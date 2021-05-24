Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Although DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) has been in sports gaming business since 2012, it had its IPO on 4/24/2020. Now is around the first anniversary of its public shares being under capital market scrutiny. It is also a good time to assign a GPA (grade point average) valuation for the freshman stock.

User Engagements since IPO

For the first year after IPO, DKNG has demonstrated its superior ability to acquire and maintain customers through its product/technology. Based on the industry measures of user engagements, including numbers of downloads, numbers of sessions, monthly/daily active users (MAU/DAU), and total time spent in app., the company's performance has been impressive since IPO (Figure 1A). To put it in context, after the first 6-month "growing pain," DKNG easily outperformed the much more seasoned competitor PENN National Gaming Inc. (PENN) in terms of daily active users at a 3 to 1 ratio (Figure 1B). (PENN offers online gaming through Penn Interactive Ventures).

The early users' participation may indicate that DKNG could be positioned to drive improving unit economics over time. At least for the limited public history for the last year, DKNG's share prices have been driven by the DAU/MAU and users total hours spent in app. (Figure 1C and Figure 1D).

DAU/MAU Profile: As a result, in the most recent Investors Meeting, the company showed more color on their user profile. DKNG's customers are "sticky" with an 82% year-one retention rate and 87% year-two retention rate (i.e., 71% of original customers). It was noted their customer base skews more casual vs. VIP users, who can skew revenue results meaningfully when they are winning. This existing balance will be helpful as DKNG tries to convert illegal venue holdouts, who tend to be VIP/whales. Further, CEO Jason Robins highlighted how there was still plenty of wood to chop converting users over from illegal venues. DKNG's in-game wagering may become a potential differentiator to further expand OSB total assessable market (TAM) if the company can fully leverage their in-house platform vs. being dependent on a third-party provider that is also powering their competitors.

DKNG Raised Guidance on TAMs, Revenue, and EBITDA

In the most recent Investors Meeting, DKNG has significantly guided upward their long-term financial targets.

The first piece of good news is that DKNG raised its long-term revenue/EBITDA targets by about 45%. For OSB, DKNG increased its US TAM to $22 billion from its prior $18 billion, maintained its assumption for OSB to be accessible to 65% of the US population, and 20-30% OSB market share. For iGaming, DKNG increased its US gross revenue TAM to $40 billion, up 90% from its prior $21 billion estimate. The large increase reflects strong iGaming results in New Jersey. The company also maintained its assumption for iGaming to be accessible to 30% of the US population, while also fine-tuning its forecasted iGaming share to be 15-20%, up from its prior 10-20%.

For Canada, DKNG forecasts a total $5 billion market, 64% of population access, and 10-20% market share. The Canadian adult population is forecast to reach 31 million in 2023, and with about 40% in Ontario. The Street refers this potential as "DKNG's Ontario Optionality."

Summarizing the revised guidance in Table 1, the basis for DKNG's higher revenue forecast reflects higher gross OSB and iGaming revenue of $5.0-$7.3 billion, up from its previous long-term guidance for $2.9-$4.7 billion, implying a $2.4 billion, or 62% increase from last forecast. It is interesting to note that of the $2.4 billion increase, $1.2 billion reflects a larger potential iGaming TAM and raised target market share.

On the profitability side, long-term contribution margin and adjusted EBITDA margins were unchanged at 46% and 32%. State-level gross margins now seen at 58% in year 5, up from the prior 50%. But the second good news is that New Jersey, DKNG's most mature market, turned profitable during its second full year. This is in line with DKNG's year-ago forecast. DKNG sees margin there accelerating to 31% next year vs. 2020's 5%.

Three Main Risks

EBITDA Losses: Lack of foreseeable profitability remains the biggest headache for DKNG. In the short run, rising customer acquisition costs (CACs) and weaker than expected conversion are still the main drivers for the losses. Although it is not positive to DKNG, it is likely that player lifetime values (LTVs) continue to rise in the infancy of states like NJ and IN. Similarly, to the degree that CAC gets pushed higher due to ad pricing or lower conversion, this would also result in top-line misses amidst steady EBITDA pressure. However, DraftKings' sales may just grow big enough after Q2 2021, so margin leveraging may start working (Figure 2D). New Jersey's turning profitable may be the prelude of the forecast.

In the long run, customer acquisition costs (% of revenue) are expected to come down gradually over time, driven by economy of scale of national marketing campaigns and better data that enables more efficient spend. As the company expands into more states (vs. 12) and reaches 30% (vs 25%) of the US population, it should benefit from marketing economies of scale and as national campaigns replace regional ones, lowering per capita impression spend. In New Jersey, DKNG achieved contribution profit of $8 million (5% margin) in 2020, on the earlier side of its 2 to 3 year target. Overall, the Street estimates that DKNG will not turn profitable before the end of 2024 (Figure 2C).

Intense Competition: New and existing competitors in recently unlocked states punch above their weight on market share. This drives minimum unit pricing and revenue shortfalls relative to the Street's expectations for DKNG. In addition to the usual suspects (Table 3), competition is heating up with Caesars Entertainment (CZR) and Bally's (BALY) launching sports betting apps in multiple states, while Rush Street Interactive (RSI) and Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) investing more in iGaming cross-selling. Meanwhile, in addition to DraftKings, MGM Resorts/BetMGM (MGM) are expected to invest heavily in nabbing market share.

Rich Valuation: For a near 400% first-year share performance without profitability in sight, it is not surprising that (1) 9 of the 29 Bloomberg analysts are bearish, (2) the SA Authors have a 3.89 (above neutral) rating, and (3) SA Quants have a -1.42 bearish rating on DKNG. Compared with PENN, DKNG has 8-9 times forward P/S multiple than PENN (Figure 3). Although DKNG has an expected 40% annual revenue growth rate (vs. PENN's 30%), PENN has made money since 2015 (except 2020) and expected to more than double 2019 EPS by 2022. Understandably, there are many investors waiting for DKNG to be "revalued."

Revenue Growth, Not Margins, May Drive Share Valuation

Without meaningful profit in sight, it is not realistic to value DraftKings' shares with earnings or cash flow estimates. Since the 1-year old, Boston-based, "publicly traded" company needs to "legitimate" the worth of its online betting business model, investors should have and may have watched more of its legalized sales growth than profitability. Consensus forecast suggests that DraftKings' near-term quarterly revenue y/y growth next three years could be about 19%-70% (Figure 2A), a wide range reflecting the uncertainty tied to the speed of legalization of their products at the state level.

Sales Franchise Share Valuation

Based on the relative importance of sales growth over margin, I elect to use a sales-based model as follows:

P i = P/S* i x S i

P i is the value of the segment "i" and P/S* i is the "fair sales multiple" and S i is the segment "i" revenue. The total market capitalization, or stock price per share, is the sum of all the individual segment valuations. (If you are not interested in the technical part of the valuation, please skip this section.)

It is important to note that, in contrast to the convention of applying a historical or constant P/S to the valuation, the fair P/S multiple will vary from stock to stock and from time to time. The fair P/S multiple should reflect the expected long-term revenue growth and incremental margin for the stock. On the same token, historical P/S and margin rarely repeat themselves, as most do not have same sales growth and profitability over time. Thus, a fair P/S should be determined by the expected sales growth for the long run. Under this context, I use the Sales Franchise Value Model (SFV) to convert the forward-looking fundamentals into share values:

The SFV model computes two parts of the stock value. The first part includes the market value for constant growth profitability. The second portion is the excess profit growth over shareholders' expectations. This is a model to produce a stock valuation which reflects both future revenue growth and margin changes (Click here for details of the model.)

In estimating the future price-to-sales multiples, I relied mainly on the street consensus forecast financials. The gross margins I used range from 46% to 52%, conservatively lower than the estimates predicted by the Street for the next few years (Figure 2B). The most sensitive factor is the revenue growth rates which are assumed to fluctuate between 11% and 12%. Typically, this method calls for a much lower yet stable long-term growth rate than the volatile short-term y/y estimated revenue growth rates, which are between 15% and 70% (Figure 2A). The discount rate has been raised from Bloomberg estimated 10.8% to 13% to reflect the rising yield effect. Given the various forecasts, the fair value P* for DKNG ranges, theoretically, from $38 to $87 (Table 2). From the simulation, fair value really does not move that much with margin levels. This somewhat confirms the notion that DKNG share values are not sensitive to profitability or lack of it at this point of time.

More realistically, there is a more "reasonable" range of fair value estimates between $53 and $87 (in yellow). Because SFV is a sales growth model, the fair value is much more sensitive to the long-term growth rate assumed. As most of DraftKings' revenue is from the sticky users, an 11.5%-12% long-term growth rate seems a reasonably conservative assumption. If you agree with my estimates, the SFV valuation model computes $53-$87 fair value range for DKNG (Table 2). A simple average will compute an average target price at $70.

Additional Optionality: I do concede that the SFV model is oversimplified to reflect several DKNG's "optionality." The $70 does not explicitly or completely reflect the discounted value from all future full-US SB legalization which should add another $8-$10. The current valuation also ignores the $3 per share for Ontario optionality (OSB/iGaming). If including the optionality values, the more aggressive fair value estimates for DKNG shares may be around $80.

Takeaways

DraftKings' shareholders are loving their company which has all the right buzz words. DraftKings is a "first mover" "pure play" in an industry providing "addictive" products to "sticky" customers. On the first anniversary of DraftKings' IPO, shareholders are also deciding if to stay with DKNG which just delivered over 300% annual stock return at the back of the company's -$2.63 EPS but 88% annual revenue growth.

The decision got even tougher after the company just came out to guide the long-term financial target ~45% higher and hinted another hidden gem of "iGaming" which may be the second leg of share price gain. In the midst of too much information, our quantitative valuation model suggests the following: