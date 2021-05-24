Photo by zorazhuang/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Even though the oil refining industry saw immense pain since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting economic downturn, Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) managed to defy this pressure and sustain their dividends. Following the start of 2021, they have now completed their massive $21b divestiture of their Speedway business segment that could easily see their almost moderate dividend yield of slightly under 4.00% surge once these proceeds work their way through the company.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long-term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

When reviewing their cash flow performance the resulting financial turmoil from the COVID-19 pandemic is easily evident with their operating cash flow crashing to only $2.419b for 2020 versus a very impressive $9.441b during 2019. Thankfully there have been green shoots recently with their year-on-year cash generation improving with their operating cash flow sitting at $454m during the first quarter of 2021 versus the equivalent negative $768m during 2020. Even though this shows an improvement, it nevertheless is still far below their pre-COVID-19 levels but thankfully this should only be temporary with the underlying cause of pain beginning to recede, as the graph included below displays.

Image Source: Google.

Whilst they are not yet out of the woods, the vaccine rollout is continuing and new cases are trending down steadily in the United States, which means that life and operating conditions should continue improving along with their earnings and thus secure their dividends. When looking forwards these positive signs are shared across their commodity-based industry but their massive $21b Speedway divestiture separates their future dividend outlook from their peers.

They have still estimated to have $16.5b remaining to be deployed even after paying the applicable taxes, as per slide five of their first quarter of 2021 results presentation. This represents a massive 42.31% of their current $39b market capitalization with one of their first priorities being to initiate their share buybacks. These currently have a total authorization of upwards of $10b that could see approximately one-quarter of their outstanding shares taken off the market and thus send their future dividends surging.

Even though this divesture will also see their operating cash flow drop in tandem, it should be outstripped by their share buybacks. They saw Speedway generate operating cash flow of $1.495b and $1.612b during 2019 and 2020 respectively and whilst the latter represents a very large portion of their total of company level operating cash flow of $2.419b during the downturn, the former was only a modest 15.55% of their $9.441b from 2019. This means that once operating conditions further recover, they have the potential to remove upwards of 25% of their outstanding shares but at the same time only lose approximately 16% of their cash inflow and thus boost their operating cash flow per share.

These share buybacks will obviously also reduce their annual dividend payments to the same extent that they reduce their outstanding share count, which is where the potential to see their future dividends surge lays in waiting. During the first quarter of 2021 their dividend payments amounted to $379m or $1.516b once annualized, which should theoretically decrease to only $1.137b once the share buybacks have been completed and taken upwards of one-quarter of their outstanding shares off the market. This means that once their share buybacks are complete, they could afford to increase their dividends by one-third and the payments would only equal their current level of $1.516b per annum and thus send their future yield on current cost surging to over 5%.

Thankfully when looking ahead they should easily have the ability to cover their current $1.516b of dividend payments with free cash flow once operating conditions further recover even after losing the cash inflow attributable to Speedway. Whilst their ability to cover their dividends in the short-term is highly uncertain due to the downturn, during the more normal operating conditions of 2018 and 2019 they had no issues generating more than the $1.5b of free cash flow required.

This performance was despite their considerably higher historical capital expenditure, which may vary in the future but has been reduced significantly within the foreseeable future. Their midstream subsidiary MPLX (MPLX) was responsible for a large portion of their historical capital expenditure but their growth-focused era has seemingly ended with growth capital expenditure being reduced from $2.528b during 2019 to only a forecast of $800m for 2021, as per their fourth quarter of 2020 results announcement. When looking elsewhere, Marathon Petroleum excluding MPLX has forecast their capital expenditure for 2021 to decrease by $350m versus 2020 to only $1.4b, as per their fourth quarter of 2020 results announcement.

After combining this guidance for 2021, it indicates capital expenditure at the consolidated group level of only $2.2b and after including the usual approximately $150m of maintenance capital expenditure for MPLX, it makes for a total of approximately $2.35b for 2021. These reductions to their capital expenditure versus their previous result of $5.776b during 2019 easily outweigh the approximate $1.6b of operating cash flow that they will lose from the divesture of Speedway.

This situation ultimately means that during normal operating conditions they should generate ample free cash flow to cover their recent dividend payments and thus they can fundamentally afford to see their dividends surge once their share buybacks are completed. Whilst the impact upon their cash flow performance appears desirable for investors, the condition of their financial position will always remain critical to assess even after a massive divestiture.

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing their capital structure, it will naturally face large changes throughout the next year as their Speedway transaction is processed along with the resulting share buybacks. In the immediate term, the cash proceeds will obviously see their cash balance surge massively higher and should also see their equity boosted since the after-tax proceeds of $16.5b are larger than the net $9.75b value listed on their balance sheet through assets held for sale. The extent of changes in the future will also be influenced by the timing and extent that their operating conditions recover and thus will ultimately require future reviews.

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing their financial metrics that relate to leverage, it can be seen that the damage to their earnings from this downturn sadly rules many of them rather useless with illogical negative results for their net debt-to-EBITDA and so forth. This leaves judgments largely reliant upon their gearing ratio in the short-term, which now sits past 50.01% and thus into the very high territory due to this downturn. Thankfully the previously discussed boost to their equity should see this pushed down in the short-term with the expected operational recovery helping in the medium to long-term and thus at the moment their leverage was rated as high.

Once operating conditions further normalize their leverage should fall back to only the moderate territory in the future, as was the case during 2019 before this downturn with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.22 sitting between the applicable range of 2.01 and 3.50. Whilst this should not necessarily pose any risks to their dividends, it nevertheless should still be reassessed in the future as conditions continue unfolding.

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully their liquidity was already adequate even before receiving the cash proceeds from their Speedway divestiture, as primarily evidenced by their current ratio of 1.32. Now that this transaction has closed, the resulting surging cash balance will easily see their liquidity boosted to strong levels that combined with their large operational size will ensure that they have ample liquidity within the short to medium-term. Once their $10b of share buybacks have been completed it will be important to reassess their liquidity but for the time being there are obviously no reasons for concern.

Conclusion

Whilst their current dividend yield of almost 4.00% is not particularly ground-breaking, it appears poised to surge by at least one-third once the proceeds from their $21b Speedway divestiture works their way through the company in the form of share buybacks. This would see their dividend yield on current cost surging to well over 5% in the coming years and thus I believe a bullish rating to be appropriate since such an income is quite desirable from a large company.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Marathon Petroleum's Q1 2021 10-Q, 2020 10-K and 2018 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.