Datadog: Fast Growth, Improving Free Cash Flow Profile, And Strong Customer Retention
Summary
- Strong results and even better guidance than previously expected.
- Net retention rates are once again +130%, driving free cash flow higher by 130% y/y in Q1 2021.
- At 31x forward sales, the stock is not cheap. But there's no way one could argue that it's overvalued for what's on offer.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Deep Value Returns. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is a monitoring and analytics platform. Presently, investors are highly apathetic towards high-growth SaaS names. However, tomorrow's winners are going to be found amongst these companies.
Datadog is one of only a few high growth SaaS names that is guiding to grow its revenues in 2021 at 47% y/y, with Q4 2021 already crossing into $1 billion revenue run-rate.
The stock is not cheap at 31x forward sales. But high-quality stocks very rarely trade in the bargain basement. This stock is worth keeping on your watch list.
Dealing With Facts: Investors' Appetite Has Slowed Down
I never would have thought that 2021 and 2020 would be so different. In 2020, with all the uncertainty that investors had to embrace and discount as to what was going to be a flash in the pan and what was a fundamentally strong business with, all stocks together rose.
What's more, SaaS stocks, in particular, went vertically up in an undiscerning manner.
However, since February, the market has decidedly cooled. Indeed, the biggest winners of 2020 are well on their way towards being a very mediocre investment in 2021. I've opted to highlight the progress of Fastly (FSLY), Palantir (PLTR), and Twilio (TWLO). But I could have added other names to this list too.
In fact, as you know, this is not a list of direct peers, as Fastly is a content delivery network and it has very little to do with Twilio's cloud communication PaaS.
Having said that, one could make a tenuous argument that Datadog's data monitoring platform has some semblance to Palantir's big data analytics servicing governments and large enterprises. But it's a flimsy argument to say that these two are direct competitors. I could have highlighted Atlassian (TEAM), but it wouldn't add too much either.
The facts remain, all these high-flying names have dramatically sold off since February. Investors' appetite right now is sour towards high-growth names.
But like any story, details here matter.
Revenue Growth Rates Remain Enticing
Source: author's calculations, **company guidance
If you remember, investors were previously anxious that Datadog's growth rates were consistently decelerating since 2019. However, as it transpires, much of that trepidation was unfounded, because Q1 2021 came out with stellar growth rates.
Furthermore, the guidance for Q2 2021 is alluring, particularly given the challenging comps with the same period a year ago, where the company grew by more than 61% y/y.
Furthermore, please note that Datadog has dramatically improved its prior outlook for 2021, by raising its guidance by approximately 800 basis points to 47% versus 39% revenue growth rate it previously guided for.
Customer Retention Remains High With Free Cash Flow Rapidly Improving
Datadog has never given out its concrete net retention rate. What it does disclose is that, consistent with previous quarters, its net retention rate is still higher than 130%.
As a reminder, this implies that once customers are onboard, Datadog is able to upsell to customers more products. This is a standard metric to demonstrate to investors that Datadog's platform is so attractive, that it's capable of upselling customers by more than 30% than the initial cohort had signed up to a year ago.
What Datadog does now disclose is that 25% of its customers now uptake of 4 or more of its products, up from just 12% the same period a year ago. Moreover, 75% of its customers are now using 2 or more of its products.
Accordingly, we can see tangible evidence of this benefitting Datadog's bottom line too:
Source: Q1 2021 Press Statement
We can see that for Q1 2021, Datadog's free cash flow was up more than 130% y/y to $44 million. And before readers make the case that this is driven up because of non-cash stock-based compensation being added back, keep in mind that even on a GAAP basis, its operating income is negative -6% in Q1 2021.
Altogether, this demonstrates that Datadog is capable of growing its top line without being an unprofitable incinerator. On the other hand, Datadog's gross margins did take a dip as the company builds out more new cloud data centers. But overall, moving steadily in the right direction.
Valuation - Not The Cheapest Stock Available
Now we get into the crux of the thesis. Datadog is clearly resonating very strongly with its customer base, as customers increasingly look outside their own siloed IT infrastructure to outsource their data monitoring requirements. Consequently, there's no question that Datadog is very well positioned in a rapidly expanding market.
Moreover, compared with many other tech companies that have recently sold off, Datadog hasn't dramatically taken a haircut. Why? Because high-quality companies rarely go on discount. And when they do go on sale, they don't stay on sale for long.
Hence, the stock is left priced at 31x forward sales. In a market that is now only willing to pay roughly 16x to 20x for SaaS stocks, Datadog remains an outlier.
On the other hand, there are only a few SaaS names out there that are still guiding at more than 45% y/y on top-line growth. Indeed, by my estimates, during Q4 2021, Datadog will be on a run rate of $1 billion in revenues. These are not small numbers anymore, and for a company to be putting out such strong growth numbers, it speaks of its compelling value proposition.
Investment Risks
By far and wide, the biggest investment risk is that Datadog is still being priced at more than 30x forward sales. If we compare with PagerDuty (PD), one of Datadog's peers in the incident reporting space, that company is valued at 11x forward sales -- a fraction of the multiple that Datadog is valued at.
Another consideration is that data monitoring and log space generally is incredibly competitive, with companies such as Splunk (SPLK) determined to stabilize their growth profile and looking anywhere within big data for a growth opportunity and could attempt to fight on price against Datadog.
The Bottom Line
Datadog is well-positioned with secular tailwinds to its back. Admittedly, the stock is not cheap, yet the sector is overall in very high demand. So investors may as well seek out the best company in the space.
Companies are increasingly having to outsource their monitoring costs, as the complexity of the landscape doesn't allow for companies to devote substantial resources to do a half-hearted job. This is where this company has the most bark and should be on investors' watch list.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Honest and reliable service.
- Hand-holding service provided.
- Very simply explained stock picks. Helping you get the most out of investing.
- Balanced arguments.
- Long track record.
This article was written by
DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. There are no gimmicks and no place to hide because all I care about is delivering high performance against the S&P500.
WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The author is long PD.