Investment Thesis

The independent US refiner and marketer, Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), released its first-quarter 2021 results on May 4, 2021.

Marathon Petroleum reported a better-than-expected adjusted loss of $0.20 per share for the first quarter. The company benefitted from cost savings and solid performance from its Midstream segment. However, the first-quarter adjusted loss was bigger than the same quarter a year ago.

Below is the chart comparison of the quarterly income, year over year.

During the first quarter, Marathon Petroleum received approval from the Board of Directors to convert its Martinez petroleum refinery into a renewable diesel facility in response to the collapsing product demand.

Finally, On May 14, 2021, Marathon Petroleum completed the sale of its Speedway business for $21 billion.

The after-tax cash proceeds are anticipated to be $16.5 billion. It was a great deal coming at the perfect time and will strengthen the balance sheet significantly.

The company plans to use $2.5 billion of the sales proceeds to reduce its long-term debt. Furthermore, Marathon Petroleum intends to buy back $10 billion in common stock, starting with a cash tender offer to buy as much as $4 billion of shares. Chief Financial Officer Maryann T. Mannen said:

After the completion of the tender offer, we intend to execute on the remainder of our $10 billion repurchase authorization over the subsequent 12 to 18 months

As part of the long-term debt reduction, on May 19, 2021, Marathon Petroleum announced the redemption of all of the $300 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.125% senior notes due April 1, 2024, including the portion of such notes for which Andeavor LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MPC, is the obligor.

I recommend following the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) for investors interested in the refining sector. Marathon Petroleum has outperformed the group and is up 68% on a one-year basis.

The investment thesis has not changed since the preceding quarter. I believe it is essential to hold at least one of those three large US refiners in your long-term portfolio.

I personally own a significant position in Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO). Still, I consider Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) and Marathon Petroleum an excellent alternative, especially after completing the Speedway sale.

However, the sector is still struggling, and demand is still weak. With the vaccination process well underway, we can hope for better days ahead, with the economy returning to normal, probably in 2022.

Thus, it is time to accumulate and wait for a recovery. Marathon Petroleum pays a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Marathon Petroleum declared a global R&M margin of $10.16 per bbl based on throughput per region. Details below:

Gulf Coast Mid Continent West Coast Total $9.13/per Bbl $10.25/per Bbl $12.09/per Bbl $10.16/per Bbl

Below is the chart indicating the revenues and the net income for the first quarter for Marathon Petroleum, Valero Energy, and Phillips 66.

The CEO Mike Hennigan said in the conference call:

During the first quarter, our industry continued to struggle with reduction in global economic activity and demand for transportation fuels that resulted from the mobility restrictions related to COVID-19 pandemic. As we started the second quarter, with the rollout of vaccination, we still see industry-wide gasoline demand down around 5% from historical levels and jet demand down around 25% to 30%.

Marathon Petroleum - Financials History: The Raw Numbers - First Quarter 2021

Marathon Petroleum 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Total Revenues in $ Billion 25.22 15.02 17.41 17.97 22.71 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 24.08 15.20 17.55 18.19 22.88 Net Income available to common shareholders in $ Million -9,234 9 -886 285 -242 EBITDA $ Million -10,872 1,909 -443 1,240 1,042 EPS diluted in $/share -14.25 0.01 -1.36 0.29 -0.37 Operating cash flow in $ Million -768 538 1,321 1,328 454 CapEx in $ Million 1,062 848 420 457 304 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -1,830 -310 901 871 150 Total Cash $ Billion 1.69 1.09 0.62 0.42 0.62 Debt Consolidated in $ Billion 31.61 32.17 31.88 31.71 32.61 Dividend per share in $ 0.58 0.58 0.58 0.58 0.58 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 648 653 650 651 651 Operating Income per Segment in $ million 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Refining & Marketing -622 -1,619 -1,569 -1,579 -598 Midstream 905 869 960 974 972 Items not allocated in Segment -227 -188 -197 -175 -157

Note: Due to Speedway's sale, Marathon Petroleum is now required to present Speedway's results as discontinued operations.

Analysis: Earnings Details

1 - Revenues and other income were $22.88 billion in 1Q'21

Marathon Petroleum reported $22.88 billion in the first quarter of 2021, down 5% from the same quarter a year ago. Net loss was $242 million of $0.37 per diluted share.

Total operating costs are projected to be $5.20 per barrel for the quarter.

CFO Maryann Mannen said in the conference call:

we reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.20. Adjusted EBITDA was $1,552 million for the quarter. This includes results from both continuing and discontinued operations. Cash from continuing operations, excluding working capital was $613 million, which is a nearly $500 million increase since the prior quarter. This also marks the first time since the start of the pandemic that cash from continuing operations has been above our quarterly dividend payments, which was $379 million.

Refining & Marketing: The company reported an operating loss of $598 million compared to $497 million in the same quarter a year ago. The loss was due to lower margins.

The capacity utilization during the first quarter was down to 83% from last year's 91%.

Midstream: Marathon Petroleum's general partner and majority limited partner is MPLX (NYSE: MPLX). Segment profitability was $972 million, up 7.4% from the first quarter of 2020.

2 - 2Q'21 Outlook

3 - Free cash flow is $150 million in 1Q'21

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx. The company has a different way to calculate it.

The trailing yearly free cash flow was $1.501 billion, with $150 million for 1Q'21.

The dividend payout ($2.32 per share) on an annual basis is $1.51 billion.

As indicated early in my article, the company has initiated a $10 billion share buyback.

4 - The total debt of MPC is $32.61 billion (consolidated) in 1Q'21

Note: The graph above indicates the debt on a consolidated basis.

As shown below, the debt is $12.555 billion on a standalone basis, with a debt to capital ratio of 39%. Total cash is $624 million.

Note: the company intends to reduce long-term debt by $2.5 billion after the sale of Speedway was completed.

5 - Technical Analysis (Short Term)

MPC forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $61.5 and support at $56.5.

The strategy is to sell about 25% at or above $61.5 and wait for a retracement between $56.5 and $55.1.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant.

