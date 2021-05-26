Photo by kamisoka/E+ via Getty Images

What's the best sector to buy today?

That's a tricky question. Each sector has unique pros and cons, and depending on your objectives and tolerance for risk, one sector may be better suited for you than another.

With that said, there are definitely better and worse times to invest in particular sectors.

Is today the time to invest in Tech (QQQ)? SPACs (SPCX)? Bitcoin (BTC-USD)?

That's what most people appear to think as these sectors get most of the attention. Each day, the breaking news are about what's happening with each stocks, SPACs, and/or cryptos:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Personally, I think that whenever a sector attracts most of the headlines, it is probably a good time to look elsewhere for opportunities. As Billionaire investor Sam Zell would say: "You need to zip when others zap."

What sector gets little attention today?

Utilities.

We rarely hear about them, and yet, they have historically been some of the most rewarding investments, with Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) while paying higher income and with lower risk:

Data by YCharts

That's where we are allocating a lot of our capital today.

Utilities are not sexy. They won't make you rich overnight. But they are historically undervalued and pay high income even as we enter a prolonged period of near-0% interest rates, which we expect to drive a lot of demand for utilities in the coming years.

After our latest investments, utilities are the largest sector allocation in our portfolio at High Yield Investor:

In what follows, we will discuss two of our favorite utilities in today's market. They are both deeply undervalued and offer a combination of high yield and high upside potential in the coming years.

Without further ado, let's start with the first one:

Vistra Corp. (VST)

Vistra is arguably the cheapest and most opportunistic utility in the entire market.

Its business was hit with two black swans in a short period of time, causing large losses, a deteriorating marketing sentiment, and a collapsing share price.

The first black swan was the pandemic, which disrupted energy use, and the second one was the winter storm. Here are the results:

Data by YCharts

We believe that this is a great buying opportunity because the long-term prospects of the company have not changed despite the near-term losses.

The pandemic and the winter storm are temporary crises that will be forgotten, and meanwhile, today, you can buy shares at an estimated 3x normalized free cash flow, which is the lowest multiple in the utility sector.

That's the multiple of a company that's facing an existential crisis. But, in the case of VST, we have a strong utility with a reasonable balance sheet, valuable assets, a good management team, and a clear strategy to unlock value:

Deleverage Buyback stock Diversify

source

That's exactly what's needed to improve the company's market sentiment.

We estimate that the shares have ~50% upside potential and, while you wait, you earn a near 4% dividend yield.

I am not alone to think so. Billionaire investor Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield (BAM), recently made the following comment on VST:

We believe the trading price of the company's shares remains remarkably inexpensive and have the potential to increase considerably. As a result, we intend to hold a portion of our own investment in Vistra for a much longer duration.

Having Brookfield onboard only makes the thesis even stronger. It reinforces our conviction that the company is well managed and that they are executing the right strategy to unlock shareholders value.

FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

FE is not quite as cheap as VST, but it is also a lot safer. Its business is much larger, better diversified, and has more predictable growth prospects.

However, just like VST, FE trades today at a large discount to fair value because of temporary issues that are solvable over time.

FE initially dropped due to the covid crisis, but then dropped even lower due to a bribery scandal that led to fines and a change of management.

Data by YCharts

These are significant setbacks, but they don't materially change the long-term prospects of the company, which remain very attractive.

The company expects to grow its earnings per share by 5-7% in the coming years allowing them to fund a rising dividend:

source

Would I be interested if the same management was still in place? Probably not. But with the new management, strong prospects, and an attractive valuation, it is a different story.

At the current share price, FE is priced at a 4.2% dividend yield and we expect ~30% upside as it returns to fair value. In today's yieldless world, defensive utilities that grow at this pace, shouldn't yield as much.

Again here, we are not alone to think so. Legendary investor Carl Icahn recently started building a position in the company. He has been selling his long-time holding Herbalife (HLF) to fund his FE purchases.

We never invest based on what others are doing, but it strengthens our conviction in the opportunity.

Bottom Line

Simply buying what everyone else is buying is unlikely to earn you alpha-rich returns in the long run.

Rather than follow the crowd, we like to go off the beaten path and overweight sectors that are temporarily out-of-favor.

We keep this picture in the office to remind our people that one should always look for opportunity away from where the crowd is going. - Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield

source

Right now, we find great value in utilities, midstream, basic materials, and financials. They provide high yield, long-term upside, and inflation protection.