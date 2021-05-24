Photo by LeoPatrizi/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to assign a Bullish rating to SK Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:NYSE:SKM) [017670:KS].

SK Telecom's stock price has increased by +21% from KRW256,000 as of January 21, 2021 to KRW309,500 as of May 21, 2021, following my prior update on the company that was published earlier on January 22, 2021. SK Telecom currently trades at 4.9 times consensus forward FY 2021 EV/EBITDA, and it boasts a FY 2021 dividend yield of 3.3%.

SK Telecom recently made a decision to cancel or retire 8.7 million treasury shares, which is a validation of the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This is especially true, since such actions are not common for Korean companies in general. The company is also proposing a horizontal spin-off to separate its telecommunications and non-telecommunications businesses, that is planned to be completed in November 2021. This is a major re-rating catalyst for SK Telecom, as the conglomerate or holding company discount assigned to the company's shares should be narrowed significantly with SK Telecom splitting into two separate listed companies. Also, SK Telecom's 1Q 2021 operating profit was above market expectations and there are a number of positive takeaways from its first-quarter financial performance.

Considering the multiple tailwinds for SK Telecom, I retain my Bullish rating for the stock.

SK Telecom's shares are traded in both in the US and South Korean equity markets. The company's US-listed shares are fairly liquid boasting an average daily trading value of approximately $9 million in the last three months. However, the three-month average daily trading value of SK Telecom's Korea-listed shares was significantly higher at almost $90 million. Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities is one of the international stock brokerages investors can use to deal directly in SK Telecom's Korea-listed shares.

Cancellation Of Treasury Shares

SK Telecom announced on May 4, 2021 that the company "decided to cancel its treasury shares to boost shareholder value" and noted that it "is actively pursuing a shareholder-friendly policy in line with the SK Group’s (parent company) environmental, social and corporate governance-centered management."

Specifically, SK Telecom is retiring approximately 8.7 million of its treasury shares or approximately 11% of the company's total number of shares outstanding. This should translate to a corresponding increase in the company's stock price in theory all else being equal. Notably, the cancellation or retirement of treasury shares is not a common practice for Korean companies, which makes SK Telecom's recent move even more exceptional.

South Korean media publication Korea JoongAng Daily highlighted in a recent May 4, 2021 news article that "in Korea, companies will often maintain large holdings of their own shares" and these treasury shares could potentially "be sold to a friendly third party to defend against threats from activist shareholders." Furthermore, SK Telecom's recent treasury share retirement is the second largest in South Korean corporate history in terms of the value of the shares cancelled, following Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.'s (OTC:SSNLF) (OTC:SSNNF) [005930:KS] treasury share cancellation exercise in the 2017-2018 period.

Moving forward, SK Telecom's recent decision gives investors the confidence that the company will continue to return excess capital to its shareholders going forward, which includes share buybacks and the subsequent cancellation of such repurchased shares.

Company's Horizontal Spin-Off

Prior to SK Telecom's treasury stock retirement, the company also disclosed in mid-April 2021 that it plans to do a "horizontal spin-off" which will see SK telecom "split into two companies: the surviving company (tentatively named 'AI & Digital Infra Company') and the spin-off company (tentatively named 'ICT Investment Company')."

Proposed Changes To SK Telecom's Corporate Structure Plan Post Spin-Off

Source: SK Telecom's Media Release Dated April 14, 2021

In my prior coverage of SK Telecom, I had consistently stressed that the value of SK Telecom's non-telecommunications businesses were 'hidden' because of the company's holding company structure, and that SK Telecom's valuations were depressed by the presence of a "conglomerate or holding company discount" assigned to the stock. More importantly, SK Telecom's telecommunications and non-telecommunications businesses have their own unique characteristics and tend to attract different groups of investors, and a separation of the two is expected to be positive.

SK Telecom's legacy telecommunications business (or the surviving company) is relatively more stable and cash flow-generative, which makes it more attractive in the eyes of yield-focused investors seeking stable returns. On the other hand, SK Telecom's non-telecommunications businesses such as e-commerce platform operator 11st have greater growth potential. It is noteworthy that SK Telecom referred to the new spin-off company or 'ICT Investment Company' as "a specialized investment company" focused on "aggressive investments in semiconductor, life platforms and global tech" at the company's recent 1Q 2021 earnings call.

In other words, a separation of SK Telecom's telecommunications and non-telecommunications businesses is long overdue, and will allow the market to better appreciate the respective value (and differing characteristics) of these two separate groups of businesses when they are separately listed. SK Telecom has guided for the horizontal spin-off to be completed in November 2021, which should act as a re-rating catalyst for the stock.

1Q 2021 Earnings Were Above Market Expectations

SK Telecom also released the company's 1Q 2021 financial results on May 11, 2021, and its quarterly operating earnings beat market expectations.

The company's revenue rose by +7% YoY to KRW4.8 trillion in the first quarter of FY 2021, while its operating income jumped by +29% YoY to KRW389 billion over the same period. Based on financial forecasts sourced from S&P Capital IQ, SK Telecom's 1Q 2021 operating profit was also +12% higher than the sell-side analysts' consensus quarterly operating profit estimate of around KRW346 billion.

There are a number of positive takeaways from SK Telecom's 1Q 2021 financial performance.

Firstly, SK Telecom added 1.26 million net new 5G subscribers in 1Q 2021, which exceeded the 1.22 million net new additions in 4Q 2020. As of end-March 2021, SK Telecom had 6.74 million 5G subscribers, and the company raised its full-year 2021 guidance for the total number of 5G subscribers from 9 million earlier to 10 million. A greater proportion of 5G subscribers with higher ARPUs (Average Revenue Per Users) will be positive for SK Telecom's profitability improvement with respect to the telecommunications business over time.

Secondly, the increase in 5G subscribers for SK Telecom did not come at the expense of a significant increase in costs. SK Telecom's marketing expenses for the mobile business amounting to KRW781 billion in 1Q 2021 represented a +3.2% YoY increase and a -1.9% QoQ decline. This also suggests that the competitive environment in the Korean mobile services market has likely stabilized to a large extent.

Thirdly, SK Telecom's non-telecommunications businesses continued to grow at a rapid pace in 1Q 2021, which validates the company's decision to split itself into two separate listed entities. The company's Media and Safety & Care (formerly known as Security) businesses saw their respective segment revenues grow by +18% YoY and +20% YoY to KRW967 billion and KRW351 billion, respectively in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Valuation And Risk Factors

SK Telecom trades at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 EV/EBITDA multiples of 4.9 times and 4.7 times, respectively according to its stock price of KRW309,500 as of May 21, 2021. It also boasts dividend yields of 3.3% and 3.4% for the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year, respectively.

The key risk factors for SK Telecom are lower-than-expected excess capital returned to shareholders in the future, a delay in the company's horizontal spin-off plans, and a slower-than-expected pace of 5G subscriber growth going forward.