Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was a well-performing stock that appeared to be headed towards the $40 threshold before falling along with the rest of the REIT earlier this month, due to concerns around inflation. Long-time REIT investors know these knee-jerk market reactions spell opportunity. In this article, I examine what makes OHI a more attractive buy after the recent dip, so let’s get started.

Finding Alpha In Omega

Omega Healthcare Investors is a large self-managed REIT that focuses primarily on acquiring and leasing skilled nursing facilities on a triple-net lease basis. At present, it owns 945 properties in the U.S. and U.K. spread across 69 different operators. OHI is diversified by geography, with exposure to nearly every region in the U.S. Its top 5 states are Florida, Texas, Indiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania, representing 45% of portfolio ABR (annual base rent).

Savvy investors know that the goal of investing should be to seek adequate risk-adjusted returns. This strategy has worked well for OHI investors, as perceived risk around the name depresses the share price. This, combined with a steadily growing high dividend yield, has resulted in strong compounded results over time.

As seen below, OHI has handily outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) over the past decade, with a 257% total return as compared to the 140% of the VNQ. In addition, OHI’s total return has outpaced that of the S&P 500 in most years, with the recent dip creating a gap between the two.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

OHI has a long-growth runway ahead as it seeks to consolidate this fragmented sector. Even as the largest owner of SNF assets, it still owns just 5% of the total SNF market. In total, publicly traded REITs own just 11% of this market, with the remaining 89% belonging to owner/operators and small private parties. I see value in having a management team that is dedicated to and has expertise in investing in this sector. This includes the CEO, COO, and CFO of OHI, all of whom have been with the company for 19 years, and management expects for OHI to double in size in 10 years’ time.

Looking forward, I see SNF as continuing to be a mission-critical piece of the healthcare value chain. That’s because they provide a far-lower cost of care setting, with an average cost per day of $530, comparing favorably to the $1,672 and $1,671 average cost per day of IRF (inpatient rehabilitation facility) and LTACH (long-term acute care hospital), respectively. SNFs also remain the top healthcare destination for hospital discharges, at 21% of all discharges.

Plus, the SNF industry benefits from reduced competition, as 86% of states have a moratorium on new beds or CON (certificate of need) restriction on new facilities. At the same time, the growing senior population of age 75+ is expected to grow robustly over the next decade. This creates a rather large supply and demand imbalance, with demand expected to outstrip supply by 13% in 2030, and by 30% by 2040.

(Source: March Investor Presentation)

I also see the PDPM (Patient Driven Payment Model) that became effective in October 2019 as being a plus for the industry in a post-pandemic world. PDPM replaced the former RUG-IV model (resource utilization groups, version 4) in that it seeks to focus operator activities on the individual patient rather than the volume of service provided.

I see this as being a plus for the industry, as it incentivizes operators to become more efficient in improving patient outcomes. In addition, CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) expects for PDPM to significantly reduce the administrative burden on providers, which could result in cost savings and improved operator EBITDA coverage on leases with OHI.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that OHI doesn’t come without risks. For one thing, the penetration of Medicare Advantage has resulted in lower reimbursement rates and length of stays. In addition, a tight labor market in SNF workers has resulted in wage growth outpacing reimbursement growth over the past decade, and the pandemic has driven down occupancy rates over the past 12 months.

Excluding the benefit of federal stimulus funds, operator EBITDA coverage during Q4’20 (operator results are reported 1 quarter in arrears) would have fallen to 0.78x, as opposed to 0.97x during Q3’20. Including federal stimulus funds, operator EBITDA coverage during Q4’20 was a much healthier 1.33x.

While it remains to be seen for how long federal funding will remain, management seems fairly certain that the industry will see continued support for the foreseeable future, as noted during the recent conference call:

“As we look at our operators, obviously, they paid through April, they're still in pretty good shape from a liquidity perspective, but with no more funding. I think you see that stress start to hit operators in the back half of the year. And that's part of what I wanted to highlight. From our perspective, we're fairly certain that the industry will receive a piece of that $24.5 billion and that will be helpful.”

Meanwhile, OHI continues to produce strong results (albeit with operators receiving federal assistance), with Q1’21 AFFO/share improving by $0.06 YoY to $0.85 per share, and with 99% rent collection. I also expect to see improved operator results for Q1’21 (to be reported in OHI’s Q2’21 results), as occupancy has trended up by 110 bps since January, to 73.4% in April.

OHI has also been busy on the acquisition front, by acquiring six SNF facilities in Florida with an initial cash yield of 9.25% and 2.25% annual escalators. Plus, 24 Brookdale senior housing facilities acquired in January will generate $43.5M in contractual 2021 cash rent with annual escalators of 2.4%. Doing back-of-the-envelope math, this comes out to an 8.5% initial cash yield, based on the $510M purchase price.

I find this acquisition to be attractive considering the triple-net lease nature of these assets, and it appears to have been a fire sale from Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) as PEAK’s CEO noted that it needed to fund a remaining CapEx obligation on its books.

Balance Sheet, Dividend, and Valuation

Meanwhile, OHI maintains a strong balance sheet, with $298M cash and receivables, and an additional $1.1B in availability on its revolving credit facility. It has no debts maturing this year, and has a net debt proforma EBITDA ratio of 5.0x, sitting well below the 6.0x level that I prefer to see for REITs. This lends support to the 7.4% dividend yield with a payout ratio of 80%. While I expect dividend growth to be muted due to near-term uncertainties, I view the yield as being high enough to compensate for that.

Turning to valuation, I see value in OHI at the current price of $36.11 with a forward P/AFFO of just 10.8, sitting comfortably below its normal P/AFFO of 11.9 since 2009. Analysts also have a favorable view of the stock, with a consensus Buy rating, and an average price target of $39.85.

Doing an EV/EBITDA comparison, OHI’s valuation sits above that of Sabra Health Care (SBRA), and well below that of the other healthcare REITs: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), Ventas (VTR), and Welltower (WELL). While these REITs have a different property profile, they also have occupancy issues to contend with, plus VTR and WELL have SHOP (senior housing operating) and oversupply considerations of their own, which OHI does not have.

Investor Takeaway

Omega Healthcare Investors is the largest SNF-focused REIT, and has a long growth runway ahead as it seeks to continue consolidating this sector. While its operators have experienced headwinds over the past 12 months, the industry should see continued support from federal stimulus programs.

Plus, I’m optimistic around OHI’s future, given the favorable demographic trends and the supply and demand imbalance. The recent share price weakness presents a buy-the-drop opportunity for high-yielding income and growth.