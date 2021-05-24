Extreme Opportunity In Platinum Got More Extreme

Photo by JulyVelchev/iStock via Getty Images

Extreme opportunity in platinum

As I have explained in my previous articles, there is an extreme opportunity in platinum (PPLT), as platinum continues to be extremely undervalued relative to gold, S&P 500, and other assets. Thus, given the positive fundamentals, platinum remains one of the top intermediate-term trades.

What moves platinum over long term?

I compute the rolling correlations over a 10-year period for platinum with ETFs across asset classes to see what moves platinum over longer term. The platinum ETF (PPLT) has been highly correlated with S&P 500 (SPY), and particularly small stocks (IWM), at around 0.70. There is also a high correlation between silver and platinum (SLV) at 0.58, and modest correlation with gold (GLD) at 0.28. With respect to currencies, platinum is highly correlated with the Australian dollar (FXA) at 0.618, and modestly with the Euro (FXE) at 0.394, with no correlation with the Yen (FXY). Here is the table:

Platinum is highly volatile

However, over shorter term, the correlations discussed earlier are highly unstable, which makes platinum extremely volatile and unpredictable. Let's look at the rolling correlations over long term.

First, let's look at the rolling correlations between gold (GLD) and platinum (PPLT). Most of the time, the correlation between these two precious metals is nearly perfect close to 1, which is expected. However, the correlation in some periods sharply drops. Most interestingly, currently, the correlation between gold and platinum is highly negative at -0.49. This is an extreme situation: gold went up while platinum went down.

Data by YCharts

The correlation between silver and platinum is still holding relatively high and positive at 0.55.

Data by YCharts

Another extreme reading: the correlation between the Euro and platinum is usually perfectly positive near 1, but also with temporarily sharp drops - such as now, with the correlation negative at -0.40. The Euro also went up while platinum went down.

Data by YCharts

Yet, the correlation between platinum and the Australian dollar is holding highly positive at 0.71 as expected.

Data by YCharts

Similarly, the correlation between platinum and S&P 500 is holding positive and very high at 0.81.

Data by YCharts

Platinum is currently very highly correlated with small stocks (IWM) at 0.88, which is near the historically high levels.

Data by YCharts

With respect to currencies, there is another extreme reading between platinum and the Yen at negative -0.71, which is near historically low levels.

Data by YCharts

Based on all of these charts, we can see that platinum is highly volatile, with unstable long term correlations with all other assets classes. Currently, there are several extreme unusual readings, such as negative correlation with gold and the Euro.

These extreme unusual correlation readings create an opportunity. For example, platinum is not only lagging behind gold, but diverging from gold. So, if gold continues to march higher, platinum is due for a very sharp spike higher, as the correlation with gold reverts to positive.

Given the high correlation with the Australian dollar, and small stocks, platinum is waiting for the next cyclical upturn, which will boost the commodity currencies and cyclical stocks.

Why current extreme readings?

However, it is important to understand the cause of the current extreme correlation readings and recent platinum underperformance. Platinum has been highly positively correlated with Bitcoin currently at 0.818. Bitcoin has dropped by nearly 50% recently from over 60K to nearly 30K, which for some reason negatively affected platinum, while positively affected gold.

So, rather than viewing platinum as a precious metal and store of value, investors view platinum as a speculative asset, like Bitcoin.

Clear, this makes no sense, especially given the long term fundamentals of platinum related to green hydrogen. Yet, it is what it is.

Long platinum still a top trade

Longer-term, platinum will be increasingly a strategic metal, given its role in the green hydrogen economy.

Over an intermediate term, the bullish case of platinum is clear: given the expectations of a continuing US dollar depreciation and further rise in gold, platinum has plenty of catching up to do, as correlations with gold and the Euro turn positive and increase. This makes platinum a top trade, possibly even as a contrarian at this point.

However, over short term, platinum will be volatile, especially if the correlation with the bitcoin continues to be highly positive.