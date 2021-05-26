Photo by PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

It's hard to believe 3 months have passed and week 12 has come to an end. Since the inception of this series, I have allocated $1,200 to this portfolio. Today there are 29 individual positions within the Dividend Harvesting portfolio across 9 investment categories creating a healthy mix of diversification. Overall the Dividend Harvesting portfolio has appreciated by 3.67%, 14 positions have paid dividends since April, and I have collected $7.42 in dividends. For the remainder of May, I have 7 positions paying dividends. There are two reasons why June is going to be an exciting month for the Dividend Harvesting portfolio. First, there are 23 positions paying dividends. Second, it's the end of Q2, meaning the snowball effect and powers of compounding will apply to just about all of my positions and not just the monthly dividend payers. In week 12, I added an additional share of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) and started a new position in Realty Income (O) with 1 share. The Dividend Harvesting portfolio has appreciated by 3.67%, and by my calculations (different from the income estimator I use), I just broke the $75 annual dividend income mark. The $1,200 in invested capital is now generating a dividend yield of 6.25% across 29 positions.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

As a side note, many readers over the prior 3 months have asked where they can get the dividend/portfolio tracker in the picture above. I built this in Excel and have the charts mapped to specific columns while many of the columns update automatically through basic Excel formulas based on the information inputted. If you're interested in building like this, please see below. This is how I have some of the columns mapped to auto-populate mapped:

Column G Shares from Dividends =F2-E2

Column I Current Investment =H2*F2

Column J Profit or Loss =I2-D2

Column K Profit / Loss =J2/D2

Column M Total Annual Dividends =L2*F2

$'s Collected From Dividends =H2*G2

Dividend Yield =L2/H2



The other columns are manually entered and after the initial information is entered, the only columns that need future updating are the following:

Column D Initial Investment As you add shares

Column E Shares Purchased As you add shares

Column F Current Shares As shares are purchased As dividends are reinvested

Column H Current Price As shares of prices change

Column L Annual Dividend Per Share As annual dividends increase or decrease



A look inside the Dividend Harvesting portfolio after $1,200 of investments

After 12 weeks and investing $100 per week, here is an overview of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio's composition:

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

Diversification is critical to any portfolio because it's hard to predict when specific sectors will work and when others will lose steam. Many wouldn't have believed that oil and gas would rebound as sharply as they are given the sentiment around ESG investments and the emphasis on clean energy. Others may not have seen the sell-off in tech coming as corporate earnings were stellar yet the markets didn't budge. This is why I continue to discuss diversification as a way to mitigate your risk. By having exposure across different sectors, your portfolio benefits from sector rotations.

In the Dividend Harvesting portfolio, my top 2 performing investments since its inception are in the oil patch. Kinder Morgan (KMI) is up 13.64% and the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) is up 12.48%. BP p.l.c. (BP) rounds out the top 5 in the 5th spot, up 8.2%. Real estate has also done well as AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) is my 3rd largest gainer, up 8.54%, and Starwood Property Trust (STWD) takes the 4th spot up 8.2%. It's still very early in this portfolio's journey as only 12 weeks have passed, and I plan on making many more investments, expanding its diversification across individual equities, Closed-End Funds, and ETFs.

In week 12, I added 1 share of OHI and started a position in O. OHI was in the red by about 4%, so I decided to cost average as this will be a core holding of mine for years to come. This added $2.68 in dividend income to the portfolio. I also started a position in O which added $2.82 in dividend income. In week 12, my overall estimated dividend income increased by $5.65 (8.22%) to $74.39 from $68.74. My monthly dividend income increased by $0.47 (8.2%) from $5.73 to $6.20. I gained 12 additional dividends, and the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is now generating 220 dividends annually.

The goal of this portfolio was to demonstrate how someone could build a dividend income portfolio over an extended period of time without a large amount of seed capital. I wanted the portfolio to be diversified, generate frequent dividends, and utilize the powers of compounding. I believe a tremendous amount of progress has been made since week 1. By investing $100 weekly, the dividend income stats for this portfolio have increased significantly.

Estimated Annual Dividend Income $7.44 to $74.39, an increase of $66.95 or 899.87%

Estimated Monthly Dividend Income $0.62 to $6.20, an increase of $5.58 or 900%

Annual Dividends Generated 12 to 220

Weekly Dividends 9 weeks to 44 weeks



(Source: TD)

In week 12, I didn't make any progress filling the gaps in my weekly dividend side project. I gained 12 dividends bringing my annual dividends to 220 by investing in O. I still think I am on pace to achieve 50 weeks of dividend income sometime in the fall. I am not targeting the individual weeks, but I think it would be interesting to have at least 1 dividend coming in every week throughout the year. Overall I think I will hit 50, then eventually 52.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

Week 12 additions OHI and O

I have been a shareholder of OHI for years, and this was one of my first investments in the Dividend Harvesting portfolio. Recently I wrote a dedicated article on my investment thesis for OHI. Since my investment was in the red and I consider OHI one of the core positions I will continue to invest in I decided to dollar cost average a bit in week 12. The broad strokes are OHI is a REIT that specializes in triple net leases within the Skilled Nursing Facility and Senior Living sectors. OHI works with 70 operators and has 950+ properties with 95,782 beds within their portfolio, making them one of the largest Skilled Nursing Facility focused REITs. OHI provides investors with a 7.7%-yielding dividend with 17 years of consecutive dividend increases and a dividend CAGR of 8.8%. OHI is a strong dividend pick, in my opinion, and they operate in a critical space that will continue to see increased demand for decades to come.

(Source: Omega Healthcare Investors)

O was the 2nd investment I made in week 12 as I started an initial position. I am still kicking myself, and I can't believe I didn't own O in my other accounts. Before making this investment, I conducted a lot of research and wrote a dedicated article discussing O on Seeking Alpha. O operates a portfolio consisting of 6,600+ properties with a 98% occupancy rate. I have no interest in being a landlord or investing in physical real estate, so REITs are perfect for me. I don't have to deal with tenants or any problems with the properties. I can sit back, let the management team do the work and collect the dividends. O opened up exposure to a ton of commercial real estate for this portfolio. Its tenants include Walgreens (WBA), CVS (CVS), Home Depot (HD), Costco (COST), FedEx (FDX), 7-Eleven, Walmart (WMT), and Kroger (KR). There is a great chance I have driven by their properties and never knew it. Commercial real estate took a hit during the pandemic, but with 51.2% of O's revenue tied to their top 20 clients, including the companies I previously listed, I am not concerned with their ability to rent space. O provides investors with a $2.82 dividend yielding 4.24%. Over the years, O has provided shareholders with 26 consecutive years of increasing their dividend payout, has declared 610 monthly dividends, and provided 94 consecutive quarterly increases. As a dividend aristocrat with solid fundamentals, O gained a spot in the Dividend Harvesting portfolio and will earn a place in my other accounts.

(Source: Realty Income)

Week 13 thoughts

There are many companies and funds I want to invest in, but I can't buy everything at once on a budget of $100 a week. Week 13 will be tricky as there are so many quality companies and funds I haven't started a position yet. I am leaning toward starting a position in the Schwab U.S Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). I have been invested in SCHD for years, and this fund has a great mix of companies within its holdings. I also want to add some technology to this portfolio, and Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) have been on my watchlist. I am torn because there are some quality REITs I want to add as well, such as SL Green (SLG), Boston Properties Inc (BXP), and W.P. Carey (WPC), but I don't want to become overweight with REITs, so these may have to wait. There are a lot of options, and I still need to add some banks and finance companies. Over the next few days, I will be kicking around some ideas making a plan for the next several weeks.

Conclusion

I want to say thank you to everyone who continues to read and comment on the Dividend Harvesting series. I am looking forward to engaging with everyone in the comments section and gaining perspectives and ideas for new investments. I am pleased with the progress that's been made and hope this series has shown that you can start investing with a small amount of capital and eventually grow a portfolio into an income-producing monster. After 12 weeks and $1,200, the Dividend Harvesting portfolio has invested in 29 positions and yields 6.25% as it just crossed $75 of annual dividends. I am excited for the months and years to come as the snowball effect is about to start rolling and growing.