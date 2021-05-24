Photo by Andy Feng/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The EV industry has gained some serious momentum over the past few years. While Tesla (TSLA) is unquestionably dominating the space, NIO (NYSE:NIO) is making a solid case for itself as a credible long-term competitor. NIO is growing at an incredibly rapid rate and is cultivating a loyal and enthusiastic fanbase similar to that of Tesla.

NIO is one of the few companies that has a real chance at establishing a strong foothold in the booming EV market. The company has done a great job of remaining relevant despite Tesla's seemingly unstoppable momentum. Given that even well-established auto companies have been struggling to keep pace with Tesla, NIO's success thus far is impressive.

NIO has seen its shares skyrocket over the past year as a result of its explosive growth. While NIO's valuation has cooled down in recent months, the company is still performing well.

Data by YCharts

Strong Product Line

NIO has developed impressive lineup of electric SUVs. This has led to growing enthusiasm around the company as the first viable competitor to Tesla. In fact, NIO delivered 20,060 ES8, ES6, and EC6 units in Q1, which translates into an astonishing 422.7% YOY growth rate. NIO's EV models, which boast features even Tesla models do not have, are clearly capturing the attention of consumers.

While Tesla is still the most dominant player in the industry, NIO is starting to catch up. The quality, range, and software behind NIO's vehicles actually make them a compelling alternative to Tesla's vehicles. NIO has managed to cultivate a highly devoted following and is strengthening its growing ecosystem through unique concepts like the NIO House.

While Tesla is known for being ahead of the curve, NIO is making innovative moves as well. For instance, NIO has its own in-car AI assistant to aid drivers in a variety of tasks.

Source: NIO

Governmental Support

One of the, if not the, most important advantages NIO holds is the support it receives from the Chinese government. While China is also supporting competitors like Tesla, there is little doubt that the government favors its homegrown companies. NIO would arguably be bankrupt if it were not for a $1 billion government investment last year.

China's support of Tesla is almost certainly motivated by the government's desire to further develop its own EV companies like NIO. By allowing Tesla to build a giant EV manufacturing ecosystem in China, the Chinese government will have access to state-of-the-art EV manufacturing techniques and EV technologies.

Moreover, China has made it known that it intends to be a leader in the EV space through subsidies and other means. This bodes incredibly well for NIO given that the company is China's flagship EV company. For instance, the Chinese government appears to be supporting the creation of more battery swapping stations, which just happens to be a major area of focus and differentiation for NIO.

Major Risks Remain

The EV industry is becoming far more competitive as a result of Tesla's success. Traditional auto companies like Ford (F) and even technology companies like Apple (AAPL) are starting to invest heavily into the space. While NIO has already established itself as a leading player in the massive China market, the company is still competing against automotive giants with decades of experience, not to mention the juggernaut that is Tesla.

NIO will also have to compete with domestic competitors like XPeng (XPEV) for governmental favor. Although NIO currently appears to be favored by the Chinese government, this could easily change in such a fast-paced industry. Moreover, it is questionable if NIO can keep up with Tesla even with the backing of the Chinese government.

Competition in the EV space is heating up dramatically. Ford recently showcased its F-150 Lightning to great anticipation.

Source: Ford

Conclusion

Investors clearly view NIO as a legitimate EV competitor given its $56 billion valuation. While NIO may appear overvalued considering the fact that the company only reported a Q1 revenue of $283.6 million, NIO still has more upside. The company has already established itself as a leader in the largest EV market in the world and only appears to be gaining more market share.