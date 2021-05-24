Photo by nicolas_/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction: What is Bruker Corporation?

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:BRKR) is a global developer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical/diagnostic solutions for use in the life (microscopic, molecular, and cellular) and material science industries. Bruker operates with major technical and manufacturing centers in Europe, Asia, and North America with various other sales offices globally and across three reportable business segments: BSI Life Science Segment (Bruker BioSpin, and Bruker CALID), the BSI Nano Segment, and lastly the Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies segment.

Founded in 1991, Bruker maintains approximately 7.4K employees and a market cap of $~10.46B (May 2021). Their new strategy is focused on expanding to meet the growing omics markets while maintaining consistent organic growth. Their product portfolio offers advanced technologies while aiming to enhance internal profitability through cost reductions. Investors in the following report will gain a concise overview of the company with key attention to the value-driving factors that should unlock modest upside in 2021 and later into 2023.

Products/Segments

Bruker's massive product portfolio makes up ~82% of revenues (FYE 2020) and consists of various testing solutions used in microbiology/infectious diseases diagnostics (e.g. MALDI Biotyper rapid pathogen identification and other similar tests), DNA test strips, and fluorescence-based PCR technology for infectious diseases. Additionally, their portfolio includes various field analytical systems for CBRNE detection and low-temperature superconducting materials and devices.

Their product lines are aiming to address three potential markets in their new strategy covering:

Unbiased Proteomics & Multiomics ($5-6B TAM)

Spatial Biology & Single-Cell Multiomics ($3-5B TAM)

Microbiology & Molecular Dx (~$20B TAM)

For more information on updates regarding the science and priorities of the product line, please see the company's website or most recent 10-K.

Management

Bruker is being led by President, CEO, and Chairman Frank Laukien. Dr. Laukien has held these positions since Feb. 1991 and has built the enterprise into what it is today while maintaining his position as the largest shareholder unlocking substantial value even for minority investors (e.g. share buyback program). He is involved in several of the companies' subsidiaries and holds the proper knowledge from his MIT physics undergrad to his Harvard Ph.D. in chemical physics. Thus far, his academic and professional qualifications warrant further success in the managerial sphere with him being known for having a depth of knowledge across all aspects of the executive role and in the technicalities of their scientific tools and instruments amid a rapidly changing industry.

Financial position

Bruker is in a strong financial position with 2020 revenues of $1.98B (-4% y/y) on top of an EBITDA of $423M and net income reaching $158M. Bruker has managed 10+ years of profitability with cash of $753.9M (1Q 2021) and a manageable $858M in total debt. Bruker has also outlined their expected operating margin expansion program which provides for +210 to +250 bps OM expansion in 2021. Analysts expect a modest 5-year CAGR of 7% with revenues expected to reach $2.89B by 2025 with an associated EPS target of $3.22/share. Company guidance also outlines organic revenue growth from +11% to +13% for 2021 and on top of a cost-conscious operating environment. Bruker also approved a common stock share repurchase program in May 2021 worth up to $500M over the next two years. Together, Bruker should foster a consistent growth in stock price while reducing risk for the downside.

Risk discussion

Bruker is quite reliant on maintaining a strong competitive advantage with their scientific technology countering pressure by having a ~10% of revenue R&D expense. This may foster continued growth, but a gradual deterioration can still be expected following any reductions in purchasing of their products driven by increased government regulation or otherwise changes in a vastly dynamic industry requiring more advanced technologies. Investors can see less risk with Bruker than other scientific instrument/research companies due to size and scope of operations but must remain cognizant of market share changes, particularly in the life and material sciences industries and addressable markets (Unbiased Proteomics & Multiomics, Spatial Biology & Single-Cell Multiomics, and Microbiology & Molecular Dx).

Investment thesis

Bruker provides investors a much-needed exposure to high-performance scientific instruments and analytical and diagnostic solutions on top of a very strong financial foundation consistent with mid-to-large cap companies. Further aided by the $500M buyback to occur over the next two years, Bruker should be able to exceed analyst expectations with organic growth estimated by the company at 11-13% for 2021 (analysts: 12%) on top of a margin expansion of non-gap EPS from +35% to +39%. Additionally, the new strategy (Project Accelerate 2.0) should unlock a larger addressable market offering further upside in what are newly defining industries, particularly access to the omics markets bringing the upside to a 1-2 year price target of $75 (+8.5% upside).

Price target

Bruker has an analyst average price target of $71.75/share offering short-term minimal upside (+4% upside). Analysts have become increasingly optimistic about Bruker's growth prospects raising the average price target from $54.40/share (Dec. 2020) to its current $71.75/share (May 2021 | Seeking Alpha). Some analysts are also quite neutral about Bruker's ability to innovate and meet demand showcased by the majority of analysts expecting minimal change which may be aligned to the low growth expected based on existing results. This doesn't entirely reflect the recent share-buyback.

This short-term upside for bullish analysts is primarily driven by increases in new products and adoptions enabling further upside for 2021 thereafter. These optimistic analysts are countered by those with neutral expectations offering an average expected sales growth from 12% in 2021 down to 6% in 2022 remaining as such till 2025, pending new products and adoptions. All in all, it appears Bruker will likely exceed short-term expectations, but full-upside may not be reflected for several years.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

In summary, Bruker is a stable scientific manufacturer/diagnostics firm that offers low-teens growth numbers for such a massive company alongside a promising financial advantage. Their products also offer a barrier to entry with the quality of their instruments and platforms in terms of scale. Analysts don't expect outsized growth, but 2021 still aims for a +4% share price upside on average with the author remaining more optimistic due to recent changes.

In summary, the author projects Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) as a low-risk "buy" at a 1-2 year price target of $75 (+8.5% upside).