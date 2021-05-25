The Asset Allocator: Ron Surz On Protecting Boomers' Portfolios From Today's High Risk (Podcast)
Summary
- Author Ron Surz explains why lowest-ever interest rates and highest-ever stock prices, combined with $9 trillion in money printing, civil unrest and rising inflation, pose a unique threat to boomers.
- He offers a sharp warning about target-date funds, which he says are designed more to be profitable than safe, and hence are overexposed to risk.
- The veteran pension consultant suggests actually increasing equity exposure, but only after emerging from the retirement risk zone.
- For boomers with inadequate savings, Surz discusses how to live a dignified retirement based on Social Security, and offers thoughts on benefit-claiming decisions, Medicare, long-term care and annuities.
- The author of the just-out book, “Baby Boomer Investing in the Perilous Decade of the 2020s,” concludes with thoughts on how to be happy – through health, wealth and purpose.
Ron Surz’s new book, Baby Boomer Investing in the Perilous Decade of the 2020s, offers guidance on protecting lifetime savings that now reside in the crossfires of financial disaster. He is making the book available for free this week, through May 28, on Amazon.
In this podcast (21:34), Surz explains why he believes the 2020s are a time of heightened risk; how Boomers, who are most exposed, can protect themselves from this risk; and how even those who have saved insufficiently can live a dignified retirement.
