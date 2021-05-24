Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I still have a Neutral rating assigned to NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

I previously initiated on NetEase with an article published on March 8, 2021, and the company's share price has increased by +8% from $108.26 as of March 5, 2021 to $117.39 as of May 21, 2021 since my initiation.

I am positive on NetEase Cloud Music's recent distribution agreement with Sony (SONY) Music Entertainment, as this could help to improve the profitability of its innovative businesses & others segment over time with an increase in its paying user base for NetEase Cloud Music in the future. NetEase's 1Q 2021 results were above expectations, but the company's games segment revenue growth slowed down and its marketing expenses have increased significantly on a YoY basis.

NetEase is valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 normalized P/E multiples of 28.2 times and 23.9 times, respectively, which is above its five-year and 10-year historical averages. Taking into account the stock's valuations and the other factors discussed in this article, I choose to maintain my Neutral rating for NetEase.

Positive On New Sony Music Deal

NetEase revealed on May 17, 2021 that its music streaming business grouped under its innovative businesses & others segment, NetEase Cloud Music, "entered into a direct digital distribution relationship with Sony Music Entertainment."

It is noteworthy that the company's innovative businesses & others segment contributed 22% of NetEase's total net revenues in FY 2020, but only accounted for a mere 7% of its gross profit in the most recent fiscal year. This is because NetEase's innovative businesses & others segment has the lowest gross profit margin of the company's three business segments. As a comparison, the gross profit margins for NetEase's online game services and Youdao (DAO) (Chinese online education company) business segments were 63.7% and 45.9%, respectively last year.

NetEase does not disclose the revenue and earnings split for its innovative businesses & others segment. But it is reasonable to expect NetEase Cloud Music to be generating a key component of the segment's top line and profit as the company often highlights NetEase Cloud Music when discussing about the segment's performance historically.

I see NetEase Cloud Music's recent deal with Sony Music Entertainment as a positive for NetEase, as this could help to improve the profitability of NetEase Cloud Music and its innovative businesses & others segment as a whole over time. NetEase Cloud Music's profitability is a function of scale economies, or more specifically the number of paying users which generate incremental revenue on top of a relatively fixed cost base.

The new distribution agreement with Sony Music Entertainment is expected to boost NetEase Cloud Music's efforts in growing the size of its paying user base in the future. Looking ahead, NetEase Cloud Music should be able to expand its music library in a significant manner, which includes music from many leading Asian artists like Jolin Tsai and Karen Mok. Also, NetEase Cloud Music is likely to explore new monetization opportunities by partnering Sony Music Entertainment in areas such as "music distribution, music streaming services, online karaoke, and music vlogs (Mlogs), among others", according to the company's press release announcing the deal.

More significantly, NetEase Cloud Music's key competitor Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) no longer has a competitive edge in terms of exclusive deals with the major music labels. A May 18, 2021 South China Morning Post news article highlighted that Sony Music Entertainment is "the last of three major international labels" that terminated "exclusive licensing deals" with Tencent Music Entertainment, after "the State Administration for Market Regulation launched an antitrust investigation into" Tencent Music in early 2019.

The Focus Of 1Q 2021 Results Is On Marketing Expenses And Games Segment

A day after NetEase announced the new music deal with Sony Music Entertainment, the company released its 1Q 2021 financial results on May 18, 2021.

NetEase's top line expanded by +20% from RMB17.1 billion in 1Q 2020 to RMB20.5 billion in 1Q 2021, and its non-GAAP earnings per share grew by +16% from RMB6.43 to RMB7.47 over the same period. The company's quarterly net revenues were in line with market expectations, while its 1Q 2021 earnings per share beat market consensus estimates by +18%.

The company's better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter of 2021 were mainly driven by the performance of its Youdao business segment. Youdao's gross profit margin widened from 43.5% in 1Q 2020 to 57.3% in 1Q 2021, which the company attributed to "improved economies of scale, and faculty compensation structure optimization for its learning services."

Despite the good 1Q 2021 results, I still have concerns about NetEase's marketing expenses and its games business segment.

NetEase's marketing expenses as a percentage of total net revenues increased significantly from 10.9% in 1Q 2020 to 13.5% in 1Q 2021. Although this represented an improvement from the company's marketing expenses as a proportion of total net revenues of 15.6% in 4Q 2020, this is because NetEase introduced a fewer number of new games in 1Q 2021 (on a QoQ comparison), rather an improvement in cost control.

Also, it is necessary to highlight that NetEase's core online game services business disappointed in the most recent quarter. The YoY revenue growth for the company's online game services business segment slowed from +14% in 1Q 2020 and +15% in 4Q 2020 to +11% in 1Q 2021.

Moving forward, market consensus sees NetEase's normalized earnings per share increasing by +22% YoY to RMB26.75 for full-year FY 2021 based on S&P Capital IQ, which will be an extension of the company's positive earnings growth momentum in 1Q 2021.

I have a different view, as I see NetEase's consensus earnings expectations as too bullish. In my opinion, NetEase's profitability in the remaining quarters of FY 2021 will be dragged down by higher marketing expenses connected to the launch of new games, but there is no guarantee that the new games will perform above expectations and generate sufficient revenue to offset the increase in marketing expenses. Moreover, FY 2020 is a high base for gaming revenue comparison due to the pandemic, and NetEase's valuations (premium to historical averages detailed in the next section) have priced in high expectations leaving room for earnings disappointment.

Valuation And Risk Factors

NetEase trades at 28.2 times consensus forward FY 2021 normalized P/E and 23.9 times consensus forward FY 2022 normalized P/E, according to the company's last traded price of $117.39 as of May 21, 2021. NetEase's current P/E multiples are much higher than its historical averages, as the stock's five-year and 10-year consensus forward next twelve months' P/E ratios were 20.8 times and 16.9 times, respectively.

I have obtained the normalized earnings forecasts for NetEase from S&P Capital IQ.

The key risk factors for NetEase include a lower-than-expected increase in the number of paying users for NetEase Cloud Music going forward, a spike in marketing expenses in the future, and the new games not performing as well as expected.