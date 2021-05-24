Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) is one of the transportation stocks I have had on my radar for years. The stock has used large acquisitions and organic growth based on a fantastic business model to grow its business from a small player to an international transportation powerhouse. The company recently announced that it plans to spin off a large part of its business to focus on the core capabilities of each (new) business. In this article, I will tell you why XPO is moving from a growth stock to a perfect growth/value hybrid that is poised to generate value for decades to come with support from the upcoming spin-off. So, bear with me!

Growth -> Value

I have a hard time arguing growth vs. value with people as I often have a different understanding of the definitions. Personally, I believe that a growth stock is a stock that is expected to generate (significant) free cash flow somewhere in the future. That's why I consider Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) growth/value hybrids - instead of pure growth stocks - as both stocks are known for their ability to generate free cash flow, which is used to rapidly accelerate dividends and buybacks. A true value stock is a company like Caterpillar (CAT) where smart analysts can somewhat estimate what next year's sales look like - if they are able to get their economic forecast right. Caterpillar has (on average) a good dividend yield and the ability to protect shareholder value in downturns thanks to a strong balance sheet. In other words, you know what you get - if you include recessions on a regular basis.

The main reason for this article is not only to discuss the pending spin-off but also the fact that XPO has turned into a growth/value hybrid.

To prove this, I'm using the graph below (among others). The graph below shows the company's revenues (on a TTM basis). Sales have risen from a mere $170 million in 2011 to more than $17.2 billion as of 1Q21. Sales accelerated in 2013 as the company ramped up acquisitions. The graph below displays cash acquisitions, which show outflows of up to $3.9 billion. Not that anyone needs more proof, but it resulted in higher CapEx as the company had to maintain - and grow - a much larger business once acquisitions were reduced.

Not only did the company grow sales, but we are also seeing a very strong uptrend in free cash flow from more or less breakeven values in 2016 to more than $1.0 billion in 2022 (expected, pre-spin-off). Meanwhile, net debt is expected to plateau, which makes sense as free cash flow is rising. The only thing that could cause a significant increase in net debt - besides a recession - is higher acquisition spending.

Based on 2021 data, the company's net debt is valued at 3.1x EBITDA. This is expected to drop to 2.5x next year. These numbers aren't screaming safety, but it's OK and will allow the company to have access to great lending conditions in the future. Besides that, if the company were to spend 50% of its free cash flow on dividends, it would give buyers at current prices a 2.2% yield based on a $15.6 billion market cap and 2021 expected FCF. This won't happen anytime soon, but it is a good indicator of the company's 'value' as this company is far from a growth stock where it needs to be seen if management can deal with fierce competition in a challenging global economy.

It gets better as the valuation is actually attractive.

Valuation

Using a $15.6 billion market cap, $1.85 billion in expected EBITDA this year, and roughly $5.9 billion in net debt, we get an EBITDA multiple of 11.6x. This drops to 10.3x using 2022 expectations.

Using the company's post-2015 valuation range, we are dealing with a very attractive valuation. It makes sense that the company is trading roughly 5-6 points below the valuation of railroads (to name a very successful transportation industry) because XPO is operating in a lower margin business with more severe competition. However, given the company's EBITDA growth rates, I think the valuation is still very attractive.

With all of this in mind, I remain a huge fan of the company as XPO continues to be a fast-growing leader in a very competitive but high-growth global transportation industry. However, the company is set to split. That doesn't change that the entire company is still attractively valued. If anything, it enhances the company's value as it allows two business segments to operate more efficiently. Here's what that might look like.

In the second half of this year, XPO is expected to execute a tax-free spin-off of its transportation and logistics company: GXO. This company will cover 38% of XPO's current revenue and provide global logistics with one of the world's largest e-commerce fulfillment platforms. RemainCo will be XPO Logistics with a focus on truck brokerage and less-than-truckload services ("LTL"). Both companies will remain leaders in their industries and use their capabilities to penetrate deeper.

The Upcoming Spin-Off

Source: XPO Investor Presentation

Besides that the company expects value creation through better resource allocation, there's one huge benefit that I believe makes total sense.

The company believes that XPORemainCo and NewCo would be comp-ed against the right peers – the other industry leaders in LTL, truck brokerage and contract logistics – unlocking the value that has been trapped within the XPO conglomerate and thereby benefitting both companies and their stakeholders. - Investor Presentation

The graph below shows the valuation history of Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL), one of the best LTL companies in the world. The company has been trading above 12x EBITDA since the start of the pandemic. I'm not making the case that XPO should trade at 20x earnings, but 15.0x is a minimum in this business environment.

This is what the valuations of XPO's four larger U.S. peers look like:

So, here's how I'm dealing with the situation.

Takeaway

Before I looked at XPO again, I expected to see a valuation that was far from acceptable as I knew what XPO was, and is, capable of in a very accommodative business environment - yes, there's competition, but COVID has accelerated e-commerce.

However, XPO is far from overvalued. The company is trading at an attractive pre-spin-off valuation. The upcoming spin-off should deal with that issue as it will allow the company's new businesses to find better valuation comparisons, which should result in 2 valuations that are both above the current valuation of XPO.

I am planning on buying a 2-3% position (in my trading account, NOT my long-term dividend account) as I like the value proposition of the company. XPO is currently well-positioned to generate long-term growth in a very attractive industry and will only accelerate wealth creation after the spin-off. Keep in mind that current investors will get shares in both companies. It needs to be seen how the two businesses perform separately, but I have no doubt that they will be able to generate strong free cash flow and benefit from attractive borrowing conditions.

If you're currently long XPO, my advice is to remain long. It's a fantastic business that will eventually pay a dividend. If are not currently long, I believe it's a good idea to start a small position and to build on that using weakness. In my previous article, I advised new investors to wait for weakness. Given the circumstances, that was the wrong thing to do as we simply didn't get more weakness back then.

This time, I won't make that mistake again as I'm looking to add this stock to my portfolio over the next few weeks.

