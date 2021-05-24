Photo by da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Synchronoss (NASDAQ:SNCR) is a turn-around play that has yet to turn around:

Source: FinViz

Yet we think the shares offer a favorable risk/reward situation as the downside risk seems limited and progress can suddenly accelerate. The turn-around is based on the following elements:

Revenue growth from personal cloud and RCS messaging

Cost-cutting

Refinancing

Personal cloud and RCS (Rich Communication Services, the follow-up from SMS) solutions are offered as a white-label solution for TMT (Telecommunications, Media and Technology) companies in general and carriers in particular, with the company getting hold of the Japanese market with RCS and getting traction with the personal cloud solutions in the US.

Source: Company IR Presentation

Apart from a turn-around case, one can even construct a bull case as 5G can, in potential, drive earnings from the personal cloud much higher (as management believes per the 10-K):

As more smart devices come online and more personal content is uploaded in 4K/8K Ultra-HD we believe the demand for consumer cloud services will expand exponentially. To meet that demand. over the next five years, we believe our white-label Personal Cloud product will transform into a personal content engagement platform that organizes and enhances a user’s digital life, creating meaningful connections between friends and family, and puts them back in control of their personal data.

Source: Company IR Presentation

And they have the big US carriers as customers:

Source: Company IR Presentation

Something similar could happen with their RCS platform, although here they are up against stiff competition from the likes of WhatsApp, Telegram, and other solutions. Management had something to say about that on the Q1CC:

the transition from SMS to RCS messaging has the potential to disrupt the current OTT messaging paradigm and enable carriers to recapture market share and revenue... And the distinction that the carriers have and the distinction that is still their opportunity to capitalize on is a bit of a higher level of consumer trust that seems to exist among the mobile operators in the United States and their relationship with subscribers. In terms of how they treat and communicate transparently, how their data is treated and how they protect the messages and the integrity of those messages?

They mention the success of their Japanese carrier clients against Line, the local OTT competitor, and the fact that the carriers have attracted financial institutions to use the plus messaging service for communications to their clients and constituents. Indeed (Q1CC):

So it is the financial community, and everyone understands the importance of critical security related to financial communications.

So the differentiator is basically trust. That seems to have worked in Japan, but it remains to be seen how transferrable that is to the American market.

They also have a few other products like an email solution, an older messaging platform, a varied digital platform, and a total network management application, for instance.

Here is a little overview of their digital portfolio and total network management solutions:

Source: Company IR Presentation

Source: Company IR Presentation

While these are interesting products, they do not yet have enough traction to move the needle much for the company but there are some recent developments:

They launched a blockchain initiative with a Tier-1 provider through their partnership with Sage Management.

A new deal with a major Canadian communication provider for spatial.

A new deal with a US regional communications provider for financial analytics.

There is still life in their email solution though as the company completed the migration of 4M+ BT residential broadband users to their email platform.

But even their legacy messaging business remains healthy, competitive, and profitable and management thinks it's well placed to gain replacement orders like they recently did with Altice, Bell Canada, and Proximus.

Progress

There is good news from Q1, it's not likely to lift the shares out of their rot in a comprehensive fashion. Here is the good news:

New customer contracts and growth at existing customers

Good cost control, the $55M annual reduction almost achieved.

Good growth in adj EBITDA, upped guidance for the year.

The company won some new customers, which is pretty useful:

Telkomsigma

Allstate protection plans

A new RCS customer in Asia

Telkomsigma is the IT arm of Telkom Indonesia group, Indonesia's state-owned telecommunications conglomerate. They introduce a new use case for its Personal Cloud solution, offering all students of 25 universities to store (with a possible 8M students), transfer and share academic documents (and after they graduate they can continue the service at a fee).

This in itself might not be very lucrative, it is an innovative use case and the relation with the biggest telco in a country with 270M people could lead to more.

Management also announced a major RCS win in Asia (not Japan) after a rigorous selection process, from the Q1CC:

it gives us access to important messaging market with over 100 million subscribers. Additionally, this will be the first commercial deployment that leverages the entirety of our expanded messaging IP into a complete end-to-end Synchronoss solution, including our own map or messaging as a platform and our own messaging marketplace solution

Management argued that there is an acceleration in the AT&T subscriber base growth and Verizon launched an ad campaign for their personal cloud. All in all, they expect double-digit growth across their global base of personal cloud customers this year.

This is pretty important as with most of the infrastructure in place, additional revenue is boosting margins.

RCS in the US

The success the company had in Japan with their RCS messaging platform is set to repeat in the US.

Source: Company IR Presentation

However, it doesn't look like much progress has been made recently.

In fact, the progress seems to have come to a grinding halt as CCMI, the Common Carrier Messaging Initiative, a joint venture by the three Tier 1 carriers with the purpose of providing a universal RCS platform and shared go-to market approach, has been disbanded and they're going their separate ways.

Synchronoss actually had a commercial contract with CCMI but management was adamant that there wouldn't be any financial consequence for the company in 2021 of the disbandment.

This is the result of minimum commitments that were part of the relationship with CCMI, and there were no revenue expectations in 2021 beyond these.

What's more, they still believe that US carriers are committed to launch RCS this year and argued that there is a shared urgency by the carriers to do this in 2021.

Management also argues that the company is still well-positioned to benefit from this. But we can imagine if investors are getting a little wiry here. This remains very much a show me the money story, but we can be surprised.

Q1 Financials

Source: 10-Q

There is a pretty big decline in revenue from messaging of $9.7M versus Q1 2020. Most of that is the result of big license payments last year which didn't return this year as these are lumpy. There is growth in the recurring part of messaging revenue, but it's no hypergrowth:

Source: Company IR Presentation

Overall, recurring revenue was 86% of revenue, up from 82% a year ago so the lumpiness of the license revenue from Japanese carriers shouldn't be a great concern. The cost-cutting is progressing nicely:

Source: Company IR Presentation

GAAP margins were up y/y in Q1:

Data by YCharts

But much of this is due to the 5-year extension of the personal cloud contract with Verizon (VZ) last year, which under ASC 606 forced the company to extend the recognition of noncash deferred revenue across the term of the contract.

This has a roughly $5M impact per quarter, on revenue, margins and EBITDA as well. For instance, cloud revenue would have been up 7% y/y in Q1 if one abstracts from the Verizon accounting effect.

OpEx was $74.5M, down $20M from a year ago. The company achieved $45M of its $55M cost-cutting target in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA nevertheless improved nicely to $5.5M from $1.8M a year ago.

Adjusted gross margin was 57%, up from 55% a year ago due to lower cost of goods and operational efficiencies. Management believes gross margin will keep increasing throughout the year and might creep into the "very low 60s."

Guidance

Management is increasing its outlook for adjusted EBITDA for the year from $30M-35M to $32M-37M (or 15%-33% growth).

Cash

Data by YCharts

The company doesn't bleed cash but that is mostly due to the fact that they pay the 14.5% dividend on the preferred shares in preferred shares, otherwise, this would be a $32M+ obligation.

The original amount was $185M but this had increased already to $243.1M by August 15, 2020, and will have approached $270M by the end of Q1 2021.

The focus is therefore on a refinancing of that, which could provide the shares with a considerable lift when that happens.

Conclusion

Here is why the shares are likely to remain rangebound, for now:

No timeline for RCS going live in the US.

No timeline for refinancing the horrible 14.5% yielding $185M preferred shares costing $32M in dividends a year and rising steadily, even if they don't pay in cash but in additional preferred shares.

But if you look at the graph above, even that range can deliver very substantial returns if you get the timing even half right, and if there is movement on one of these fronts, the shares could quickly fly higher.

What's more, there is continuous improvement in the form of new customer wins, expansion of existing customers, and cost-cutting which reduce the downward risk.

Add to that the likelihood that both RCS and personal cloud could very well be huge opportunities, so we see the shares as something of an option value here.