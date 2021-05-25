Photo by Eva Almqvist/iStock via Getty Images

Ron Surz’s new book, Baby Boomer Investing in the Perilous Decade of the 2020s, offers guidance on protecting lifetime savings that now reside in the crossfires of financial disaster. He is making the book available for free this week, through May 28, on Amazon.

In this podcast (21:34), Surz explains why he believes the 2020s are a time of heightened risk; how Boomers, who are most exposed, can protect themselves from this risk; and how even those who have saved insufficiently can live a dignified retirement.