Photo by morgan23/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Hippo, an emerging insurtech company, is aspiring to revolutionize the home insurance industry using a proactive approach to minimize losses. Its multi-channel distribution strategy and business model, together, create a cash-efficient means to scale. While Hippo has a disruptive tech stack, strong unit economics, and long growth runway, high loss ratios and valuation concerns make Hippo a poor investment at the moment.

Hippo Going Public Through A SPAC Merger

On 4 March 2021, Hippo, a home protection and insurance platform, entered into a definitive agreement with Reinvent Technology Partners (RTPZ), a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, led by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Zynga (ZNGA) founder Mark Pincus.

As a result of the merger, Hippo will receive $780 million of proceeds, which consists of $230 million from RTP’s cash held in trust and $550 million of private placement of public equity, or PIPE, led by Dragoneer, Lennar, and Ribbit, other top tier Mutual Funds and Reinvent Capital.

As part of the deal, RTPZ founders will have up to two years of lock-up on founder shares with price-based vesting triggers of $12.50, $15, and $20 per share. Senior Hippo management is also subject to such lock-up arrangements. This deal structure allows for alignment between SPAC founders, Hippo management, and shareholders.

The business combination will leave Hippo with a pro-forma equity value of $6.2 billion, or an enterprise value of $5.1 billion, at $10 per share.

(Source: Hippo and RTPZ Investor Presentation)

The Insurance Industry

The insurance industry is one of the largest industries in the world, valued at about $5.2 trillion globally, comprising $2.8 trillion for life insurance and $2.4 trillion for non-life insurance. In the home insurance subindustry alone, where Hippo belongs, $105 billion of premiums are generated every year, growing 5% annually. While the industry is large, it is not dominated by just a few players, but rather consists of a diverse set of traditional insurance companies and emerging insurtech companies. According to Lemonade’s (LMND) 10-K, no single company has a market share greater than 4%. In the homeowners insurance business, only one player has more than 10% market share, which is State Farm (17.9% market share). Simply put, the insurance industry is large but highly fragmented.

What’s more, the insurance industry has substantial inertia as incumbents operate with business models that run for centuries. 13 out of the Fortune 100 companies in the US are insurance companies and they are, on average, about 125 years old. Similarly, the top 10 home insurers in the US have an average age of 108 years. Although equipped with a century of operational experience, incumbents continue to charge premiums and process claims through traditional methods, with little to no innovation. Incumbents have not dealt with issues faced by everyday policyholders such as high premiums, lack of pricing transparency, complex claims process, and long calls with insurance agents. As a result, legacy insurers typically have low NPS scores, averaging about 35 out of 100.

These are also the very reasons why the insurance industry is prime for disruption, which resulted in the birth of many insurtech companies in recent years as they challenge the status quo.

But innovation in the insurance industry is difficult to execute due to high barriers to entry. Firstly, data to process claims and quote premiums are not accessible as incumbents control the bulk of it. Secondly, the industry is highly regulated with different sets of rules and regulations within each state. Thirdly, a high upfront capital investment is required. Finally, entrants face distribution challenges as a high level of technological expertise is required to integrate with multiple channels. These are reasons why many entrants have failed to bring their solutions to market effectively and efficiently.

That’s where Hippo comes in.

Prevention Is The Best Medicine

Hippo, a home protection and insurance platform founded in 2015, aims to disrupt the industry by taking, in management’s words, a “proactive approach designed to prevent losses.” Hippo strives to drive better outcomes and prices for homeowners by fulfilling three areas:

Ongoing underwriting . Hippo uses live feeds and aerial imagery to monitor policyholders’ homes and offer coverage throughout the life of their policies. For example, if a homeowner adds a swimming pool, a Hippo agent will reach out to the customer to recommend increasing liability coverage. On the other hand, if a new roof is installed, Hippo will offer a discount to the customer as renovated houses become less risky.

. Hippo uses live feeds and aerial imagery to monitor policyholders’ homes and offer coverage throughout the life of their policies. For example, if a homeowner adds a swimming pool, a Hippo agent will reach out to the customer to recommend increasing liability coverage. On the other hand, if a new roof is installed, Hippo will offer a discount to the customer as renovated houses become less risky. Smart home devices . Hippo utilizes internet-of-things, or IoT, devices to help prevent water damages, fires, and break-ins from happening in the first place. Hippo customers can opt-in to the Smart Home program and will not only receive a smart home kit, but also premium discounts. Additionally, Hippo customers can use their existing smart home devices from third-party providers such as SimpliSafe or Xfinity Home. This follows management's belief that “a smarter home is a safer home.”

. Hippo utilizes internet-of-things, or IoT, devices to help prevent water damages, fires, and break-ins from happening in the first place. Hippo customers can opt-in to the Smart Home program and will not only receive a smart home kit, but also premium discounts. Additionally, Hippo customers can use their existing smart home devices from third-party providers such as SimpliSafe or Xfinity Home. This follows management's belief that “a smarter home is a safer home.” Maintenance support. Hippo Home Care provides homeowners with a professional video or phone conversation with a Home Care Expert to help them identify and troubleshoot home maintenance issues such as fixing a faucet. Additionally, the experts can help customers connect with a professional service provider if an in-home service or repair is required.

(Source: Hippo and RTPZ Investor Presentation)

As you can see, Hippo’s guiding principle is that “the best claim is one that never happens” and “avoiding the loss of claim to begin with.” By doing so, customers are deemed less risky and therefore, Hippo can offer lower prices to their customers. According to ValuePenguin, Hippo seems to be able to deliver the best value for homeowners.

(Source: ValuePenguin)

Besides using a proactive approach, Hippo also has technological advantages over incumbents. Firstly, Hippo’s tech stack allows the company to react quickly. For example, legacy players may take up to 24 months to make product changes while Hippo can execute in less than 24 days. Secondly, Hippo gets data from verifiable third-party data sources while incumbents get their data from customers or agents who may not know the correct answers. This allows Hippo to offer more accurate pricing. Finally, Hippo customers can receive a quote within a minute and buy a policy in 5 minutes. In contrast, it may take a day or more if customers go through legacy insurers.

Distribution

Hippo has an omnichannel distribution strategy. That means customers can choose to purchase and manage their policies with or without human intervention — Hippo has a call center. Additionally, customers can go through an agent that they have worked with in the past as Hippo collaborates with other carriers to sell its insurance. Hippo also has multiple partners ranging from home builders, loan originators, loan servicers, title companies, realtors, and smart home companies that integrate their services with Hippo policies.

By the sound of it, Hippo seems to structure itself as a traditional insurance company with agents for customer support, unlike insurtech peers such as Lemonade or Root (ROOT), where they depend heavily on AI and bots to process purchases and claims. This may lead to scaling problems down the road for Hippo given the more labor-intensive nature of its business model. But here’s CEO Assaf Wand explaining why agents play a crucial role in Hippo’s business model:

We are different than legacy companies in that we do not put the burden on our customers to manage their claim. We offer what we call a claim concierge to help be part of the solution rather than adding to the trauma of the loss. This is one area where we are conscious about the overuse of technology. There is some great chat technology out there to automate interactions with customers. But do you really want to be chatting with a bot right after your house burns down? When our customers have a significant water leak in the basement, a hole in the roof, a burglary, they really do want and need to talk with a human being. It is not just any human, but one who knows that the homeowner is the reason for being here at all. We will handle that interaction with the kind of compassion that people deserve when they experience a loss. Our claim concierges are available 24/7 to take care of our customers start to finish. And in case you were wondering, this is also a good business decision for Hippo. It allows us to close claims faster and save money for Hippo and our reinsurers. By the way, what do you think a claims NPS score of 60 does to customer retention versus the industry who has a claim NPS of negative 49?

(Source: Hippo and RTPZ Investor Call)

Moreover, unlike its peers which have expanded into multiple verticals, Hippo chooses to focus exclusively on home protection and insurance. Instead of growing horizontally by selling auto, pet, and life insurance, Hippo plans to expand its product offerings that specifically protect customers’ homes, allowing the company to be a prominent player in the home insurance industry.

(Source: Hippo and RTPZ Investor Presentation)

However, Hippo partners with third-party insurance companies where it can sell auto, pet, and other types of insurance. An example of this is bundling its home insurance offering with Metromile’s (MILE) pay-per-mile auto insurance policies.

Business Model & Unit Economics

Hippo generates income in four different ways.

Firstly, Hippo earns a portion of the premium written to customers. Just like Lemonade, the premiums it charges to customers are distributed to Hippo as well as to the reinsurance companies it partners with — Hippo retains 10% of the risk while reinsurers are responsible for the remaining 90%.

Secondly, Hippo earns recurring commissions and fees associated with the policies it sells and for ceding a bulk of the premium to reinsurers.

Thirdly, Hippo also receives recurring agency commissions for selling non-Hippo policies to customers.

Finally, Hippo uses its platform to offer insurance as a service to other insurance agents who do not have their own carrier, earning recurring fees as a result.

Combining its omnichannel distribution strategy and sophisticated business model, Hippo has created a cash-efficient path to scale. For example, Hippo only pays on collected premium when a Hippo policy is successfully sold through an agent or partner. This way Hippo has zero upfront marketing costs through its agent and partner channels. Additionally, 60% of customers pay their premiums in advance, thus minimizing working capital. These factors result in a payback period of only 1.5 years.

Turning to unit economics, Hippo has quite impressive numbers. Management estimated that Hippo customers pay an average premium of $1,200 annually with an average customer life of 8 years. Customer acquisition costs are about $350 while lifetime value is approximately $1,900, which represents a 5.4x LTV to CAC ratio.

Retention rates are also improving, up from 78% in 2017 to 87% in 2019 for new customers. Long-term Hippo customers are also more likely to stay as customers as year-3 retention rates increase to 98%. This creates reliable, stable cash flow for the company. Although impressive, I’m concerned by the fact that management did not provide Hippo’s retention rate for 2020 — the number must have been too negative to pitch to investors.

Nonetheless, it is good to see loss frequency trending downwards, which means customers are filing fewer claims. This reflects Hippo’s success in taking a proactive approach to preventing losses from happening in the first place.

(Source: Hippo and RTPZ Investor Presentation)

The next metric, however, is not particularly encouraging. Management expects Hippo’s 2020 loss ratio to be 121% — a number above 100% means that the company is unprofitable because it is paying out more claims than receiving premiums. CFO Stewart Ellis pointed out three reasons for this: 1) extreme weather conditions caused by the California Wildfire, tornadoes in Tennessee and Texas, and unusually high winds in the Midwest; 2) pandemic-related issues such as customers staying at home more, higher frequency of usage-related claims, and higher cost to repair losses; and 3) pricing adjustments for Hippo’s policies.

(Source: Hippo and RTPZ Investor Presentation)

What’s concerning is that management tries to mask the number by adjusting the overall ratio to a “normalized” ratio, while not giving any historical numbers to paint a picture of what “normalized” looks like. In addition, natural disasters are bound to happen each year and pandemic-related trends may also persist in the future, which calls to question how reliable this “normalized” ratio is. These are red flags to me.

As a comparison, here are peers’ loss ratios for FY 2020:

Lemonade — 71%

Root — 82%

Metromile — 58%

Financials And Valuations

Looking at the financials, Hippo grew gross written premium, or GWP, from $142 million in 2018 to $405 million in 2020, a CAGR of 69%. GWP represents the total premium written in a given period and is the best measure for topline performance. Hippo then expects GWP to explode to $2.3 billion by 2025, a CAGR of 43%. Given high historical growth rates, a high NPS score of 75, and a high retention rate of 87%, I think this is achievable. Hippo also intends to expand to additional states, which should support topline growth. Furthermore, with $405 million of GWP in a $105 billion market opportunity, Hippo only has less than 0.4% market share, providing room for market share expansion.

(Source: Hippo and RTPZ Investor Presentation)

As shown below, management projects the following operating metrics. Again, “normalized” numbers can be misleading.

(Source: Hippo and RTPZ Investor Presentation)

While Hippo has a long growth runway ahead, its current valuations do not present an attractive entry point at $10 per share. Below, I compiled relevant Hippo metrics compared to other public insurtech companies. Since these companies are not profitable yet and that revenue is not a reliable metric for topline performance (due to changing capital structure associated with reinsurance agreements), we will use Adjusted Gross Profit and GWP to value the companies.

Using FY2020 results, Hippo at $10 per share has an EV/Adjusted Gross Profit of 169x and an EV/GWP of 12x. These are nosebleed valuations given poor gross loss ratios and low gross profit margin to gross earned premium. Lemonade, its closest competitor, is more expensive in terms of EV/GWP but this is supported by excellent operating metrics across the board as well as more than double the rate of growth compared to Hippo.

I recommend staying away from Hippo for now.

(Source: Company Financial Reports and Author’s Analysis)

Opportunities

Geographical expansion to other states

Expand product offerings

Market share expansion

Product bundling with other carriers

Risks

Competition against other insurtech companies and incumbents

Business model using agents may hinder the potential to scale quickly

Gross loss ratio needs to be improved

Focusing only on home insurance limits growth

Not recognized as a top home insurance provider by Clearsurance

Conclusion

The insurance industry is massive and that presents a huge opportunity for Hippo to leverage its disruptive business model and tech stack to take market share from legacy players. Despite a compelling value proposition and long growth runway, Hippo’s poor operating metrics and absurdly expensive valuation compared to peers make it a poor investment, even at $10 per share. For those reasons, investors are better off allocating their money elsewhere.