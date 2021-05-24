Photo by narvikk/iStock via Getty Images

I always liked the theme of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ), as it gives the opportunity of investing in many emerging countries without the hassle. Although I am not a big fan of Growth companies due to the current economic environment, I think EMQQ will outperform as emerging markets technology companies significantly underperformed relative to their peers in developed markets.

One could argue that the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) can be a superior play as the downturn of EMQQ was primarily due to Chinese holdings of the ETF. Yet, I would prefer less leverage and exposure to a greater variety of global stocks to diversify my portfolio; thus, EMQQ is my Growth ETF pick.

The overall consensus of Seeking Alpha authors seems to be in line with my ideas, and you can find a well-written article about the topic here.

Data by YCharts

A Quick Look At EMQQ

Looking at EMQQ, the first thing that catches your eye is the heavy China exposure. Chinese stocks weigh 63% of the fund, and seven out of the top ten holdings are Chinese stocks. This case is a positive sign, as I believe Chinese technology companies experienced an unjustified sell-off due to regulatory concerns.

Despite their recent underperformance, most of these stocks have exceptional revenue growth rates. Alibaba (NASDAQ:BABA) recently published its earnings report and achieved a 64% YoY revenue growth. When we look at the other top holdings of the company, the picture is not very different. Tencent has 26% revenue growth while Meituan's quarterly YoY revenue growth stands at 35%. In terms of profitability, some may have problems, but growth is the crucial metric for me when it comes to Growth stocks, and it is remarkable how these companies can sustain these massive growth rates with their sheer sizes. On the other hand, the Chinese economy looks healthier than most Western economies, and I expect it to continue in the foreseeable future.

Previously, I explained my view on emerging markets vs. developed markets in terms of Growth companies and the outlook of Asian markets, where I looked deeper into EMQQ.

EMQQ Is Likely To Rebound

Chinese regulatory pressures are a real threat, but what determines companies' real value is their capability to generate money. I believe the market overreacted to bitter news just like the Facebook (FB) incidents in the past, and Asian tech stocks will quickly recover as the negative news bombardment stops.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the price change chart below dating back to the foundation of EMQQ, you can see that it has never been so cheap compared to QQQ. I know it is not an apples-to-apples comparison, and QQQ tracks an index while EMQQ's situation is a bit more complicated. Yet, it can give you an idea about the underperformance of EMQQ relative to the historical performance of the ETF.

Data by YCharts

Considering the recent sell-off, I believe EMQQ has around 20% upside in the mid-term if the market sentiment towards Growth companies does not drastically change.

Risks

I believe the greatest risk appears to be a global tech sell-off with the increasing rates. If the market sentiment about the tech companies reverses and the market's risk appetite decreases, EMQQ is likely to get negatively affected even though it is cheap relative to QQQ.

On the other hand, negative news flow may continue to hurt EMQQ in the mid-term as sell-off may deepen with the rising fear.

Speculative Trade Idea

I believe EMQQ may rise soon with a robust rebound in Asian tech stocks, while I expect QQQ to stagnate in the short term. Therefore, a pair trade with QQQ may be a safer alternative than taking only long positions in EMQQ.

EMQQ is a great way to invest in Tech-Growth for the possible rebound in emerging markets tech as well as a long-term addition to your portfolio. However, I don't have much cash lying around for buying a significant amount of EMQQ stocks. Therefore I will be buying short-term Call options to benefit from a potential rise. Still, I would like to decrease my leverage with a pair trade. Thus, I will buy in-the-money JULY 16th EMQQ Call options while simultaneously selling a smaller amount of in-the-money JULY 16th QQQ Call options to hedge the trade partially. I believe it will work out as QQQ and EMQQ has a correlation coefficient of 0.96 in the last three years.

*You should beware that options trading is highly risky, and it is not recommended for inexperienced traders and risk-averse individuals.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe markets reacted emotionally to unfavorable news flow about Chinese tech stocks, and I expect Asian tech stocks to advance. EMQQ is a great way to take long positions in Asian tech stocks while diversifying further into high potential emerging market companies.

Although I am skeptical about the Growth companies' performance in the mid-term and highly invested in Value stocks, I am willing to add small positions of EMQQ via stock options and hopefully add a greater amount to my portfolio in the future if prices stay around these levels.