Photo by dulezidar/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In an article, I wrote at the beginning of this year entitled "Cryptocurrencies May Temporarily Save The World From Stagflation", I highlighted the short-term benefits that the fiat system is deriving from the cryptocurrency rally we saw in the past year or so. It is important to fully understand just how important the recent cryptocurrency rally has been in keeping the worst effects of the monetary policies of central banks around the world from coming to fruition. Because of the short-term benefits that central banks are deriving from the cryptocurrency rally of the past year, it will be very difficult for them to do what it takes in order to get ahead of the impending threat that cryptocurrencies pose to the fiat monetary system. As I intend to explain in this article, there is a real and not very distant threat on the horizon to the fiat system, as cryptocurrencies gain more and more market share and acceptance as a means of exchange. At some point, central banks and governments around the world will probably act in concert to put an end to it all. There are already a few governments that are feeling threatened and taking appropriate measures. This trend will work its way up the food chain until everyone will feel the need to act. It may happen sooner than most people realize. In fact, it will be brought closer to reality, with every measure of success that cryptocurrencies will have in gaining value, as well as gaining transactional acceptance.

The cryptocurrency rally played a crucial role in soaking up excess fiat liquidity, helping to prevent asset bubbles in stocks, bonds, as well as helping to stem real economy inflationary pressures.

Central banks had to print a lot of money in order to keep the global economy afloat in the past year. It started with the major central banks, like the US Federal Reserve and the ECB. Eventually, smaller nations got in on it. It was the only way to sustain the draconian economic shutdowns we endured. Ordinarily, such a dramatic increase in the money supply as we saw in much of the world would cause inflation to skyrocket and get out of control. Similar worries were expressed in the aftermath of the 2008 crisis, and it did not happen then either, despite all the QE programs, perpetually low interest rates, and so on.

The reason that it did not happen is that the excess money supply never ended up circulating more than just very briefly in the real economy. The fact that it moved up the income and wealth chains to the top is measured in the decline in the money velocity in the economy.

Source: FRED.

The lack of velocity of money is, in turn, to be found in a number of data points that suggest where the money was parked. For starters, the billionaires of the US gained about $1.1 Trillion in their net worth in the last ten months of 2020. The NYSE is up 78% since the bottom reached in March 2020. What that means is that between March 2020 and March 2021 about $22 Trillion went into the US stock market. For another reference point, the net worth of all US stocks increased by about $12 Trillion since the end of 2019. And then, of course, there is also the net worth of cryptocurrencies.

Source: Coinmarketcap.com.

The net worth of all the cryptocurrencies in the world increased by about 1,000% since the crisis started a year ago before the recent pullback brought things back closer to earth. The increase in the value of these digital currencies of about $1.8 Trillion helped a great deal in soaking up the excess money that central banks printed over the past year. That is all money that would have otherwise ended up chasing goods, services, commodities, real estate, stocks, bonds. The latter three assets are already arguably highly inflated as it is. With a significant excess amount of money going to digital currencies, the inflation of all other assets was arguably tempered somewhat, which helped central banks in continuing to sustain the loose monetary policy we have in place for over a year now.

Towards a fiat price inflation and crypto deflation economy

Ever since central banks became prominent actors within the national and then the global economy, their actions became the main factor that is thought to influence inflation. For the first time in history, we may experience inflation and deflation at the same time, depending on our means of payment. For the first time, means of payment will become an actual issue, given the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a means of exchange. For instance, Tesla (TSLA) announced recently its willingness to accept Bitcoin (BTC-USD) as a means of payment, only to suspend Bitcoin transactions recently over energy use concerns. It is still holding on to its current Bitcoin holdings apparently and wants to expand cryptocurrency use in transactions. At recent highs for Bitcoin, one coin would have been more or less enough to buy a base-priced Model S. Just a year ago, consumers would have needed about eight Bitcoins to buy that same Model S. This speaks to the currency's volatility, but also to its potentially powerful deflationary power. While it is true that it has been volatile over the years, the overall trend is for it to keep appreciating if the past years are anything to go by.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

If it will be left unchecked more and more companies will seek to accept cryptocurrency payments instead of central bank-controlled fiat currencies, as many companies already do. Even home sellers are starting to embrace the idea of selling their homes for Bitcoin or other digital currencies. In my view, it will not take long before executing transactions in digital currency denominations becomes a trendy thing to do, which will inevitably lead a growing number of companies to price their goods in cryptocurrency terms, even if they still accept fiat currency payments parallel with cryptocurrency transactions. In other words, Tesla for instance may decide to price its Model S at one Bitcoin, regardless of the fiat currency exchange and it may do so internationally.

At that point, in the absence of government interventions, as we saw with China recently, we will likely see a great deal of stabilization in cryptocurrencies, with their fiat value still headed up, given the scarcity built into their systems, versus the increasingly limitless supply of fiat. Their value against most goods on the market will continue to appreciate as well. Some of the factors that will provide stability will be firm-to-firm transactions that will increasingly be conducted in cryptocurrencies. This stabilization will be a catalyst for cryptocurrencies to start gaining serious ground as a medium of exchange as well as a store of value throughout the global economy.

Once cryptocurrencies will gain more stability, while still exhibiting upside momentum, employers will increasingly decide to offer professional elites salary offers priced in cryptocurrency rather than fiat as a way to entice them. The salary would most likely still be paid in fiat currency terms, but it can be indexed to a fixed cryptocurrency salary. This concept may seem peculiar to most readers, but for many people in Eastern Europe for instance, it is not at all an outlandish concept. Many firms that want to attract professionals of value in the region tend to offer a salary stated in Euros, rather than the local currency, in an effort to provide employees with some perceived income security that local fiat currencies which stabilized after the turbulent decade of post-communism are still not perceived to offer.

The practice remains common, even though regional fiat currencies did stabilize many years ago. What makes such salaries still attractive is the fact that the tendency is still for the Euro to slowly appreciate against most currencies in Eastern Europe, even if it does so at a relatively tame pace. For instance, the Hungarian forint traded within a very tight range of 300-320 forints/Euro for the period of 2014-2018. Since then, the forint lost about 15% versus the Euro, meaning that all those Hungarian professionals who do have their salaries agreed to in Euro terms gained a 15% raise. Based on the experience of the past two decades such movements in currency markets tend to go one way in the region, and that is in the direction that favors Euro-denominated salaries.

It can be argued that inflation remains low for now in the US, the EU and in most other major developed and even developing economies, therefore there is no reason to expect a loss of faith in fiat currencies that would cause such a dramatic shift in currency used around the world. If we take a step back and contemplate the meaning of the USD velocity chart within the economy, it becomes apparent that it is in fact the actions of the Central Banks around the world that are feeding the trend of increased cryptocurrency use in the economy. As they continue to keep the world oversupplied with fiat, cryptocurrencies are not only gaining in value as fiat seeks a place to be parked, but it is also causing an increase in the velocity of cryptocurrency circulation in the economy. As the velocity of cryptocurrencies in the local and global economy continues to grow we get closer and closer to the tipping point, where asset values, prices of goods, as well as wages will increasingly align with cryptocurrencies rather than with fiat prices and values. That is the point where we will see very high inflation rates in fiat terms, perhaps rates that will be seen as out of control, while at the same time cryptocurrency-denominated prices will see a deflationary effect.

In order to better illustrate how this will play out in the real economy, we can stick with the Tesla example, where its accumulation of Bitcoins through its purchases, as well as arguably through Bitcoin-denominated sales of its cars will eventually lead to it to offer to purchase certain inputs using Bitcoins. For instance, in the face of potential cobalt shortages, it may opt to sweeten the purchase deal from miners or intermediaries by buying supplies in part by using Bitcoin, which is perceived to continue growing in value, even if there will be a great deal of volatility along the way. The contract may be wholly or partially fixed in Bitcoin terms rather than fiat currency. If it just so happens that the value of Bitcoin will shoot up while these transactions happen, the cobalt seller will inevitably favor delivering to Tesla over other car makers. The other carmakers will be forced to pay the new bitcoin denominated price, regardless of whether they will also pay using Bitcoins or fiat. Thus the price of cobalt will start to be increasingly measured in Bitcoin, not in fiat terms, even if officially we will continue to see it priced in USD terms or in other fiat currency terms.

Global fiat currency inflation will start in part, with such scarce commodities and goods being chased by cryptocurrencies that will only grow in value versus fiat. Higher fiat inflation will then in turn lead to fiat wage inflation, especially among professional elites, where cryptocurrency-denominated or indexed salaries could become commonplace, especially among younger, single professionals, with no responsibilities such as a mortgage or children that can cause some risk aversion. People with cryptocurrency-indexed salaries will increasingly measure all prices, ranging from a bicycle to a house in cryptocurrency terms, meaning that they will bid on such goods based on how they see value measured in cryptocurrency terms, not fiat. It's no different from professionals in Eastern Europe who get paid in Euros, who view and talk of all prices in Euro terms rather than local currency terms, which then causes everyone else to do so as well.

Central banks will react rather than act proactively and preventively

Turkey recently made its move to ban cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. It is now working to regulate it further in terms of investing in such assets. It should come as no surprise, given that Turkey is already faced with double-digit inflationary pressures, while its currency is losing value relative to other fiat currencies and most other assets. The last thing it needs is for people and companies to start ditching the everyday use of the lira and start using cryptocurrencies for their transactions instead. It would probably be the end of Turkey's fiat currency system, given all the other difficulties it is facing.

China's recent moves against cryptocurrencies are more wide-ranging compared with the moves made by Turkey. Because China is the world's second-largest economy, it is also having a massive effect on the cryptocurrency markets, dragging their values down. It is not entirely clear why China is choosing to do this now, given that there are no clear signs of its currency coming under imminent threat, unlike other countries like Turkey. It may be that China is trying to get ahead of a potential crisis by limiting its exposure to the threat early on.

When it comes to the US economy or the Eurozone, inflation has been of little concern in the past decade. Deflationary pressures have been more of a worry, given the official inflation numbers we have seen in the past decade. Recent US inflation numbers however may suggest that we are headed for a period of higher inflation.

Source: US Inflation Calculator.

It remains to be seen where inflation will be headed from this point on. There are many indicators that suggest inflation rates may be pushed higher. Just to mention a few interesting factors, there are some worries of a gasoline shortage this summer. This can in theory lead to an increase in the price for all goods that need transport, assuming that retailers will feel confident in passing at least some of the cost along to consumers. I also think that by the fourth quarter of this year, crude oil demand will potentially surpass global supply capacity, given the production capacity decline we saw in the shale patch and elsewhere, where the crisis caused oil majors to cut back on CAPEX. Other commodities such as copper have been gaining in price. There is a strong possibility that we can see a commodities-based inflationary spike starting this year and going into next.

Other trends that could impact the supply-side, include factors such as the semiconductor shortage, transport bottlenecks, trade frictions, arguably a reluctance of workers to return to work for as long as the stimulus money keeps flowing and they continue to earn more by staying home rather than return to work, and perhaps some yet to be identified problems. On the demand side, we have money being printed and poured into the economy, with increasingly few places for it to go. There is pent-up demand, with the savings rate as high as it has been in the past year.

Source: FRED.

A lot of the saved money did flow into investments of all sorts, that in theory is no longer considered savings that will chase goods. There are limits to how much of a disconnect we can have between economic performance and the performance of stock averages. At some point, stocks will seem absolutely unattractive, with very few bargains left to be found. The only thing that will still attract people to the stock market will be the idea of being invested rather than sitting on cash, as a means to hedge against inflation.

While there are no fundamental arguments in favor or against pouring money into cryptocurrencies, the same cannot be said of the stock market and arguably the bond market as well. There is a point where pouring more money into an already overbought market stops making sense, at which time money starts chasing other assets, including consumer goods. At that point, the magic formula that helped to keep inflation low since the 2008 crisis, despite central banks around the world maintaining a loose monetary policy, will stop working.

Higher fiat inflation, which I believe we will see across the world, will, in turn, cause a growing tendency for individuals and firms to seek alternative mediums of exchange, that will put further pressure on fiat currencies once the pricing of goods will increasingly be thought of in cryptocurrency terms by consumers. At the same time, cryptocurrencies will be the last remaining major destination for fiat currencies to be parked, which can prevent the increasingly plentiful money supply from chasing assets that could lead to more inflationary pressures throughout the economy, such as commodities. For this reason, I believe that central banks and governments especially in the Western World will avoid attacking cryptocurrencies for as long as possible. But at some point, they will have to react in order to defend the very survival of the fiat currency system. We will not know when that point will be reached, until after the fact.

Cryptocurrencies might end up outlawed by most major economies as a means of exchange in a swift, coordinated move

At some point in the not very distant future, governments will probably have to move against the cryptocurrency trend. The reasons for doing so will be two-fold. First of all, cryptocurrencies have a powerful deflationary effect on the economy. If the goal of governments worldwide would be degrowth, allowing for cryptocurrencies to continue to take over as a medium of exchange would be a great way to achieve it, because it would slow down consumption dramatically. Savings rates would shoot up with people anticipating the deflation that will allow them to buy more later as their savings increasingly denominated in cryptocurrencies will become more valuable in time as cryptocurrencies will continue to post impressive gains in value versus fiat currencies. I doubt many governments around the world will want to pursue such a policy because the resulting human misery will become unbearable to the point of revolt in most countries.

The second reason that governments simply cannot afford to allow cryptocurrencies to take over from the fiat system, is because it would make it near impossible for them to run a deficit. Central banks will lose the ability to help governments through monetary policies as they do right now. Borrowing money denominated in cryptocurrencies will be impossible to sustain, given the obvious problem that borrowing money that is set to gain substantially in value against most other goods and assets by the time it has to be paid back, cannot be sustained.

Even when cryptocurrencies would experience periods of weakness, providing a potential window of opportunity for governments to pay back some of the debt, it would not help. The problem is that paying back any of the debt will effectively mean that governments would have to run a significant surplus, which is something that they will not be able to afford to do. In a perpetually deflationary environment, tax revenues would be scarce, while the need to provide a social safety net would be high.

While the suggestion that governments will have to live within their means sounds righteous, in reality, it would be a real nightmare. For instance, the federal revenue of the US government currently barely covers four items in the budget, namely Medicare, Social Security, Defence, and Interest on Debt. Living within their means would mean that governments all over the world would have to make drastic spending cuts, even as they would have to also raise taxes on the economy. Given the consequences, I doubt that many governments around the world would be willing to allow this to happen.

The timing of when the crackdown on digital currencies might happen is somewhat uncertain. The fact that China moved so early in order to suppress cryptocurrencies came as a bit of a surprise to me. I did not expect major economies to move for at least another year. There are news of the IRS moving to keep tabs on crypto transfers of over $10,000. This is also perhaps an indication that the US government is moving to prepare to suppress cryptocurrencies.

For investors, it will be a tough market timing challenge. On one hand, more penetration of cryptocurrencies into the role of a medium of exchange player is a bullish case for cryptocurrencies, as long as governments will not continue to pour cold water on the crypto market through incremental moves along the way. On the other hand, the more successful they become the more inconvenience they will cause to the current fiat system, which is making it more likely for governments to pull the plug. This is the factor that makes digital currencies a highly speculative investment choice, with almost boundless potential returns on investment, but also a great deal of risk.

The form that pushback from various governments will take will most likely resemble Turkey's move to ban transactions denominated in cryptocurrencies, aside from perhaps some of the central bank-controlled digital currencies that I suspect will be accepted internationally in most cases. It will not mean that people will not be able to continue buying & selling cryptocurrencies. With wide-ranging bans on their use as a medium of exchange, their trade and ownership will become increasingly pointless. Here, a counter-argument could be built around the use of a parallel to gold, which is also no longer used in most transactions. It can be argued that cryptocurrencies can continue to be a store of value mechanism, without necessarily playing a significant role as a medium of exchange, just like gold does.

The parallel is not viable for many reasons, but the main aspect that invalidates the argument is that cryptocurrencies are closer to fiat currencies than they are to gold in that just like fiat, they lack intrinsic value. Gold will always have some cultural value use, namely as jewelry. Aside from that, there are industrial applications as well. Gold will therefore always have some value relative to all other goods and currencies. For this reason, central banks will never give up on gold reserves, which in turn adds more stability to gold. Cryptocurrencies on the other hand can always drop to near-zero or perhaps even zero and just disappear, same as fiat currencies. The built-in scarcity value on its own is not enough to spare them from such a fate. That built-in scarcity is not worth much if it does not lead to some sort of practical use.

With the removal of the possibility to use cryptocurrencies as a medium of exchange, governments will be able to regain control of the monetary system. At that point, investors who will still be invested in cryptocurrencies will take a massive, and most likely permanent hit to their portfolios, or their savings if they choose to keep their savings in digital currency form. There might be some exceptions, where some cryptocurrencies can find a niche use. One example is Cardano (ADA-USD), which just recently partnered with Ethiopia's government in order to use blockchain technology in order to track student performance. It remains to be seen how various cryptocurrencies will be able to adjust, but most of them will probably take a severe hit and so will their stakeholders. Among the benefactors will be those who will have gold, silver, and other tangible asset investments in their portfolio, whether through the GLD (GLD) fund, physical gold, mining stocks, and so on. For the sake of disclosure, I should mention that I own some physical gold, silver as well as some stock in gold miner Barrick Gold (GOLD).

As a side note, the example of Cardano, where various uses are found, while it is also heralded as a green crypto alternative is also an indication of the fact that even within the context of a crypto market, where, in the absence of government interference they will collectively continue to rise, not all of them will. Some of them may seem unstoppable at one point and then all the sudden, as is now the case with Bitcoin, its shortcomings such as a very significant emissions footprint are called out and all the other cryptocurrencies that do not suffer from the same flaw or issue will all the sudden shine. We should not, therefore, take for granted that all successful cryptocurrencies will remain successful forever, even in the absence of government interventions.

The end of the cryptocurrency craze will be beneficial for such above-mentioned assets, not only because it will release money flows from one perceived inflation hedge asset, into another, but also because fiat currency-denominated inflation will be a very real fact for years to come, which is when gold and other precious metals tend to shine.

In the meantime, cryptocurrencies will be an asset that will provide significant returns on investment for those willing to attempt timing their entry and exit correctly. Right now, assets such as gold, silver, and other tangible commodities people tend to use as a form of insurance against a potential financial calamity are seen as archaic and rightfully replaced by the modernity and innovative genius of digital currencies.

One indicator that such expectations of replacement may be premature may be the fact that central banks around the world continue to accumulate gold, with countries like China, Russia, Hungary, and others seeing an increase in gold reserves. There are few central banks that are stockpiling Bitcoins or other digital currencies to my knowledge. Their only interest in digital currencies seems to be to start their own central bank versions, in order to meet their needs. It goes without saying that central bank-backed digital currencies will most likely be exempt from coordinated trans-national restrictive measures that will plague non-governmental cryptocurrencies. The end result will be less than pleasant for cryptocurrency investors, just as Elon Musk recently suggested. Perhaps there are some sound reasons to heed his recent warning.