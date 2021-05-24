Photo by davidjmorgan/iStock via Getty Images

The "COVID era" has led to significant changes in the basic structure of the monetary system. Many of the monetary practices that were initiated in 2008 are now the dominant forces pushing the market. Most notably, extreme fiscal deficits and significant quantitative easing. As I've said about the U.S dollar, the monetary base has risen more over the past eighteen months than it did during the entire first 220 years of U.S history. Most of this money has gone into two assets: Treasury bonds and mortgages. Between the two, I would argue the economic impact of mortgage purchases is more significant.

If it were not for the Fed's ongoing agency mortgage-backed-security purchase program, then the 30-year mortgage rate would likely be closer to 4.5-5.5% as opposed to ~3% today. This is because the spread between the average 30-year mortgage and 30-year Treasury bond has a solid correlation to the Federal Reserve MBS assets. See below:

Data by YCharts

In my view, the current U.S mortgage market is the Federal Reserve. Commercial banks have actually bought slightly more mortgages than the Federal Reserve. However, they are now tapping their resources as seen by the ongoing repurchase agreement market "crisis." Banks have overextended their leverage to such an extent that they must make temporary treasury bond-for-cash deals to shore up funds. In my view, the ongoing events in the reverse repurchase market are a "canary in the coal mine," signaling an impending liquidity crisis as the RRP balance sheet is now reaching such a high level that it is effectively forcing Q.E to end.

Commercial bank leverage is now surpassing the total liabilities to assets requirements following the lending binge last year. This is now forcing the Fed to make RRP agreements. See below:

Data by YCharts

Most RRP agreements are very short-term in nature, so commercial banks will soon need to slow lending dramatically to shore up free cash. If not, then the Federal Reserve may lose control of the short-term borrowing rate, which would exacerbate any liquidity crisis.

While these monetary mechanics may seem esoteric, investors who grasp the magnitude of this issue will likely avoid suffering potentially catastrophic losses. Put simply, the Fed, U.S Treasury/lawmakers, and U.S commercial banking system dug themselves into a hole last year through extreme money-creation, deficits, and lending. Instead of promoting capital expenditures and consumer spending, much of this money only caused debt and prices (inflation) to rise. Thus, it appears the monetary system is either headed toward a major liquidity crisis or hyperinflation. The Fed's burgeoning RRP balance sheet signifies that a liquidity crisis is more likely than hyperinflation for the time being.

Mortgage REITs Are Key Short Targets

Many, if not all, companies will be negatively impacted by a liquidity crisis. However, certain firms with high dependence on the unstable U.S monetary system have the most to lose. In my opinion, one great example is the overleveraged mortgage REIT Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR). While the company is smaller than many mortgage REITs following extreme losses last year, I believe there is a significant chance its equity value declines to zero during another liquidity crisis.

Mortgage REITs have the most to lose during a liquidity crisis since they're essentially trying to earn a "free lunch" on the monetary situation today. They borrow money for nearly nothing due to the Fed's zero-rate policy and buy agency mortgage-backed securities. Some mortgage REITs do add value by searching for special deals in the non-agency mortgage market. However, after suffering extreme losses on such deals last year, many are now confined solely to the agency mortgage-backed security market.

In reality, essentially all Invesco Mortgage Capital does today is buy the near-equivalent of the mortgage-backed-security ETF (MBB) with high leverage. These securities currently make up 99% of IVR's investment allocation. Agency mortgage-backed securities are generally viewed as low risk since Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are supposed to pay the difference if homeowners default. Thus, mREITs with exposure like IVR's hypothetically carry minimal default risk, allowing them to use substantial leverage to magnify profits. As you can see below, this extreme leverage led to extreme losses during the short-lived liquidity crisis last March.

Data by YCharts

IVR's assets are currently over 10X its book value. The stock is trading close to its book value as usual, but its effective leverage remains at peak levels. Importantly, over half of this borrowing comprises repurchase agreements (around $8.2B today). As we saw last year, this makes IVR incredibly sensitive to short-term changes in market liquidity. Last March, there was only a lack of liquidity for about a week or two between the onset of the crash and the onset of aggressive Federal Reserve mortgage-backed-security purchases. However, that small window was enough to cause IVR's value to permanently decline around 75% as it was forced to sell assets at large losses to meet margin requirements.

In my view, liquidity stress over the coming months may be much more extreme than it was during that two-week period last year. Last year, the Federal Reserve, U.S Treasury/lawmakers, and U.S commercial banking system had the wherewithal to create sufficient liquidity. Today, those wells have all been tapped and cannot be retapped since banks cannot lend more (due to reserve requirements), and inflation is accelerating well above target levels. Thus, the Federal Reserve has no choice but to taper, as discussed in Federal Reserve meetings.

This is already leading to declines in the mortgage lending market (i.e., higher mortgage rates) which, if they continue, will likely force Invesco Mortgage Capital back into margin calls. Considering many firms with exposure nearly identical to IVR's, including Orchid Island Capital (ORC), any forced-selling from margins calls will likely compound - potentially leading to a huge increase in mortgage rates. Again, this is understandable, considering mortgage rates would likely be much higher if it were not for the Fed's aggressive MBS purchase program.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I am very bearish on IVR and believe the stock will not remain afloat in the face of now-expected Federal Reserve tapering. The mechanics of the monetary situation today may seem complicated. Still, to make it more understandable, there is simply a lack of "cash on the sidelines" and extremely high asset prices and leverage. This is a tell-tale setup for a liquidity crisis and crashes to assets as overleveraged investors (retail investors, banks, hedge funds, mortgage REITs, etc.) are forced to sell due to cascading margin calls.

Previously, it seemed that overleveraged investors might survive due to endless Federal Reserve stimulus, but that is no longer the case as the Fed is now being forced to slow and likely end Q.E due to overextension of the repurchase agreement market. In my view, this will lead to a large and rapid increase in mortgage rates since the market is now almost entirely dependent on Q.E. The payoff of investing in mortgages has never been as low as it is today. At any rate, what occurred last March may soon occur on a larger scale.

In my opinion, this will likely cause IVR to decline to near-zero over a matter of weeks (if not less) since the company's significant leverage would magnify losses in the MBS market by such an extent. There were many betting would happen by shorting IVR last year, and its short-interest is still high. See below:

Data by YCharts

Fortunately, the cost of borrowing IVR shares is near-zero today. Of course, the firm has a ~10% yield which is a cost to short-sellers. However, I believe this is a small cost to pay, considering it may only take a small crisis to bankrupt IVR.

The upside potential for IVR is quite low, considering it is unlikely that mortgage rates decline much from record lows. Of course, continued declines in mortgage rates would only cause prepayment to increase, which would also impair IVR's value. The stock is volatile, so a stop-loss of ~$4 may still be wise.

It is possible that a liquidity crisis through monetary policy; however, the means to do so are minimal due to inflation acceleration and bank leverage requirements. In a highly centralized monetary system like the U.S's today, nothing is impossible. Still, it seems the practice of "kicking the can down the road," which begun in 2008 (if not earlier), is now creating more issues than it is fixing. One way to take advantage of this will be shorting IVR or similar institutions that create limited economic value. Of course, maintaining high cash reserves is also critical as"cash is king when everyone needs it, and nobody has it.