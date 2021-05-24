Post Earnings Drop In Etsy Has Me Buying

Photo by portishead1/iStock via Getty Images

Shares Drop

I understand at least some of the reasoning for the drop in share price of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) leading up to and after their recent earnings a couple weeks ago. The share price dropped from over $210 in late April to $155 after their earnings call on May 5th. The guidance for Q2 2021 was less than some expected with revenue guidance at 15-25% growth as compared to Q2 of last year. They also mentioned that they expect margins to pull back some. All of this was to be expected as far as I'm concerned after the fantastic last year Etsy has had in all facets.

Furthermore, across almost all of tech, stocks have run several hundred percent higher in less than a year. There was bound to be some pull back. That natural pull back leads to the momentum seekers also selling off, which could in turn lead others to panic and sell as well. When Etsy was flying higher, they were bound to pull back eventually.

But just as they were never going to see their share price grow at the ridiculous rate it was last year forever, Etsy can't fall forever either. I saw the recent pull back into the $150s as a fantastic buying opportunity, so I doubled down, originally buying in around $200/share just a month earlier in April. I see them as a fantastic company that should easily be worth several times higher than their current price in 5-10 years.

Bears and Bulls

I would think the main bearish argument against Etsy would be that the pandemic will be the peak of their sales and that many will go back to shopping in stores when they can do so safely. I think this argument is shortsighted in nature. Sure, it is likely that the year over year comparable numbers could suffer for the rest of 2021 and the first half of 2022. However, it is also likely that the pandemic has brought many into the Etsy marketplace and that those people will continue to think of it for special gifts now and then.

So that means there should be extra demand for products on Etsy. I see the pandemic changing the supply side of Etsy as well. The nature of the pandemic has made working from home that much more common. It has boosted all online retailers/online marketplaces a great deal. That part has been discussed countless times since the start of the pandemic.

The part that I don't think is discussed nearly as often is how much the gig economy has moved forward during the pandemic. There were many people out of work in the travel, restaurant, and hospitality industries. While many picked up new hobbies during lockdowns, I think those that were out of work were even more likely to pick up hobbies that could make them some money on the side. Etsy provides a sought after marketplace for individuals looking to make money from a hobby, side hustle, or even to sell crafted products full time.

Now, I realize not everyone will want to continue these money making hobbies if they can return to previous work. But some individuals that started selling products on Etsy will continue for long after it was a necessity. There will also certainly be some people that saw it just as a hobby or side hustle at first, but will move to doing it full time if they found larger demand than they expected or just had not ever thought of selling products from home full time until this pandemic.

Increasing the supply side of the Etsy marketplace will help increase selection and drive down prices. This in turn should further increase the demand side, both from existing users brought on before or during the pandemic looking to Etsy more often for their shopping needs, as well as new customers in the future. This should create a flywheel that helps reach new sizes and all the benefits of the network effect.

Valuation

Etsy does indeed trade at a premium to most online only retailers/marketplaces when looking at EV to Sales:

Data by YCharts

Trading at around 5x the valuation of Wayfair (W) and Stitch Fix (SFIX) and even over double that of a stalwart like Amazon (AMZN). But there are some good reasons to justify trading at such a premium. First of all, Etsy has grown faster than any of those names over the last few years. They are still in a very high growth phase that could continue for many years:

Data by YCharts

Revenue growth isn't the only place that Etsy shines though. They, along with eBay (EBAY), stand in a league of their own compared to the rest in terms of gross profit margin:

Data by YCharts

The reason for the stark differences in profit margin is because in a way, these companies aren't all perfectly comparable. Most of them sell their own products directly to consumers. Etsy and eBay are actually online marketplaces that just allows others to sell.

Etsy and eBay make a very high gross margin by just providing the marketplace for many products, but don't have to worry about the individual product margins, nor the distribution and fulfillment costs. In this way Etsy and eBay should be much more comparable to other tech giants like Facebook (FB) or Alphabet (GOOGL) than online retailers. This better gross margin makes it through to the operating margins as well:

Data by YCharts

Etsy has really been seeing the benefits of scale the last few years, as their operating margins have too grown into line with eBay. Because of the niche that Etsy fills as a unique/premium marketplace, I could see their margins rising well above eBay as the years move on. Here is how they compare to tech companies that have also benefit from the network effect, but don't have to deal with the pesky parts like distribution and fulfillment:

Data by YCharts

As you can see only Facebook has a much higher operating margin that should be very hard to match. Still Etsy doesn't look quite as overvalued when compared with similar tech companies, rather than online retailers:

Data by YCharts

The slight premium that Etsy trades at can be justified by how much more growth they can experience over the next 5-10 years, not being nearly as close to being a mature company. Facebook and Alphabet still proved that they can grow at a great clip during these last couple quarters and that may persist for a little while. Still I think there is much more chance that Etsy can expand its revenues from $2B to $10B (or 5x) much easier than say Facebook can expand its from $94B to $470B (also 5x).

One last comparison is to find other tech companies that benefit from the network effect and have high gross margins, but have had more similarly high growth rates. The three I have picked for this comparison are Twilio (TWLO), The Trade Desk (TTD), and HubSpot (HUBS). All have very good gross margins that reflect that they are truly tech companies. All have businesses that benefit from the network effect- the more people that use them, the more it benefits the existing users and brings in more. And lastly all have had stellar growth rates. Here are the charts reflecting each of those points:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

So Etsy trades up near the upper two in terms of gross margin AND has shown a growth rate similar to Twilio. Yet, of these 4 companies, it trades at the cheapest sales multiple:

Data by YCharts

I think most of this is due to the fact that many still see Etsy as an online retailer, instead of what it really is, which is an online marketplace with the margins near all the great tech companies. Their valuation falls somewhere in between online retailers and other high growth, tech names. I argue they should trade much closer to other tech names that carry high margins. Even at double their current valuation, they would still trade at a lower valuation than Twilio, The Trade Desk, or HubSpot.

Risks

One other valuation concern if I am going to compare them more to the higher growth, tech names is that they still will likely see tough comparable numbers in 2021 and the first half of 2022, just because of how much the pandemic boosted them over the last year. I do think it could lead to even lower prices for Etsy in the short-term. Still if they ever fall to $130 or even $100, I'll really be backing up the truck.

Another risk is just being in the industry they are in. I believe that they have established themselves as a premium marketplace that will have a spot once all the online retailers/marketplaces have really shaken out. But if they ever lose that brand recognition as the go-to place for unique, personalized, and premium gifts/home decor, they could suffer mightily from it.

To this end, another risk I see for Etsy is that they could eventually be overrun with regular retailers using Etsy as a place to sell their not so unique products. Etsy products typically receive premium pricing due to their unique, personalized, or hand crafted nature. The management team will have to stay diligent and make sure that mass produced goods don't become the norm on their marketplace in order to keep their niche. I'm sure over the coming years, they will have to battle fake homemade items the same way Facebook battles fake accounts and Amazon battles sellers ripping off name brand products.

Conclusion

Etsy is an outstanding company that has a market cap around $22B. It seems extremely unlikely that they'll be as big as the ~$1 Trillion FAANG stocks (at least within the next decade), since they fill a smaller niche, but they could easily be a $100B or even $200B company in 5-10 years. I see them as more of a tech company than an online retailer and think they should currently trade at 15-20x sales, considering their long-term growth runway and their profit margins.

I do still see some reasons they could go lower in the short-term, as they will have to battle against very tough comparable numbers from the growth they have already experienced though the pandemic. For this reason, I am long Etsy, but am leaving it as a modest position size, ready to expand it if they drop further or if I see even more encouraging results over the next couple years. This is not investment advice, as I see Etsy as a somewhat speculative investment (in the short term) that fits my investment style. Everyone should do their own due diligence and work with a professional to tailor their portfolio to what fits their financial goals.