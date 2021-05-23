Photo by David McNew/Getty Images News via Getty Images

When we outlined our case supporting the bullish prospects for Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM), the uncertainties of the coronavirus pandemic had already produced many unprecedented challenges for income investors with a focus on the energy markets. Since then, the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin and given income investors a much more than satisfactory return of +62.55%.

Chart Analysis: The Income Machine

During the same period, the S&P 500 has moved higher by just +16%. Of course, we have to remember that sentiment in broader markets has been propelled by improved success in global vaccine efforts that might have been thought to be impossible just a few years ago. As more and more global regions are able to fully re-open for business, rising trends in corporate profitability expectations have helped generate modest gains across most industry sectors.

But income investors must also understand that energy markets have proven to be a key beneficiary of the re-opening theme and this has helped drive Exxon Mobil’s amazing turnaround in share prices. Interestingly, this has occurred in spite of growing cultural movements devoted to supporting climate change groups and investments related to ESG efforts.

Current estimates now suggest that investments based on “environmental social governance” are now expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030 and over the years it’s been quite clear that many analysts have said that these are the types of long-term trends could prevent stocks like XOM from reclaiming the losses investors have faced since the middle of 2014.

However, these expectations for dramatic changes in energy markets have largely failed to materialize and the price of WTI crude oil has now risen to levels that are higher than they were before the pandemic started in 2020.

Perhaps this is why it should not be surprising to see that Exxon Mobil has finally managed to return to profitability and the firm’s earnings results for the first-quarter period beat consensus estimates in both the top-line figures and bottom-line figures.

Source: Exxon Mobil Earnings Presentation

During the first-quarter period of 2021, Exxon Mobil earned $2.7 billion and this performance offers income investors strong evidence of recovery for the firm following the unprecedented energy sector disruptions that developed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Excluding items, this comes out to earnings of $0.65 per share and revenues of nearly $59.2 billion and this surpassed the market’s expectations by a fairly wide margin ($0.59 per share and revenues of $54.6 billion).

However, these figures look to be even more surprising when we compare these results to the negative performances that were seen throughout the prior year. During the first-quarter period in 2020, Exxon Mobil reported losses of -$610 million and the disruptive economic factors resulting from the coronavirus helped this figure to swell to -$20.1 billion by the fourth-quarter period in 2020.

Of course, these trends marked four consecutive periods of quarterly losses for Exxon Mobil and this outcome seemed to suggest that the ESG investing movement was right in its bearish assessments (both for the stock and for the energy market, as a whole). Within each segment, Exxon’s key developments following the fourth-quarter period of 2020 include:

Source: Exxon Mobil Earnings Presentation

Ultimately, the strength of the prior trends in energy markets helps to explain why supporting the bullish case for XOM was truly a contrarian position during the end of last year. At the time, obvious rallies in technology stocks seemed to draw a clear line between “the new” and “the old” and redefined the very nature of what constitutes “blue chip” characterizations in the equities space.

Source: Exxon Mobil Earnings Presentation

However, Exxon Mobil’s most recent quarterly results suggest that the once-dominant firm might have been better positioned than many analysts previously thought. When discussing these performance trends within the company, CEO Darren Woods discussed some of these factors:

The strong first quarter results reflect the benefits of higher commodity prices and our focus on structural cost reductions, while prioritizing investments in assets with a low cost of supply. Cash flow from operating activities during the quarter fully covered the dividend and capital investments, and we strengthened the balance sheet by reducing debt. We also made progress on our energy transition strategy by launching our new Exxon Mobil Low Carbon Solutions business, which is initially working to develop innovative, large-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) concepts, including the evaluation and advancement of more than 20 new opportunities, such as a multi-industry hub to reduce emissions from hard-to-decarbonize industries near the Houston Ship Channel. As the global leader in carbon capture, we are seeing growing public and private sector support for CCS as a critical enabling technology to reduce emissions and help meet society's net-zero ambitions.

For investors, the real questions here revolve around the possibility that we are actually seeing a reverse sea-change in the market that actually acknowledges the importance of fossil fuels in modern global economies.

On a YTD basis, WTI crude oil has generated gains of +35.3% while the S&P 500 has advanced by just +12.3% and this suggests that the market is still in the process of pricing-in a surge of demand in energy markets once better vaccine distribution allows a greater number of global regions to fully re-open for business and travel.

However, it should also be understood that Exxon Mobil is currently benefiting from the positive effects of its cost-cutting measures that were implemented during the 2020 lockdown periods as a strategy of guarding against the impact of weakened prices in oil markets. Although, it might be difficult to view these programs as a positive for the company, given the negative ways these stories have been covered by various financial news outlets.

Source: Simply Wall Street

But it seems clear that the company has managed to stay loyal to the concerns of income investors, as Exxon has consistently voiced a strong commitment to maintaining its excellent dividend (which currently shows a yield of 5.91%).

As we can see, this is well above the industry average (which, admittedly, is relatively attractive in its own right at 4.9%) and the averages seen in the broader market. Over the next three years, XOM’s dividend yield is actually expected to continue growing —albeit at a marginal rate in relation to the stock’s current payout levels.

For all of these reasons, most of the evidence suggests that Exxon Mobil can continue to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders while the global economy continues to move forward with its re-opening efforts.

However, it should also be noted that there are still uncertainties that could result in strategic surprises from management going forward. Specifically, activist investors at Engine No. 1 have pressured Exxon to add board members that are more devoted to achieving a low-carbon status for the company.

Of course, this is after Exxon added Jeffery Ubben to its board in an effort to increase the number of ESG proponents within the company’s base and all of this seems to create an added wild-card that has the potential to result in unexpected strategic changes from Exxon’s management team going forward.

That, however, is yet to be seen, and XOM share prices did manage to post share-price gains following the announcement that Mr. Ubben (along with two others) would be added to Exxon’s board.

So whether we are dealing with the “woke” investor’s push toward a low-carbon future or the continued realization that global demand for traditional energy resources is likely to remain strong for the foreseeable future, shares of XOM have proven to be quite a reliable source income —even in a market that was previously characterized by extreme volatility and uncertainty levels.

In addition to the surge in share prices that we have seen since the end of last year, income investors have benefited from what is still a very attractive dividend yield (5.91%) in this low-interest rate environment. So as long as energy prices can remain supported by expectations for rising global demand, we think that shares of Exxon Mobil will likely be in a strong position to continue trending higher.

Finally, we must remember that the firm is also likely to continue to benefit from its prior cost-cutting measures (enacted in 2020) and we think that these strategies could provide investors with an added layer of protection against the potential for negative earnings surprises going forward. Of course, there are still some uncertainties that exist with respect to the strategic directions Exxon Mobil might take in the future. But we will remain long XOM until we start to see evidence that any changes at the managerial level are likely to result in a reduction of the stock’s dividend.