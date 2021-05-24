Photo by sdecoret/iStock via Getty Images

QuantumScape's (NYSE:QS) stock price has fallen nearly 70% YTD, primarily due to the short-seller attack that led to increasing short interest to 17% and causing long investors to worry and subsequently sell their holdings. With that said, the company has consistently delivered on its promises and met desired timelines. We expect it to continue to do so.

Also, being a company with no salable products makes it an easy target for short-sellers to convince the public of wrongdoings even if there are no such activities taking place. The company is backed by Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and has been ahead of its competitors based on recent technology results. Given the recent decline, we believe the stock offers a favorable entry point to long-term investors.

Business Summary

QS is engaged in the development of solid-state lithium metal batteries for use in EVs. The batteries have proved to be a significant upgrade over existing lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles. The company’s notable investors include Volkswagen, Bill Gates, and SAIC Motors. QS was founded in 2010 and is since engaged in developing revolutionary solid-state batteries. It expects to deliver prototype samples into commercially relevant form with dozens of layers by 2022 and enter commercial production between 2024 and 2025.

Source: Shareholder letter - Q1

QuantumScape's Solid-state Lithium-Metal vs. Lithium-Ion

QuantumScape’s battery has significant advantages over the lithium-ion batteries that are currently used in EVs. Below are a few notable advantages.

The batteries enable fast charging of 0% to 80% in less than 15 mins. This compares with 5% to 80% charge in 22.5 mins for Li-Ion batteries in luxury vehicles and 10% to 80% charge in 60 mins for Li-Ion batteries in a sedan.

They are expected to have a lower manufacturing cost due to the elimination of anode host material and manufacturing cost. The overall cost is expected to be 17% lower than Li-Ion.

The batteries would provide a significantly better range due to 80%+ higher energy density relative to Li-Ion batteries. Vehicle range is expected to improve by 50-80% with lithium-metal batteries.

Expected battery life is expected to be improved drastically as we can see in the image below:

Source: QuantumScape

The batteries are expected to be relatively safer as they replace organic electrolytes with non-oxidizable electrolytes and eliminate combustible organic porous separators. The image below represents safety relative to Li-Ion at the lithium melting point.

Source: QuantumScape

Significantly Large Potential Market

The company is developing a product that can address the essential need of the electric vehicle market. As per the MarketsandMarkets.com report, the number of electric vehicles is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% to reach nearly 27 million units in 2030 from just 3.27 million units in 2019. The strong growth in the number of electric vehicles directly influences the growth of the global EV battery market. As per another report by MarketsandMarkets.com, the global EV battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% to reach $67.2Bn in 2025.

The significantly large and growing addressable market for EV batteries indicates immense room for growth for QuantumScape. In the long term, the company may choose to enter adjacent market spaces as well, such as consumer electronics by leveraging its existing solid-state lithium-metal technology, which can lead to magnifying the company’s outlook.

Strong Backing of Volkswagen

The company has a strong backing of Volkswagen which is notably the largest automotive shareholder of QuantumScape. As per Citi (C), Volkswagen is expected to be the structural winner of the ongoing transformation of the automobile industry into electric powertrains. Volkswagen aims to launch 70 EV models and produce 25 million+ EVs by the end of the decade. Volkswagen has been collaborating with the company since 2012, providing support in the development, testing of prototype cells, and representing on the company’s board.

Here is what Volkswagen says in its financial report,

In June 2020, the Volkswagen Group also announced plans to increase its shareholding in the US battery specialist QuantumScape. The objective is to promote the joint development of solid-state battery technology. In the future, solid-state batteries should result in a significantly increased range and faster charge times. They are regarded as the most promising approach to electric mobility for generations to come. Volkswagen has already been collaborating with QuantumScape since 2012 and is the largest automotive shareholder thus far. Both founded a joint venture in 2018, the aim of which is to prepare the mass production of solid-state batteries for Volkswagen.

Recently, the company entered into an agreement with Volkswagen to select the location of their joint-venture solid-state battery pilot-line facility, QS-1, by the end of 2021. QS-1 will follow QS-0, which is another planned pre-pilot line with a capacity of producing over 200,000 cells annually (double the initially planned capacity). The QS-1 plant will initially have a capacity of 1 GWh with an intended additional production capacity of 20 GWh at the same location.

Growing Competition but Well-positioned to Compete

As it has been evident by multiple research reports that solid-state batteries prove to have a significant number of advantages over the existing lithium-ion batteries, therefore, multiple battery manufacturers, auto manufacturers, and newcomers have started to develop or invest in lithium-metal batteries due to the highly lucrative opportunity. Companies such as Toyota (TM), Solid Power, and ProLogium have started to develop solid-state batteries.

Nissan Motor (OTCPK:NSANY) also announced its plans to develop a solid-state battery to power a non-simulation vehicle by 2028. However, with that said, we believe the company is ahead of its competition in terms of performance and time-to-market. The 10 years of time invested in developing solid-state batteries provide QuantumScape a competitive edge with an ability to deliver a salable product before most of its competitors. The technology of QS is protected by 200+ patents. Based on the statistics below, we can conclude that the company has a highly competitive product, if not the best.

Source: QS Landscape 2021

Enough Funds to Support Development Activities

While the company expects to incur cash spending related to operations and capital expenditure of $260-320Mn in 2021, it still expects to continue to maintain a strong liquidity position of $1.3Bn at the end of the year given the follow-on equity offering, and Volkswagen’s investment. This strong liquidity position enables the company to support and expand the ongoing development activities despite the lack of cash inflow.

Risk to the thesis

Short-seller report resulting in mounting pressure

The company became a target for short sellers due to the lack of salable products to prove its real potential. Scorpion Capital released a short-seller report in April 2021, which claimed that the company’s claims towards progress were misleading, exaggerated, or fraudulent and scalability, manufacturability, and cost-efficiency of batteries are uncertain.

We do not put too much faith in this short-seller report, but post this report, there has been building up short holding in the company, which has led to putting downward pressure on the stock price. If the company is unable to effectively prove all claims wrong and deliver an actual salable product in time, investors can suffer heavy losses, thus making the investment bet highly risky.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

With a superior product, strong backing of Volkswagen, and the desired balance sheet, we believe the company is well-positioned to expand in the high-growth lucrative market, thus making it an attractive buying opportunity for investors at a market valuation of $11Bn. With that said, as discussed in the “Risk” section, we believe the investment in QuantumScape can be highly volatile and risky until the company is able to deliver a salable product.

Therefore, investors with a low-risk appetite should either avoid the stock or make an entry by investing a very small portion of their portfolio. Adding to that, QS investors should have an investment horizon of at least 3 to 5 years to achieve favorable risk/reward.