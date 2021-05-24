S&P 500 Weekly Earnings Update: Positive Earnings Trends Remain In Place

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
8.92K Followers

Summary

  • Note that Q2 ’21 “expected” for the S&P 500 has risen from 16% on December 31 ’20 to 52% as of Friday, May 21, 2021.
  • The “upside surprise” (actual versus expected EPS by individual company) will likely continue through July-August ’21 given the comparisons from a year earlier.
  • There is little change to the upward pressure on core S&P 500 quarterly and annual EPS estimates and the positive revisions.

Let’s go through the tables quickly:

EPS and revenue growth rate revisions:

Data source: IBES by Refinitiv

Note that Q2 ’21 “expected” for the S&P 500 has risen from 16% on December 31 ’20 to 52% as of Friday, May 21, 2021.

Officially the Q1 ’21 S&P earnings season is officially over with Walmart’s (WMT) report this past week.

The “upside surprise” (actual versus expected EPS by individual company) will likely continue through July-August ’21 given the comparisons from a year earlier.

S&P 500 forward EPS curve:

Data source: IBES data by Refinitiv

The 4-week rate of change has slowed a smidge, but the 12-week is strong.

S&P 500 Bottom-up estimate trends:

Data source: IBRES data by Refinitiv

Readers occasionally ask for 2022 and 2023 estimates. Here are the week-by-week trends.

Expected sector growth rates for 2021:

If readers want to see changes in expected sector growth rates for 2021 since 12/31/20.

Energy’s strength is a function of the weakness last year.

Summary/conclusion: There is little change to the upward pressure on core S&P 500 quarterly and annual EPS estimates and the positive revisions. This trend has been going on for well over a year and continues unabated.

Be careful extrapolating the data to a rosy future for the S&P 500 given the 55% cumulative return for the S&P 500 for 2019 and 2020 and the 105% cumulative return for the Nasdaq 100 for the same period.

In terms of the data, I would expect some differences to start to show themselves after the Q2 ’21 earnings reports by the S&P 500 companies as the companies start to face tougher comps beginning with Q3 ’21 and beyond.

That being said, the sell-side analyst community has grossly underestimated the strength within the S&P 500 components over the last 12 months. And I’m not blaming them for that: the pandemic was unprecedented and America was greatly disrupted by the quarantining and work-from-home initiatives.

For those readers worried about inflation, the 10-year Treasury yield is still below the March ’21 highs of 1.75%.

We’ll see.

Take everything you read with a grain of salt on any blog. Invest based on your own financial profile and your appetite for volatility.

Thanks for reading.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
8.92K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.
Follow
6 Comments
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.