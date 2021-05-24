Photo by SimonSkafar/E+ via Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic brought unprecedented destruction in the energy sector in 2020 but the beleaguered energy companies are making a quick recovery and the iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) allows investors to profit from their turnaround. The iShares U.S. Energy ETF has rallied this year and might continue doing well in the future as its underlying holdings grow earnings, deliver robust free cash flows, and boost shareholder returns. That being said, there are other energy sector ETFs as well that give investors an opportunity to play the energy sector’s revival and appear just as good, or even better than iShares U.S. Energy ETF.

IYE: An Oil-Rich ETF

The iShares U.S. Energy ETF seeks to give investors exposure to some of the leading US-based energy companies that are primarily engaged in the production and distribution of oil and gas. Unlike some of the other energy sector ETFs, such as the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) or the Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) that hold more than 80 large to small-cap stocks, the iShares U.S. Energy ETF gives investors concentrated exposure towards a few big names. The iShares U.S. Energy ETF, or IYE, holds 33 large to mid-cap energy companies, although the fund is tilted heavily towards the large-caps.

IYE holds some of the leading players operating in various industries within the broader energy sector. It holds the two oil majors Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) as well as the leading independent oil producers EOG Resources (EOG) and ConocoPhillips (COP), pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (KMI), the world’s largest oilfield service provider Schlumberger (SLB), and the country’s biggest publicly traded independent oil refiners Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and Valero Energy (VLO), as well as other companies.

IYE Top-10 Holdings, as of May 20, 2021. Image: Author

IYE ranks stocks and allocates assets on the basis of market-cap. As a result, the biggest energy companies sit at the top of the fund’s holdings table and get the greatest percentage of net assets. Not surprisingly, the ETF’s top two holdings are Exxon Mobil and Chevron which together get almost 42% of the fund’s assets, as shown in the image above. IYE’s top-ten holdings represent nearly three-quarters (73.8%) of the ETF’s assets. The ETF, therefore, is a top-heavy fund that is dominated by a few big names, which, I believe, is a fair representation of the broader energy sector in the US.

Since the vast majority of the leading energy companies in the US are either oil majors or independent oil producers, IYE also gets significant exposure to these operators whose earnings are underpinned largely by oil prices. The top-four companies in IYE’s portfolio are Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and EOG Resources - four of the biggest US oil producers. These companies have direct exposure to oil prices since they get a vast majority of their revenues from hydrocarbon sales. Together, these four oil producers account for more than half (53.3%) of the ETF’s assets, making IYE an oil-rich ETF.

Looking Ahead

Oil prices have rallied this year, with the WTI crude rising from $48 a barrel at the start of 2021 to $63.77 at the time of this writing. The gains have come in large part by the increase in crude oil demand following the rollout of coronavirus vaccination programs around the world. In the US, the refinery utilization rates have risen substantially in 2021 as compared to last year amid rising fuel demand. The US refinery utilization averaged a little more than 86% in the first two weeks of this month, according to the US Energy Information Administration’s estimate, up from 69% in the same period last year. The summer driving season, which is coming amid the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination program, could further strengthen oil demand and help sustain high oil prices. This bodes well for virtually all of IYE’s holdings. Companies such as Exxon Mobil - IYE’s biggest holding - will likely turn around in 2021.

Last year was a brutal one for the energy sector. The pandemic-induced drop in demand and weak oil prices pushed the earnings of several energy companies into the red. Exxon Mobil swung to an adjusted loss of $0.33 per share from a profit of $2.25 a year earlier. Additionally, Exxon Mobil has also been struggling with weak cash flows for quite some time that has hurt its financial health. It took a staggering $29.8 billion of additional debt during the two years ending 2020. The company’s poor run had also dragged IYE’s performance, considering Exxon Mobil alone accounts for nearly a quarter of the ETF’s assets. But following the oil price rally and recovery in energy demand, Exxon Mobil looks poised to grow earnings, generate robust cash flows, and fix its balance sheet. In fact, the company has already started to recover and I think it will only get better from here. For IYE, Exxon Mobil might turn from a headwind into a tailwind.

Exxon Mobil reported a net profit of $2.73 billion for Q1-2021, reversing from a loss of $610 million in Q4-2020. In adjusted terms, its profits rose from $0.53 to $0.65 per share. Moreover, after a long-time, Exxon Mobil generated enough cash flows ($9.3 billion) to fully fund its capital expenditures and dividends while pushing its debt down by $4 billion. And I am expecting an even better performance in the future, which bodes well for IYE.

Remember, oil prices have gradually improved since the first quarter. The WTI spot price averaged $52.10 a barrel in January, $59 in February, $62.36 in March, and has since been hovering in the $60s. Additionally, fuel demand has recovered as mobility increased, as evident from rising refinery utilization and refining margin numbers. The Mid-Con WTI 3-2-1 crack spread averaged $13.68 per barrel in April, up from $7.83 in Q1-2021 and $5.34 in FY-2020, as per the latest report from Marathon Petroleum (MPC). That’s going to benefit Exxon Mobil’s oil refining business which has struggled with both weak margins and low volume. The company’s oil refining (downstream) business lost $390 million (GAAP) in Q1-2021 but will likely become profitable in the coming quarters as it benefits from both volume growth and better refining margins. Therefore, I think Exxon Mobil will likely report higher levels of earnings and healthy free cash flows in the future. The company will likely keep using the excess cash for deleveraging purposes. It still has a long way to go, considering it ended Q1-2021 with $63.3 billion of total debt, up from $37.8 billion at YE-2018. The earnings growth and deleveraging should help push Exxon Mobil stock higher and could drive a rally in IYE shares.

IYE vs. XLE

That being said, there are several energy sector ETFs that also give investors exposure to dozens of energy companies, with similar (if not identical) company ranks and weights. At the top of the list is the SPDR Energy Select Sector Fund (XLE) that has more than $24 billion of assets under management, making this the largest ETF in the energy space. IYE is also one of the biggest energy sector ETFs around. But with $2.28 billion of assets under management, IYE is substantially smaller than XLE. XLE also gives investors concentrated exposure to a small number of companies. With 23 holdings, XLE features fewer energy stocks than IYE, making it less diversified than IYE. However, XLE, like IYE, is also a top-heavy fund that gives investors access to a few big names, particularly Exxon Mobil. In fact, both ETFs mostly feature similar companies in their top-10 holdings table, with minor differences in portfolio ranks and weightage, as shown in the image below. In both cases, the top-10 companies account for approximately three-quarters of the portfolio weight. The differences in their portfolios, therefore, aren’t significant, even though XLE holds fewer companies than IYE.

Top-10 Holdings IYE vs. XLE. Image: Author

So why should investors pick IYE instead of a much larger fund? In my opinion, there is no compelling reason to consider IYE as opposed to XLE. On the contrary, I think investors might be better off with XLE. That’s because firstly, XLE is bigger and more liquid than IYE. XLE has an average daily trading volume of 30.2 million shares - that’s more than eight times greater than IYE’s 3.83 million shares. XLE is bigger and much more liquid than IYE and might appeal to those investors who prefer to have the option of quickly moving in and out of trades.

Secondly, IYE comes with a higher expense ratio which makes it more expensive than XLE. IYE comes with an expense ratio of 0.42%, meaning the fund charges $42 each year on every $10,000 of investment. XLE, on the other hand, is among the cheapest energy sector ETFs, featuring an expense ratio of just 0.12%. Besides, IYE also has a lower dividend yield (30-day SEC yield) of 3.79% than XLE’s 4%. If the shares of the two ETFs give similar performances, the differences between expense ratios and dividend yields could turn out to be the factors that might give superior overall returns to XLE shareholders.

In short, this could be a great year for energy sector ETFs as oil companies like Exxon Mobil grow earnings and cash flows, but IYE might not be the best fund to play this recovery.