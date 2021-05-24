Photo by metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is a monitoring and analytics platform. Presently, investors are highly apathetic towards high-growth SaaS names. However, tomorrow's winners are going to be found amongst these companies.

Datadog is one of only a few high growth SaaS names that is guiding to grow its revenues in 2021 at 47% y/y, with Q4 2021 already crossing into $1 billion revenue run-rate.

The stock is not cheap at 31x forward sales. But high-quality stocks very rarely trade in the bargain basement. This stock is worth keeping on your watch list.

Dealing With Facts: Investors' Appetite Has Slowed Down

I never would have thought that 2021 and 2020 would be so different. In 2020, with all the uncertainty that investors had to embrace and discount as to what was going to be a flash in the pan and what was a fundamentally strong business with, all stocks together rose.

What's more, SaaS stocks, in particular, went vertically up in an undiscerning manner.

However, since February, the market has decidedly cooled. Indeed, the biggest winners of 2020 are well on their way towards being a very mediocre investment in 2021. I've opted to highlight the progress of Fastly (FSLY), Palantir (PLTR), and Twilio (TWLO). But I could have added other names to this list too.

Data by YCharts

In fact, as you know, this is not a list of direct peers, as Fastly is a content delivery network and it has very little to do with Twilio's cloud communication PaaS.

Having said that, one could make a tenuous argument that Datadog's data monitoring platform has some semblance to Palantir's big data analytics servicing governments and large enterprises. But it's a flimsy argument to say that these two are direct competitors. I could have highlighted Atlassian (TEAM), but it wouldn't add too much either.

The facts remain, all these high-flying names have dramatically sold off since February. Investors' appetite right now is sour towards high-growth names.

But like any story, details here matter.

Revenue Growth Rates Remain Enticing

Source: author's calculations, **company guidance

If you remember, investors were previously anxious that Datadog's growth rates were consistently decelerating since 2019. However, as it transpires, much of that trepidation was unfounded, because Q1 2021 came out with stellar growth rates.

Furthermore, the guidance for Q2 2021 is alluring, particularly given the challenging comps with the same period a year ago, where the company grew by more than 61% y/y.

Furthermore, please note that Datadog has dramatically improved its prior outlook for 2021, by raising its guidance by approximately 800 basis points to 47% versus 39% revenue growth rate it previously guided for.

Customer Retention Remains High With Free Cash Flow Rapidly Improving

Datadog has never given out its concrete net retention rate. What it does disclose is that, consistent with previous quarters, its net retention rate is still higher than 130%.

As a reminder, this implies that once customers are onboard, Datadog is able to upsell to customers more products. This is a standard metric to demonstrate to investors that Datadog's platform is so attractive, that it's capable of upselling customers by more than 30% than the initial cohort had signed up to a year ago.

What Datadog does now disclose is that 25% of its customers now uptake of 4 or more of its products, up from just 12% the same period a year ago. Moreover, 75% of its customers are now using 2 or more of its products.

Accordingly, we can see tangible evidence of this benefitting Datadog's bottom line too:

Source: Q1 2021 Press Statement

We can see that for Q1 2021, Datadog's free cash flow was up more than 130% y/y to $44 million. And before readers make the case that this is driven up because of non-cash stock-based compensation being added back, keep in mind that even on a GAAP basis, its operating income is negative -6% in Q1 2021.

Altogether, this demonstrates that Datadog is capable of growing its top line without being an unprofitable incinerator. On the other hand, Datadog's gross margins did take a dip as the company builds out more new cloud data centers. But overall, moving steadily in the right direction.

Valuation - Not The Cheapest Stock Available

Now we get into the crux of the thesis. Datadog is clearly resonating very strongly with its customer base, as customers increasingly look outside their own siloed IT infrastructure to outsource their data monitoring requirements. Consequently, there's no question that Datadog is very well positioned in a rapidly expanding market.

Moreover, compared with many other tech companies that have recently sold off, Datadog hasn't dramatically taken a haircut. Why? Because high-quality companies rarely go on discount. And when they do go on sale, they don't stay on sale for long.

Hence, the stock is left priced at 31x forward sales. In a market that is now only willing to pay roughly 16x to 20x for SaaS stocks, Datadog remains an outlier.

On the other hand, there are only a few SaaS names out there that are still guiding at more than 45% y/y on top-line growth. Indeed, by my estimates, during Q4 2021, Datadog will be on a run rate of $1 billion in revenues. These are not small numbers anymore, and for a company to be putting out such strong growth numbers, it speaks of its compelling value proposition.

Investment Risks

By far and wide, the biggest investment risk is that Datadog is still being priced at more than 30x forward sales. If we compare with PagerDuty (PD), one of Datadog's peers in the incident reporting space, that company is valued at 11x forward sales -- a fraction of the multiple that Datadog is valued at.

Another consideration is that data monitoring and log space generally is incredibly competitive, with companies such as Splunk (SPLK) determined to stabilize their growth profile and looking anywhere within big data for a growth opportunity and could attempt to fight on price against Datadog.

The Bottom Line

Datadog is well-positioned with secular tailwinds to its back. Admittedly, the stock is not cheap, yet the sector is overall in very high demand. So investors may as well seek out the best company in the space.

Companies are increasingly having to outsource their monitoring costs, as the complexity of the landscape doesn't allow for companies to devote substantial resources to do a half-hearted job. This is where this company has the most bark and should be on investors' watch list.