declining profits in the years to come.

…But Not Too Much

Morningstar is clearly profiting from the hype we are seeing right now around stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other assets and we have to assume that the top and bottom line will reflect it when the hype is over. Nevertheless, Morningstar still has sticky products, a solid balance sheet, and a stable performance during the past decades and the business is not just dependent on new investors entering the market and asset bubbles (although it is clearly profiting from them).

Sticky Products, Recurring Revenue

Morningstar has a sizable recurring revenue base, and this is an aspect we should focus on. When this hype will end (probably in the next few months or quarters), Morningstar might not grow with similarly high rates as in the first quarter of 2021, but it will continue a solid performance – driven by recurring revenue sources.

During the monthly investor Q&A, one of the questions was about the contracts and management replied:

Generally speaking, our license-based products, such as Morningstar Data, Morningstar Direct, PitchBook, and Advisor Workstation, are contracted on one to three year terms. These contracts are billed annually, and while revenue is recognized ratably over the life of an agreement, cash is generally collected at the beginning of the annual term.

And with three-year contracts, we should expect at least some level of stability – not to mention that Morningstar’s products are rather sticky with high switching costs (see my last article about Morningstar).

Diversification

Morningstar can also profit from some level of diversification. Revenue is stemming from different sources – Morningstar Data, DBRS Morningstar and PitchBook are each contributing about 15% of total revenue. Morningstar Direct is contributing about 11%, Investment Management is contributing about 8.5% and Workplace Solutions is contributing 6.1%. And while revenue is diversified from different sources, these are all similar services; and in case of a bear market or recession, the demand for all these products will most likely decline. And the aspect of diversification is also tricky as Morningstar is still generating 70% of its revenue in the United States; and when looking at potential asset bubbles that might pop and the potential for a huge bear market, the US stock market is a huge liability.

Solid Balance Sheet

And aside from some levels of diversification and “sticky” products, Morningstar also has a very solid balance sheet, which is helpful. The only “problem” on Morningstar’s balance sheet is the high amounts of goodwill and the intangible assets. On March 31, 2021, Morningstar had $1,202 million in goodwill and $365 million in intangible assets. This means goodwill is 44.9% and intangible assets are 13.6% out of total assets ($2,675 million).

Morningstar also has $402.2 million in long-term debt on its balance sheet but compared to total equity of $1,321.4 million, we get a D/E ratio of 0.31, which is absolutely acceptable. When comparing the total debt to the operating income of $238 million, it would take about 1.7 times the operating income to repay the outstanding debt. But Morningstar also has $383.6 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, which is almost enough to repay all the outstanding debt. Overall, we should neither worry about liquidity nor solvency at this point.

Stable Performance In Past Decades

One final reason why we should not fear a bear market too much is the stable performance in the past decades as well as the more or less stable performance during past recessions and bear markets. When looking at the performance of Morningstar during the almost four decades since 1984, we see steady growth that was driven by acquisitions as well as organic growth.

And in my last article, I already pointed out that Morningstar was more or less recession-proof – at least during the Great Financial Crisis. In my last article, I wrote:

But when looking back at the last downturn, we see that revenue declined 4.7% in 2009, with organic growth being a negative 8.8%. Operating income declined 10.2%, and the operating margin also declined from 27.6% in 2008 to 26.0% in 2009. But in 2010, revenue was already higher than in the years before the crisis, and while operating income declined again in 2010 (2.9% YoY decline) and operating margin was only 21.8% in 2010, operating income reached pre-crisis levels again in 2011.

During a bear market, we can expect that revenue and especially operating income as well as earnings per share might decline, and assuming that the next bear market will be worse than the bear market during the Great Financial Crisis, we also have to assume that Morningstar will be hit more severely the next time than during the Great Financial Crisis.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

In my last article, I focused on the price-earnings ratio, which was above 50 a few months ago. In the meantime, earnings improved, and the P/E ratio is actually lower again. But trading for about 40 times earnings, Morningstar is still not cheap. In my opinion, price to free cash flow might actually be the better valuation metric and, right now, Morningstar is trading for 26 times free cash flow, which is lower than the P/E ratio, but also not cheap. This is also the highest multiple since the Great Financial Crisis.

While these simple valuation metrics are already indicating that Morningstar is not cheap, a discount cash flow calculation might also be helpful when trying to determine a price at which Morningstar has to be considered fairly valued (assuming 10% discount rate). If we take the free cash flow of the last four quarters ($316 million) and assume 10% growth for the next decade and 6% growth till perpetuity, Morningstar would be fairly valued at this point.

And while 6% growth till perpetuity seems reasonable for Morningstar due to its wide economic moat, I don’t know if we should use the free cash flow of the last four quarters as the basis. And I especially don’t know if it is wise to combine the high free cash flow of the last four quarters with growth rates of 10% for the next decade. We have to factor in the negative consequences of a potential bear market that will happen in the next few years. Assuming that Morningstar will grow 10% annually for the next decade starting with the high free cash flow of the last four quarters while we expect a bear market in the next few years seems not really reasonable.

And if we only assume that free cash flow will decline 10% in 2022 due to a bear market and then increase 10% annually right away till the end of the next decade, the intrinsic value for Morningstar would be $200 (all other assumptions similar as above). And if we assume 20% decline for free cash flow in 2022 and all the other assumptions being the same as in the two scenarios above, the intrinsic value for Morningstar would be $179. And these two scenarios are both very plausible (it might come even worse with free cash flow declining steeper or growth rates being only in the mid-to-high single digits). And hence, Morningstar is fairly valued at best in my opinion – but rather overvalued at this point.

Conclusion

With Morningstar even trading for a 20% higher price than in November 2020, I would still be very cautious about an investment in Morningstar. In my last article, I was neutral about Morningstar; and with a 20% higher stock price, I don’t recommend shorting the stock, but I also don’t see much upside potential. That does not mean the stock can’t increase further – but that increase most likely will be due to a valuation multiple expansion (which seems likely during a stock market euphoria) and not so much due to the fundamental business improving further.

I know it is difficult to find solid investments in this market and Morningstar would certainly not be the worst investment one can make. But despite its solid business and wide economic moat, I would not invest in Morningstar at this point.